65 Cheapest, Coolest Things On Amazon That Impress The Hell Out Of People

How in the world does one person keep up with all of the latest and greatest products on Amazon? It can feel overwhelming, but that’s where this carefully curated list comes in. I won’t just impress you — they’ll impress every single person that you come across, thanks to their form, function, and budget-friendly prices.

From kitchen gadgets to organizational hacks and techy finds, these products are useful, cool, and most importantly, won’t break the bank.

01 This Ice Cube Tray That Creates Perfect, Instagram-Worthy Spheres Amazon ROTTAY Ice Cube Trays (Set of 2) $11 See On Amazon These ice cube trays come in a pack of two that make perfectly square or round cubes. Each tray has six slots and is crafted from durable and flexible silicone, making popping out each sphere easy. It’s perfect for making your morning iced coffee or placing in whiskey glasses when you’re hosting parties.

02 This Dish Drying Rack That Will Save So Much Counter Space Amazon Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $8 See On Amazon Designed to fit over your sink, this dish-drying rack is the ultimate space saver and won’t take up extra room on your counter. It’s made from durable stainless steel and features nonslip silicone feet that grip onto your sink to hold it in place. You can also use it for washing fruits and veggies.

03 This Milk Frother That Creates Foamy Milk In Just Seconds Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon With over 11,000 five-star reviews, it’s easy to see why this handheld milk frother is a favorite. It creates the most perfect foamy milk for your cappuccino in just 15 seconds. You can also use it as a handheld electric blender to make homemade salad dressings or whisk eggs. It comes with a sleek stainless steel stand that sits nicely on your countertop for easy access.

04 This Marshmallow Whip Maker That Transforms Your Face Cleanser Amazon Nooni Facial Cleansing Tool Marshmallow Whip Maker $7 See On Amazon This marshmallow whip maker will enhance your skin-care routine without breaking the bank. Simply place a small amount of cleanser into the maker, fill it with water, and press the pump to transform your favorite facial cleanser into a rich foamy texture. Since it only requires a pearl-sized amount of product to foam, your cleanser is likely to last even longer than usual.

05 This Trash Can For Your Car That Is Totally Leakproof Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $14 See On Amazon Your dreams of a mess-free car will come true thanks to this auto trash can that easily attaches to your back seat, glove box, or console. The interior lining is totally waterproof and can also be cleaned in the washing machine. It has a magnetic lid that’s designed to keep your trash in one place in case you hit a bump in the road.

06 This Snail Mucin Face Cream That Also Has Vitamin E Amazon SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Repair Cream $20 See On Amazon Formulated with vitamin E, organic green tea, shea butter, aloe, and more, this snail mucin cream is a great way to give your skin a little extra love. It’s made with organic ingredients that work together to hydrate and reveal a brighter complexion. Incorporate it into your morning and night skin-care routine to reap all of the benefits.

07 This Selfie Ring Light For Your Next WFH Video Call Amazon GearLight Selfie Ring Light $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking to improve your WFH video calls, this ring light is a game-changer for creating a well-lit setting. The compact design easily clips onto the edge of your computer, tablet, or smartphone. It features three different light settings — sunkissed warm, natural daylight, and pearly white. Simply plug it into a USB port to recharge.

08 This Wireless Phone Charger With Over 128,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon Yootech Wireless Phone Charger $11 See On Amazon This wireless phone charger comes highly recommended by over 128,00 Amazon shoppers who gave it a five-star rating. This unique design is compatible with most devices including AirPods, iPhones, and Google Pixel devices, and even works with cases. It features a sleep-friendly charging system that automatically turns off any lights while your gadget is charging, and is great to travel with.

09 A 64-Ounce Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated Amazon AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle $17 See On Amazon This half-gallon-sized bottle features time markers between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. to remind you to stay hydrated throughout the day. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and comes with two different leakproof lid options — one with a silicone straw and one without. It’s available in a ton of bright colors including some tie-dye options.

10 This Hair Brush That Instantly & Comfortably Detangles Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $12 See On Amazon Suited for wet or dry hair of any texture, this detangling brush works wonders for getting out stubborn knots. It’s made with unique cone-shaped plastic bristles that gently massage the scalp. The kid-friendly design also has a comfortable grip and the compact size is great for traveling. Choose from an assortment of pastel colors like pink, purple, and green.

