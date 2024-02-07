Shopping
60 Cheap Things For Your Home On Amazon That Are Effing Amazing
Small, impactful upgrades that won’t break the bank.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Amazon sells millions of items, but to find the best of the best, you have to consider design, durability, and price. The list below is jam-packed with unassuming home products that fit the bill. You’re sure to find winners that are incredibly useful, super smart, and surprisingly affordable. And even better, they’re cheap enough that you might want to pick up more than one.
01 These Fairy String Lights Powered By The Sun
There are so many fun ways to use these
solar-powered string lights — whether it’s for an outdoor party or everyday decor. Choose from eight lighting modes, like twinkling, flashing, fading, or steady on. An auto setting turns the lights on when it’s dark and off at sunrise, so they barely require any prep. 02 This Makeup-Removing Towel That Works With Only Water
Remove your eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, and even your waterproof mascara using this
makeup eraser. The small cloth has no added chemicals — just a side made of short fibers to remove makeup and another side with long fibers that help exfoliate your skin. One cloth is the equivalent of 3,600 makeup wipes, so it’s also an environmentally healthy choice. 03 A Pair of Silky Smooth Cooling Pillowcases With A 4.6-Star Rating
If you’re a hot sleeper, this
two-pack of cooling pillowcases can help you get a more comfortable night’s sleep. The bamboo-derived viscose fabric is extra soft. As a bonus, it’s known to be beneficial for acne-prone skin and curly and frizzy hair types. You can grab it in king-size or standard queen-size. No wonder reviewers have given them more than 3,000 five-star ratings. 04 This Energy-Cleansing Sage Candle That Burns For 35 Hours
Light this
aromatherapy candle as a way to cleanse the energy in your home. The long-lasting candle can burn for an impressive 35 hours, healing your chakra while doing it. The candle is made of natural soybean wax without any chemicals. The featured candle is a white sage scent, but you can also buy it in a sage smoke scent. 05 These Eco-Friendly Reusable Produce Bags For Less Than $1 Each
These
reusable mesh produce bags can help you cut back on the amount of single-use plastic you use at the grocery store tremendously. The set comes with 15 machine washable bags in three sizes, all with a drawstring closure. The bags are nearly transparent so you can scan the produce without removing it from the bag, adding a little extra ease to grocery day. 06 These Handy Herb Scissors That’ll Save You Tons Of Prep Time
Unless you’re weirdly into spending your time chopping herbs, this
herb scissors set will bring you joy. The dishwasher-safe scissors feature five stainless steel blades, a comfortable grip, a safety cover, and a comb for cleaning. The company claims they’ll increase your productivity in the kitchen by four times, which is wonderful — especially for busy parents. 07 This Rolling Pull-Out Fridge Drawer With Adjustable Dividers
The great thing about this
rolling fridge drawer is that it features two adjustable dividers to create three sections for different types of food or beverages. It has a handle for ease of use as well as two back wheels that allow it to glide in and out of the fridge as needed. It’s a must if you’re looking to reorganize your fridge. 08 These Space-Saving Velvet Hangers That Prevent Slips
It’s time to replace bulky plastic hangers and those awkward wire ones from the dry cleaners with these ultra-slim
velvet hangers. The 50-pack of hangers can save tons of space in your closet and are great for dresses, shirts, tanks, and jackets. A 360-degree swivel hook makes hanging and grabbing things convenient, and their material makes them extra-grippy. 09 These Swedish Dish Cloths You Can Wash & Reuse
If you’re looking to make an environmental difference, check out this pack of 10
reusable Swedish dishcloths. Made of cellulose, the dishcloths feel rough when dry, which is great for scrubbing, and soft when they’re wet for picking up spills, cleaning countertops, and more. They’re a great way to save money and possibly even eliminate your paper towel usage. 10 This Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Mug With A Convenient Flip Lid
When you drink your coffee on the go, keeping it hot for a long period is totally possible with this
double-insulated coffee cup. The BPA-free, stainless steel, 12-ounce cup features a flip-top lid and insulation that keeps your beverage hot or cold for up to eight hours. 11 A Compact Travel Umbrella You Can Throw In A Purse
The size of this
compact travel umbrella is small enough to always have it around — whether you keep it in your car or throw it in your purse when you’re heading out on a cloudy day. It has an auto open and close, making it a great choice for kids to be able to use on their own. 12 This Over-The-Door Purse Organizer That Will Prevent Scratches
Two hooks at the top of this