11 This Best-Selling Pet Hair Remover That Has Over 114,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $20 See On Amazon Dubbed a bestseller on Amazon, thousands of pet owners can attest to this pet hair remover being their favorite. From clothing and furniture to the inside of your car, just roll the ChomChom back and forth to easily trap hair. Unlike most comparable gadgets on the market, this one is reusable and doesn’t require adhesive roller sheets.

12 This Veggie Peeler That Will Save You Time Meal Prepping Amazon Gannk Vegetable Peeler $10 See On Amazon This vegetable peeler will save you so much time meal prepping, whether you’re making mashed potatoes or creating a fresh salad to go with dinner. It features a dual-sided stainless steel blade that works for both smooth and tougher peels. It has a comfortable rubber grip and also comes with a Julienne peeler, which is specially designed for carrots.

13 A Silicone Drink Holder You Can Install In Your Shower Amazon 30 Watt Sudski Shower Drink Holder $15 See On Amazon Shower hour has never been more fun thanks to this portable drink holder that makes it easy to enjoy a cold beer, soda, or seltzer. The silicone design easily mounts to the wall and works with most surfaces including glass, tile, mirrors, and marble. Choose from eight colors that will be sure to match the rest of your bathroom decor.

14 This Rose Gold Eyelash Curler With The Best Reviews Amazon Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler $8 See On Amazon This stunning rose gold eyelash curler is made from durable stainless steel and features a gentle silicone pad for pinch-free curling. The arch has a 48-degree angle that works for eyes of any shape or size. It also comes with a satin pouch and two refill pads ideal for travel. Over 25,000 Amazon customers gave this curler an enthusiastic five-star review.

15 A Bacon Grease Container That Has Different Uses Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container $15 See On Amazon Reviewers love how versatile this grease container is. Ergonomically designed, it can be used as a grease strainer and also works to store leftover cooking oil. The stainless-steel pitcher can hold up to five cups of grease, and it’s great for adding leftover oils from bacon to enhance the flavors of future recipes.

16 These LED Lights For Your TV That Reduce Eye Strain Amazon Power Practical Luminoodle USB Bias Lighting $18 See On Amazon These LED backlight strips not only look good, but they actually help to reduce eye strain while watching television. The adhesive strip sticks alongside the back frame and plugs into the USB port. There’s an included remote control so you can easily adjust the brightness from the comfort of your couch. It’s available in nine different sizes and works for most television sizes up to 80 inches wide.

17 These Silicone Oven Mitts That Help Protect Your Arms Amazon HOMWE Professional Silicone Oven Mitt $15 See On Amazon This pair of oven mitts have an extra-long design (13.5 inches) to ensure your wrists and forearms are protected. The material is made from a waterproof and heat-resistant material that can withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has a quilted liner and a textured silicone grip for nonslip control. With an impressive 4.8-star rating, it’s safe to say you can’t go wrong with these in the kitchen.

18 This Car Organizer For Your Trunk That Has Multiple Compartments Amazon Drive Auto Trunk Organizer $21 See On Amazon This trunk organizer comes in three colors — black, gray, and tan — to match most car interiors. Whether you work from your car or are constantly on the go, it has multiple compartments for neatly storing everyday essentials. From groceries to office supplies and tools, it features a hook and adjustable straps to keep your belongings secure.

19 This Pasta Strainer That Will Save You Pantry Space Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $14 See On Amazon Swap out your oversized colander with this compact pasta strainer that will save you so much space. Made from flexible silicone, the genius design easily clips onto bowls, pots, and pans of any size and has an adjustable fit to work with the cookware you already own. Not only does it work for straining pasta, but you can also use it to wash fruit and veggies.

20 This Silicone Utensil Rest For Mess-Free Cooking Amazon Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest $10 See On Amazon Avoid messy countertops with this kitchen utensil rest. It’s designed to hold four kitchen tools and is made from heat-resistant silicone that can be cleaned in the dishwasher. It comes in two sizes (medium and extra-large) and is available in an array of bright colors that will be sure to liven up your kitchen.

21 This Microwavable Popcorn Bowl For A Cozy Night In Amazon Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 See On Amazon This microwave popcorn popper is a must for movie night. The silicone bowl cooks the perfect popcorn in just minutes and can hold up to 15 cups. It’s also dishwasher safe, making it super easy to clean. “This is the best popcorn popper I've had,” raved one reviewer. “We used a couple [of] different brands of hot air poppers and one other brand and type of microwave popper. By far this is the best.”

22 A Pancake Batter Dispenser With a Built-In Whisk Amazon Whiskware Pancake Batter Bottle with BlenderBall $14 See On Amazon Dubbed a bestseller on Amazon, this unique pancake batter dispenser features a built-in whisk that makes it easy to blend your mix and dispense it onto the baking sheet all at once. The lid has a spout so you can draw different shapes with your batter. Use it to bake cookies, cupcakes, muffins, and so much more.

23 This Coffee Maker That Will Help You Make A Flavorful Cup In Minutes Amazon Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker $19 See On Amazon This portable coffee maker comes with a reusable stainless steel mesh filter that you place on top of the carafe before you begin brewing. The container is crafted from BPA-free and heat-resistant glass. It can hold up to 10, 14, or 27 ounces of coffee, depending on which size you choose. Over 5,000 customers rated it five stars, with many praising its compact design.

24 This Bamboo Tea Infuser Tumbler That Keeps Your Drink Cold All Day Amazon Leaflife Tea Infuser Tumbler $18 See On Amazon This bamboo tea tumbler is unique because it comes with a stainless steel tea infuser. Whether you’re brewing hot or iced tea, it will keep your drink hot for 12 hours and cold for the entire day. It features a leak-proof lid to prevent spills on the go and it can hold up to 17 ounces of liquids.

25 A Dip Clip For Your Car For Enjoying Fast Food On The Road Amazon Saucemoto Dip Clip $10 See On Amazon It goes without saying that this dip clip for your car is totally genius. It fits perfectly into your air mount so you can keep your hands free while enjoying delicious chicken nuggets and sauce without the mess. BBQ, ranch, ketchup — you name it. It comes in a pack of two or more, so you can gift one to your BFF.

26 This Unique Pickle Storage Container That Preserves Pickle Juice Amazon Home-X Pickle Storage Container $15 See On Amazon This clever storage container has a handle to lift and grab your pickle without the mess. It’s made from BPA-free plastic and measures 7.5 inches high by 4.25 inches wide. Shoppers love that it has a built-in strainer so you can preserve and store the leftover pickle juice for future recipes.

27 This Electric Brush Cleaner That Freshens Your Makeup Brushes In Minutes Amazon Neeyer Makeup Brush Cleaner $18 See On Amazon This electric brush cleaner makes the tedious (yet important) task of cleaning your makeup brushes so much easier. It features eight slots for a range of different-sized brushes that will dry them in just minutes. The portable design is also super easy to travel with.

28 A Compact Camping Pillow Made With Cozy Memory Foam Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow $25 See On Amazon Crafted from a super soft micro-suede material on the outside, this camping pillow is filled with cushioned memory foam on the inside. It’s available in two sizes — 12 by 16 and 14 by 18 inches — and six colors, including orange and blue. The best part? It’s machine washable, so whether you bring it to the woods, the beach, or on an airplane, you can easily clean it.

29 A USB Wall Charger That Actually Fits Behind Your Bed Amazon Nekmit Dual Port Ultra Thin Flat USB Wall Charger $15 See On Amazon Shoppers love that this USB wall charger has a thin and flat design to make it easy to plug in behind heavy furniture. It features two USB ports so you can charge more than one device at once. It comes in black, white, blue, and purple, and has earned an impressive score of 4.7 out of five stars.

30 This Adorable Ladle That’s Impossible To Lose In A Big Pot Amazon OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon $18 See On Amazon This ladle spoon makes cooking and serving your favorite soup a bit more fun. It’s made from a heat-resistant plastic material that is also dishwasher safe. The adorable design easily stands up making it easy to use and locate, so you don’t have to worry about it getting lost in a big pot of stew.

31 This Digital Meat Thermometer That Doubles As A Magnet Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $16 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer is a no-brainer if you spend a lot of time in the kitchen or BBQing. It works on all different types of meats and the waterproof design makes it ideal to use for checking the temperature of homemade soups. The magnetic back easily sticks to your fridge and grill, and it features a backlit LED screen to display the temperature clearly.

32 A Pillow Stand For Your Tablet For Lazy Days Ahead Amazon Lamicall Tablet Pillow Stand $22 See On Amazon For days when leaving your bed or the couch is not in the cards, this tablet pillow stand is a game-changer. It’s crafted from high-quality material that is super soft and durable. There are six viewing angles that you can easily adjust to suit whatever is most comfortable for you. It’s compatible with most smartphones and tablets and comes in four different colors.

33 This Outlet Shelf That Gives Your Device A Place To Rest Amazon WALI Outlet Shelf Wall Holder $12 See On Amazon This outlet cover features a built-in shelf so you can store your gadget while charging. The shelf can hold up to 10 pounds and measures 5.6 inches long making it big enough to hold mini speakers, an electric toothbrush, or your iPhone. Simply replace your existing plate and screw it in with just two easy steps.