over-the-door purse organizer keep the organizer steady. It features six transparent compartments that allow you to see your purse collection in its entirety. It’s capable of storing them in a place that won’t bend them out of shape, and it couldn’t be easier to install. You can also use it for towels or other accessories. 13 These Stunning Banana Leaf Baskets That One Reviewer Called “Sturdy & Beautiful”
Woven with water hyacinth, these beautiful
banana leaf baskets will add a luxury feel to your living space — whether they’re holding towels in the bathroom, accessories in your closet, or books or toys in your child’s room. “Love these baskets. They are sturdy and beautiful quality,” said one reviewer. The set comes with three baskets. 14 This Carving Knife Set That Comes With A Sharpener
No need to have this
carving knife professionally sharpened as it comes with its own dual sharpener. The 8-inch stainless steel knife has a razor-sharp blade that allows for precise, thin slicing of meat. The listing also offers eight other types of knives, including a pairing knife, a bread knife, and a 12-inch carving knife. 15 An Under-Cabinet Jar Opener That Has Over 20,000 5-Star Reviews
Perfect for seniors or anyone who has difficulty opening jars, this clever
under-cabinet jar opener does the heavy twisting so you don’t have to. It mounts underneath a cabinet and firmly holds a jar as you twist, requiring less strength from you. Plus, it has over 20,000 five-star reviews to back it up. 16 This Stylish French Press Coffee Maker That Makes A Full-Bodied Cup
This
copper French press coffee maker is just as pretty as it is efficient — since if you’re going to drink fancy coffee from a fancy coffee maker, it might as well be chic. It can hold 34 fluid ounces and promises a full-bodied and aromatic cup of coffee, which is a parenting essential. You also get a free coffee scoop and replacement filter per purchase. 17 This Adorable & Convenient Name Stamp For Kids’ Clothes
Ditch the stickers and check out this customizable
name stamp label that works beautifully on clothes with just one tap. The ink stays put even through the wash, and it works on both light and dark clothes. Before you add the stamp to the cart, you’ll be asked to customize it. You can choose the name and the character your kiddo will like most. You can even choose the language. 18 A No-Mess Pet Food & Water Bowl Set
Dogs who tend to be messy eaters or drinkers will make less of a mess with this
no-spill dog bowl set. The skid-resistant tray is made of food-grade silicone and comes with two stainless steel bowls. The tray has raised edges to catch any spilled food and water, which will save you the trouble of constantly wiping the floor. You can buy it in five colors and multiple sizes. 19 This Genius Licking Mat For Dogs To Keep Them Occupied During Baths
Get your dog to stay in one place during bath or hair brushing time by placing tempting treats like yogurt or peanut butter inside this
licking mat. The silicone mat is designed for big dogs to provide a long period of distraction. It can also be used as stimulation or anxiety relief for both dogs and cats. 20 An Organizer That Can Store Up To 7 Lids To Save Space
Storing pot lids is always a challenge, but not with this
adjustable pot lid organizer. The organizer is the perfect size to fit inside a cabinet, and it features seven adjustable dividers to fit pot lids of all sizes. A nonslip bottom keeps it in place so it doesn’t shift around the cabinet causing more of a headache. 21 This Cold Brew Coffee Maker So You Can Make Fancy Drinks At Home
Instead of going to your local coffee shop every time you want the luxury of sipping a cold brew coffee, just use this
cold brew coffee maker to make one at home. It’ll make four cups — all you need to do is pour in ground coffee and let it brew for 12 to 24 hours before enjoying it. “I have made several pots of Jim Beam Bourbon Vanilla cold brew and they were delicious,” said one reviewer. 22 This Best-Selling Milk Frother Beloved By Over 158,000 Amazon Customers
Whether you use this
milk frother to make a homemade latte or to froth your kid’s milk so they feel like they’re drinking a homemade latte, it’s a family favorite. The frother is super easy to use by just pressing a button and placing it in your beverage, and it’s compact enough to inconspicuously sit on your countertop on the included stand. Available in a ton of different colors to fit your kitchen decor, over 158,000 customers gave it a five-star rating. 23 These High-Quality Salt & Pepper Grinders That Let You Customize Each Grind
There are a few special things about these
salt and pepper grinders. They’re made of stainless steel and glass, they’re easy to grind, and they come with a funnel to make refilling them a cinch. You can also choose how thoroughly you want to grind your seasonings. The featured product comes in a two-pack, but you can also choose from an individual shaker or a four-pack. 24 This Mule Set With 2 Copper Mugs
Whether you’re gifting this