34 This Phone Mount That Easily Attaches To Your Car Cup Holder Amazon bokilino Car Cup Holder Phone Mount $13 See On Amazon Designed with a 360-degree swivel, this phone mount easily attaches to the cup holder of your car. Whether you need to take a call from the car or have a clear view of your GPS, this mount comes highly recommended by thousands of shoppers. Unlike most mounts on the market, this one uses a reliable clamp that expands to 3.8 inches wide instead of weak suction cups.

35 This Tiny Vacuum Cleaner For Your Keyboard & Desk Amazon ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $12 See On Amazon Few things are more annoying than crumbs stuck in your keyboard, but luckily this tiny desktop vacuum cleaner is the ultimate solution. The cordless design is powered by two AA batteries and features a 360-degree rotation to reach every corner. You can use it in your home office or even keep it in the car. If you have office friends you need to find a gift for, this would make a great choice.

36 A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker For The Beach Or Your Shower Amazon INSMY C12 IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker $24 See On Amazon This portable waterproof speaker can be fully immersed in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes— which is impressive, to say the least. That means that it’ll have no trouble surviving accidental splashes and pool parties outside. The speaker also comes with a battery that lasts for up to 12 hours of playtime. You can buy it in one of six colors.

37 A Microfiber Hair Towel That Dries Your Hair So Quickly Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These microfiber hair towels are crafted from a quick-drying material that absorbs more than eight times its weight in water. Not only will this save you so much time drying your hair, but it can also help you avoid excess heat damage from blow dryers. It comes in a pack of two and is available in a wide range of colors.

38 These Quick-Drying Towels That Are Great For Keeping In Your Gym Bag Amazon OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Keep these quick-drying towels in your gym or beach bag or in your car so you’ll always be prepared. They are crafted from soft microfiber material and come in a compact design that is easy to travel with. They absorb water up to three times faster than other options on the market. The set comes in three assorted sizes and you can snag them in a variety of colors like red, pink, green, and blue.

39 This Deck of Instructional Workout Cards For Stretching Amazon NewMe Fitness Stretching Workout Cards $31 See On Amazon Instead of splurging on a gym membership, opt for this deck of stretching workout cards that will motivate you at home. Each card showcases a different stretching position with an illustration so you can easily incorporate it into your fitness routine. From squatting to pigeon pose, you’ll never get bored.

40 This Electric Wine Opener That Every Hostess Needs Amazon CIRCLE JOY Electric Wine Opener $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a gift, this electric wine opener is essential. It quickly removes corks with the simple touch of a button and also features a handy foil cutter. You can open up to 30 wine bottles on a single charge. It comes with a rechargeable device that you can display on your bar cart to charge when it’s not in use.

41 These Cord Organizers That Tidy Up Kitchen Appliances Amazon DZDOV Cord Organizer (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon These cord organizers come with durable 3M adhesive on the back, so you can be sure they’ll stay put on the side of your air fryer, toaster, or stand mixer. Their flexible silicone material will easily fit all kinds of kitchen appliance cords and keep them off the counter. Plus, there’s a slot on the front to perfectly secure the end of the cord after wrapping it.

42 These Transparent, Waterproof Sticky Notes That You’ll Use For Everything Amazon ENLUOM Transparent Sticky Notes (200 Sheets) $5 See On Amazon These sticky notes have such a clever transparent design, so they’ll blend in when you stick them next to your to-do list, on a notebook, or in a novel. With their waterproof design, you can also pop them on your fridge for your grocery list. Their residue-free design works with writing utensils of all kinds, including pencils, markers, and ballpoint pens.

43 These Easy-To-Use Silicone Leftover Lids With 7 Convenient Sizes Amazon Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) $16 See On Amazon These stretchy silicone lids are way better than keeping a cabinet full of plastic wrap and plastic bags. They come in seven super versatile sizes to stretch over bowls, leftovers that are still in the pan after dinner, or cans with an awkward amount of tomato paste left in them. Meanwhile, the transparent design lets you easily see which leftovers are underneath these clever lids.

44 A Sofa Cup Holder With A Clever Weighted Design Amazon Watruer Sofa Cup Holder $23 See On Amazon This universal cup holder has a completely no-spill design with its grippy silicone material and the weighted sides that wrap around the armrest of your favorite sofa or chair. It will easily fit your coffee mug (even with the handle), and you get an insert to hold slim water bottles or even wine glasses.