Moscow mule set to a friend or to yourself, the 100% copper mugs will make your cocktails more fun. The set of two authentic cups will instantly elevate your home bar and cocktail experience, plus they’ll keep your beverages icy cold. Each cup can hold 16 ounces. 25 A Pickle Storage Container That Drains For You
When you love pickles, you love pickles. This
pickle storage container gives you a place to keep your pickles fresher for longer. Inside the container is a strainer that can be pulled up when you’re ready for a pickle, keeping your fingers out of the pickle juice. The container is also great for fruit like pineapple and watermelon. 26 This Space-Saving Silicone Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That Can Also Help With Washing Produce
This
over-the-sink roll-up dish drying rack is refreshingly versatile in that it’s a great place to air dry dishes, but it also adds countertop space for cooking and baking. Since it does take over sink space, the rack can easily be rolled up and stored when it isn’t being used. You can also use it to help easily rinse off veggies and other produce. 27 This Farmhouse Napkin Holder That Has A 4.7 Out Of 5-Star Rating
Add this
napkin holder to the rest of your farmhouse decor or use it for parties. With an impressive overall score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, this stainless steel napkin holder has a rustic aesthetic — and at just seven inches by seven inches, is the right size to always have on your countertop. If your kids can’t stop wiping their hands all over their clothes, this may be a good solution. 28 These String Lights That Can Help Reduce Eye Strain While You Watch TV
These fun
string lights will set the mood for movie night — and even just regular TV night. The light strip can be mounted to the back of your TV to provide ambient backlighting. The light can also reduce eye strain by improving the contrast when the TV is on in a dark room, which is especially nice if you’ve been watching Bluey on repeat all evening. 29 This Tiny Dustpan & Brush Set That Won’t Scratch Surfaces
This
dustpan and brush combo set is ideal for sweeping up small bits of debris or crumbs that can be hard to reach or clean. (Think: spilled coffee grinds or spewed cat food.) The brush can easily be rinsed off in the sink and has been crafted to not scratch your furniture. As a bonus, the set is safe enough to make a great toy for kids in a pinch. 30 This Padded Dinnerware Storage Case That’ll Safeguard Your Special-Occasion Plates
If you want to keep your special occasion dinnerware platters in a secure spot, this
padded storage case will do a great job. The zippered case can hold up to four platters or serving dishes. Three large felt dividers are included to protect the platters from knocking into each other. With an overall score of 4.8 out of five stars, plenty of reviewers trust them to keep their seasonal favorites safe. 31 These Wool Dryer Balls That Can Replace Dryer Sheets
When you switch over to using this six-pack of
wool dryer balls, you won’t have to buy dryer sheets anymore. Made of 100% New Zealand wool, the dryer balls are a natural, hypoallergenic fabric softener that can reduce wrinkles and shorten the drying time. “These worked as promised. My clothes were fluffy, dry, and no static or wrinkles,” said one reviewer. 32 This Convenient Broom & Tool Holder That Has 11 Storage Spots
Convenience is key when it comes to cleaning supplies, and that’s exactly what you get with this
broom holder and garden tool organizer. The organizer can be mounted to any wall and can hold five tools with long handles, including athletic equipment like baseball bats or tennis rackets. It also features six storage hooks for smaller items. 33 A BBQ Grill Brush That Cleans From All Angles
Get down and dirty with this
BBQ grill brush. Okay — you won’t actually get dirty, but the brush will, which is exactly the point. The brush has a long wooden handle with a 17-inch reach and stainless steel bristles that are designed to reach all angles of your grill grates. It’s bound to be the star of your next BBQ. 34 This Handcrafted Incense Holder That Can Hold 2 Sticks At Once
There’s space on this
modern incense holder for one or two incense sticks at a time. It’s wide enough to catch all the ash so you aren’t left with a table clean afterwards. The handcrafted wooden holder has a pretty finish on top and a rustic finish on the outside — even when it’s not in use, it’ll still look like incredible room decor. 35 These Long Oven Mitts That Will Protect Your Forearms While You Cook
To protect your hands and forearms from burns while cooking, give these
extra-long silicone oven mitts a try. The machine washable mitts are available in two sizes, so you can choose the pair that’ll best fit your hands. The silicone part of the mitts is waterproof with a nonskid palm to help you get a solid grip. colors: 12 Available Available sizes: 2 36 Some Organizers You Can Mount On A Door Or Wall
There are two ways to use this
kitchen cabinet organizer: mounted to a wall or cabinet door or hung over the cabinet door. The organizer comes in a pack of two and is ideal for holding cutting boards, plastic wrap and foil, cleaning supplies, or anything else you need quick access to. Installation is a breeze, and each organizer can hold anywhere between three and five cutting boards. 37 This Stunning Wooden Earring Display That Can Hold Up To 65 Pairs