45 This Clear Organizer That Makes Water Bottles Easier To Organize & Grab Amazon Lifewit Water Bottle Organizer $17 See On Amazon With this water bottle organizer, you can tidily stack and easily see up to six of your water bottles, so it’s way quicker to find one right in the morning. It comes with two water bottle-organizing levels, and it’s even durable enough to use in the fridge for wine bottles or sports drinks.

46 A Comfortable & Easy-To-Use Kitchen Tool For Every Stage Of Avocado Prep Amazon OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $11 See On Amazon Usually prepping an avocado requires at least three kitchen tools — a knife, a spoon, and a cutting board — but that won’t be the case when you get this clever avocado slicer. The three-in-one device can cut through the avocado skin, twist off that slippery pit, and scoop out the insides into even slices, all while keeping your hand safe and comfortable with its nonslip grip.

47 This Callus Remover With Skin-Refreshing Lemon & Tea Tree Oil Amazon Cacee Callus Remover $10 See On Amazon This luxurious callus remover is formulated with tea tree oil and has a lemon scent, so your skin will feel extra fresh after taking care of calluses. You only have to use it for about three to five minutes before you can reach for your pumice stone. Even when you aren’t dealing with a painful callus, this easy-to-use gel formula is also a go-to for fixing and soothing dry heels.

48 An Extra-Durable Pan Organizer That’s Surprisingly Slim Amazon Cuisinel Heavy Duty Pan Organizer $28 See On Amazon This five-level pan organizer might look slim, but it’s actually made of seriously durable alloy steel, so it’s sturdy enough for your heavier pans — I’m talking cast iron, too. The assembly-free setup is also easy — simply slide it horizontally or vertically into your kitchen cabinet before filling it with up to 50 pounds of cast iron pans or heavy pots.

49 A Quick-To-Set-Up Doorbell That’s Very Customizable Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbells $20 See On Amazon This waterproof doorbell kit looks so expensive, but only you will know that it took just a few minutes to set it up (thanks to the wireless design). The weatherproof bell even comes with stick-on adhesive and there’s a plug-in receiver to make the setup quicker. Once it’s all set up, it comes with an easy-to-see LED light, 50 chime options, and four volume settings so you can make your entryway exactly the way you want it.

50 A Hair Tool Organizer That Saves So Much Space Amazon SimpleHouseware Cabinet Door Hair Tool Organizer $17 See On Amazon This compact organizer is specifically for those bulky, annoying-to-organize hair tools in your bathroom. The large basket at the bottom is perfect for hair clips, while the three sturdy holders will keep your hair dryer, roller brush, and curling iron upright and perfectly in place. Simply clip it right over your bathroom cabinet door or easily mount it to your wall, and the chrome finish will make it look nice with any bathroom decor.

51 A Lightweight Makeup Bag With Tons Of Pockets & A Clever Drawstring Design Amazon EUOW Travel Cosmetic Bags Barrel Makeup Bag $11 See On Amazon This adorable makeup bag has a clever drawstring on top, so you can open up the top and roll it down to easily see all of your products and brushes. Inside, it’s lined with four elastic straps and three mesh pockets to keep everything tidy and organized. To keep it even tidier — this cleverly shaped bag comes with a matching zipper pouch and a clear snap-top bag for brushes or eyeliner.

52 A Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Power Bank OCOOPA Hand Warmer $21 See On Amazon Pair this reusable hand warmer with your go-to fluffy jacket on chilly days, and you’ll stay cozy for hours. With the single-button design, you can choose from three heat settings without even taking it out of your pocket. Just be sure to keep it charged up with the included USB or USB-A adapter. Plus, to make this warmer even more useful — it also works as a power bank for your phone.

53 A Pack Of Sturdy Clips That Each Tidy Up 11 Chargers At Once Amazon pzoz Cable Clips (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These stick-on clips might just be the easiest way to organize all of your chargers on your desk or bedside table. They come with 11 secure slots to keep your cords in place (and completely out of the way). Whenever you need to move or pack one of your chargers, it’s super easy to pop open the sturdy clip design.

54 This Clever Bamboo Blanket That Keeps You Perfectly Cool Amazon DANGTOP Cooling Blanket $30 See On Amazon This blanket is obviously soft enough to keep you cozy, but it’s also made of cleverly breathable bamboo material, so you won’t get uncomfortably sweaty or too warm in the middle of the night. So, go ahead and snuggle up with this lightweight, woven blanket because it creates a ton of airflow and even wicks moisture away if you ever experience super annoying night sweats. Plus, it comes with a handy laundry bag, so it’s easy to wash this cooling blanket.