This
hanging honeycomb-style earring holder can hold 65 pairs of earrings while adding a fun, modern design to your decor. The lightweight wooden holder allows for stud earrings, dangly earrings, hoops, and even necklaces. It’s a great way to display your earrings while keeping them all together. 38 These Interlocking Bins For Incredible Drawer Organization
How you organize these
interlocking bins is completely up to you, making them great if you want personalized organization. The pack comes with eight pieces in various sizes made of BPA-free plastic. The organizational system is great for drawers in the kitchen, an office, or in the bathroom. With a 4.6 overall rating on Amazon, over 11,000 Amazon customers didn’t hesitate to give these a five-star rating. 39 These Modern Geometric Bookends That Will Add Some Color To Your Shelves
These
geometric bookend shelves will effectively hold your books in place while adding a pop of color to your bookshelf. The decorative metal bookends are lightweight but durable and supportive. They have a rustproof powder-coated finish in seven bold color choices. 40 This Wine Aerator That Doubles As A Functional Way To Re-Cork
Infuse the perfect amount of oxygen into your wine and keep the bottle fresh for up to a week when you use this
wine aerator and wine pump. An elongated spout gives you a more accurate pour with fewer drips. The compact aerator is portable and can easily be brought to parties, picnics, camping, or wherever you want (or need) wine. Even better, the aerator is much more attractive than a standard cork, and you get two per purchase. 41 This Under-Sink Organizer That Can Hold Up To 40 Pounds
Place this surprisingly strong
under-the-sink storage shelf in your kitchen or bathroom to keep cleaning supplies and toiletries organized. With the capability of supporting up to 40 pounds, the organizer comes with four legs and one top shelf that can easily be put together. It sits in a half circle around any piping, making it extra convenient. 42 These Best-Selling Cut-Resistant Gloves For Hazard-Free Food Prep
These
cut-resistant gloves supply excellent protection while using sharp tools in the kitchen like knives, a cheese grater, or shucking oysters. According to the company, they’re four times stronger than leather and machine washable. They’re fully food-safe and offer a solid grip and a snug fit to keep the knife securely in your hand. 43 A Large Mortar & Pestle Set That Can Hold Up To 2 Cups
Whip up some guacamole or grind herbs or spices with this
granite mortar and pestle set. The stone has the right amount of roughness to grind ingredients, but it won’t hold onto stains or scents. The bowl holds two cups, but if you need something larger, it also comes in a version that can accommodate up to four cups. 44 A Splatter Screen To Help Prevent Burns & Mess
You won’t have to dodge scorching hot oil splatters while cooking any more thanks to this
grease splatter screen. The oversized design of this screen offers enough protection for most pans. It’s even a multi-tasker; it can also serve as a cooling rack and strainer in addition to a splatter screen. 45 This Foldable Mini Lamp You Can Take On The Go
It’s cute, it’s compact, and it’s affordable — this
foldable lamp provides all the bedside reading light you need, and then some. It has eight brightness levels for all your moods, and it can be folded into a small lamp “cookie” (that’s the company’s way of describing it) for travel. It’s easy to recharge, and especially good to have on hand if you often have power outages. 46 This Silicone Soap & Sponge Holder That’s Heat-Resistant
A great way to keep your countertops free of soap scum is by placing your sponge or bar of soap on this
silicone soap dish tray. The tray comes in various sizes and colors and features a spout to drain excess water. Since it’s heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, it can even hang out close to your stove. When it gets grimy, you can hand wash it or pop it in the dishwasher. 47 A Flexible Cutting Mat Set That’s Easy To Store
These
flexible cutting boards are so thin that they barely take up any space when stored — as opposed to thicker, clunky cutting boards. Don’t let the slim design fool you though — the material is actually dense and durable enough to withstand even the sharpest knives. Three cutting boards come in the set, and they’re all color-coded to help prevent cross-contamination. The green is designed for vegetables, the gray for fish, and the pink for meat. 48 This Set Of 5 Stackable Mixing Bowls That Are Dishwasher-Safe
It’s always a huge plus when mixing bowls are stackable, like this
set of five mixing bowls. The space-saving bowls are sized for all types of cooking and baking needs and nest together when not in use. Because the bowls are made of stainless steel, they’re dishwasher safe as well as odor and stain-resistant. 49 These Oven-Safe Silicone Baking Mats That Withstands Up To 480 Degrees Fahrenheit
Instead of dirtying a heavy baking sheet all the time, use these
silicone baking mats for an easier cleanup. Perfect for cookies, macarons, cinnamon rolls, and more, the set of four baking mats can withstand temperatures from negative 40 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Available in various sizes, they can be easily rolled for storage. 50 This Mason Jar Set That Comes With Labels
You can’t go wrong with this six-pack of eight-ounce
mason jars. Their versatility is impressive, from storing jams to fresh juices to arts and crafts, there’s so much you can use them for. Each of the glass jars comes with a twist lid for airtight storage. “Nice sturdy jars,” commented one reviewer. “I used them for jam and homemade chocolate sauce and sugar syrup and they worked great. Froze well too. Comes with a pen and labels, a handy addition.” 51 This Automatic Drink Dispenser That Works With So Many Beverages
To use this
automatic drink dispenser, place it in a bottle or carton of milk, juice, water, or whatever you like to drink. Press the lever for an automatic pour, saving you (and your kids) the trouble and mess of lifting the container. The universal cap fits most bottlenecks. 52 These Blackout Curtains With More Than 50,000 5-Star Reviews
Whether you put these
blackout curtain panels in your bedroom or your kid’s bedroom, they’ll likely help everyone sleep longer. Crafted with two-layer construction, these curtains come in several sizes and colors, so you’re sure to find exactly what you need. They’re also backed by over 59,000 five-star reviews. “I fully believe my toddler has slept soundly for the last two years because of these curtains,” one of them stated. colors: 29 Available Available sizes: 34 53 This Memory Foam Wedge Pillow To Elevate Your Sleep
Whether you want to alleviate back or neck pain while you’re sleeping, help with snoring, or elevate your kids in bed when they’re sick, this
bed wedge pillow is a great way to improve overall health and quality of sleep. The high-density foam pillow is free of toxins, it doesn’t need too many adjustments when placed, and it has a removable, washable cover for easy care. 54 These Blacklight Flashlights That’ll Find Gross Things Hidden In Your Home
If you’re on the hunt for pet urine, bed bugs, or any other type of less-than-ideal things at a hotel, Airbnb, or even in your own house, this two-pack of
UV blacklight flashlights can be a huge help. The durable flashlights are made of military-grade aluminum. Proceed at your own risk though, because once you know, you know. They can also be used to help detect counterfeit money and cure resin, if you dabble in art. 55 This Elegant Marble Rolling Pin That Comes With Its Own Resting Base
If you’re serious about baking, or even just enjoy nice things, this
hand-crafted marble rolling pin will bring you immense joy. The heavy-weight marble makes it less of a pain to roll out dough, and it comes with a “resting” base that prevents it from rolling off the counter mid-prep. Its wooden handles are also easy on your hands. 56 These Hangers That’ll Save So Much Space In Your Closet
Hang more clothes in your closet without needing to get rid of stuff when you use this
hanger organizer. The plastic organizer comes in a four-pack and features five vertical hooks where you can hang shirts, pants, scarves, purses, belts, and more. “I really love these. They help to fit more onto the rods in the closet. I bought some a few years ago, and I bought another set last year. I love that all of them have held up well and have not broken,” said one reviewer. 57 This 2-Tier Lazy Susan Spice Rack That Can Rotate 360 Degrees
This clever
lazy Susan helps you reach your spices quickly when you need them. It can rotate 360 degrees, it has a nonslip base, and it has a raised rim to keep items from flying all over the place. It’s also a great organizational item to use in the bathroom for toiletries or underneath a sink for cleaning supplies. 58 This Best-Selling Floor Bed Pillow In 20 Colors
Fill this large
floor bed pillow case with five king-sized pillows and watch your kids squeal with delight. The cozy case is perfect to add to a reading nook, to use as a napping spot, or to put in your kids’ room for sleepovers. It’s big enough for kids of all ages and adults to enjoy. 59 This Bidet Attachment You’ll Wish You Bought Sooner
Sure, you
can wipe your own tush after using the toilet, but you have a good reason not to when you use this toilet bidet attachment. The bidet attachment fits on any toilet and doesn’t require an electrical hook-up or additional plumbing. It’s easy for anyone to install, and an upgrade you’ll wish you had sooner. An attached control dial allows you to adjust the jet spray water pressure, helping personalize your bidet experience. 60 This Ultra-Convenient Battery Organizer That Comes With Its Own Tester
Keep your batteries refreshingly in order and accessible when you use this
battery organizer. The case can be mounted to a wall or placed in a drawer — whatever’s most convenient. It can hold a whopping 93 batteries and comes with a battery tester, which saves you the time and trouble of accidentally putting dead batteries in your kids’ toys.