55 These Bluetooth Earbuds With Over 232,000 5-Star Reviews Amazon TOZO T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $26 See On Amazon These wireless earbuds are super lightweight and super cheap, but they offer big bass, high highs, and low lows, making them truly impressive. They last 10 hours per charge in the case, and the case lasts 45 hours, making these suitable for workdays and long flights. These small-but-mighty earbuds also boast an impressive 232,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

56 These Microwave Pot Holders That Wrap Around Your Bowl Amazon Aticca Microwave Bowl Huggers (Set of 4) $20 See On Amazon It’s so worth keeping these pot holders next to your microwave because they’re the perfect shape to wrap around your bowl of leftovers to keep your hands cool and free of drips. The fabric is microwave-safe, so you can actually put them in the microwave with your food. They also double as classic pot holders when you’re cooking dinner and can be used to hold cold bowls, too.

57 A Magnetic Paper Towel Holder With A Zero-Effort Setup Amazon Checkered Chef Meat Tenderizer Hammer $12 See On Amazon This modern paper towel holder will look so impressive in your kitchen, and it’s surprisingly easy to set up with its magnetic design. Simply snap the magnet to the side of your fridge or even your grill, and this stainless steel holder is ready to securely hold onto your paper towel roll (even the budget-friendly extra-large rolls). It also won’t leave any scratches behind if you want to change where it sits on the fridge.

58 This Rust-Proof Cocktail Shaker With A Built-In Strainer Amazon Nuvantee Cocktail Shaker Set $15 See On Amazon Whipping out this glossy stainless steel cocktail set at a dinner party is so impressive, and you’ll have all the tools you need to create up to three cocktails at once. The shaker comes with a built-in strainer, so you can easily pour each cocktail without any ice splashing into the drinks. (That means you’ll look seriously professional.) This set will also always look new because both the double-sided measurer and the shaker are rust-proof.

59 A Pop-Up Solar Lantern That Also Charges Your Phone Amazon KIZEN Solar Lantern $27 See On Amazon With its extra-compact pop-up design, you can easily tuck this LED lantern in your car, travel bag, or even your cleaning closet for power outages. It has a solar panel on top, so you can leave it outside to charge, and it will be ready to illuminate your patio space at your next backyard party. You can also use it as a phone charger and a flashlight if you take it camping.

60 These Reusable Food Huggers To Save All Kinds Of Leftovers Amazon Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (5 Pieces) $17 See On Amazon These stretchy silicone food huggers are so much quicker than using plastic wrap. Simply press a half-eaten fruit or veggie on top of these durable gadgets, and they’ll wrap around them to keep them fresh. They’ll even create an air-tight seal on bowls or food containers, and you get five different sizes, so they’re sure to fit on top of everything from a cucumber to a grapefruit.

61 An Adorable, Adjustable Reading Light With Comfortable Details Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $22 See On Amazon This clever reading light has a colorful and super slim design, so it will honestly look adorable when you wear it around your neck. To make your reading time even cozier, simply click the buttons to change the brightness or warmth of your reading light. You can also bend the sides of this rechargeable light for the perfect fit and reading angle.

62 These Versatile Jar Spatulas That You’ll Use For Everything Amazon Patelai Silicone Jar Spatula (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These jar spatulas come with an extra-long handle, so they’re also perfect for scooping smoothies out of your blender or even for tossing salads. Their stainless steel core is sturdy enough to scoop the last of the peanut butter from the jar without bending too much. But each one is wrapped in soft silicone to make them gentle on your pans.

63 A Set Of Waterproof Travel Bags That You’ll Reach For All The Time Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Dry Bags (Set Of 3) $27 See On Amazon Roll up your phone and all of your essentials in these lightweight bags, and they’ll be completely protected from water on your next hike, rainy day, or afternoon at the waterpark. These bags are topped off with a sturdy clip that doubles as an easy carrying handle or a little ring to hang it from another bag.

64 These Colorful Silicone Straws With A 4.7-Star Rating Amazon Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (Set of 10) $10 See On Amazon These colorful and fade-resistant silicone straws are more than adorable enough to pair with any of your favorite trendy water bottles, but that’s not why they’re so highly rated on Amazon. Each one is flexible enough to fit in a ton of different water bottle or tumbler lids. Plus, you can easily keep them all clean with the slim straw brush and included bag.