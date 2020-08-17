Have you been looking to the stars to see if a love story worthy of the cosmos is waiting for you? If you haven’t seen anything yet, don’t despair — maybe you were just looking to the wrong stars! You’ve probably already been checking your Western zodiac chart for potential romantic connections among the signs. However, you may have missed your Chinese zodiac.

According to legend, the Chinese zodiac can be traced back to Emperor Huangdi, who is said to have invented the Chinese lunar calendar. This intriguing tool’s rich history can be traced back to the 14th century B.C.E.

What is the Chinese zodiac?

Known as “Sheng Xiao” or “Shu Xiang,” the Chinese zodiac is an important part of Chinese culture. Like the standard astrology zodiac, it is divided up into 12 signs. However, these signs are different. They’re organized around a wheel as follows: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Sheep/Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig.

Unlike the standard zodiac, which is divided by month of birth, people’s birth years determine their Chinese zodiac signs. Here’s the thing, though — these years aren’t Western Gregorian years. The Chinese zodiac follows the Chinese lunar calendar. These dates vary every year. It can get a bit tricky to try to figure it out on your own, but there are plenty of calculators online you can use (we like this one).

Which signs are most compatible with the Rat?

Oh, you clever Rats! If you fall under this sign, you’re quick-witted. You’re also strong-willed, ambitious, organized, and versatile. You can also be quite stubborn, so you need someone who can handle you when you dig in your heels.

Ox can match Rat’s drive and strong will, so they’re considered a solid fit. Dragons could also pair well with Rats, as both of these signs are generally very successful — they’ll bond over reaping their spoils together. Of the compatible signs, though, Monkey might be the most romantic. This sign can lead to a fairytale romance for a Rat.

Which signs are most compatible with the Ox?

Strong and steady, Oxes are known for their diligence. Because oxen are so important for agriculture in Chinese culture, there are a lot of positive associations with this hardworking sign. Basically, you’re kind of a catch!

Rat’s fixed earthly branch is water, and Ox’s is earth. As it turns out, these things make the two signs quite complementary. A Rat and an Ox will share similar ambitions in life. Rooster makes a good fit for Ox because this sign is known for its good heart — and, being good too, Ox gravitates towards that. And, finally, Snakes will jump right in and work hard alongside Ox.

Which signs are most compatible with the Tiger?

Tigers are sort of precisely what you might imagine: fierce, courageous, and adventurous. But also a bit hard to control (hey, no judgment). Tigers are also kind-hearted and imaginative, so it goes without saying this sign boasts some very likable traits.

Tiger, find yourself a Pig! Pigs will see your worth and make sure you do, too. They’ll do whatever it takes to make you happy. You may not agree on everything, but you’ll have your similar goals to unite you. Tigers are also naturally drawn to Horses and, well, it’s mutual. But don’t overlook the honest Dog, either. You can let your guard down around them.

Which signs are most compatible with the Rabbit?

In the fable, the rabbit is hasty and arrogant. In the Chinese zodiac, though, Rabbits are the ones steadily moving toward their goals. They don’t let other people’s opinions deter them. So, while their seeming meekness sometimes makes people think they’re “soft,” they have a serious strength sitting just below the surface. Rabbits are smart, social, and love the occasional surprise.

Rabbits relish a peaceful, easy pace, making them a great match for the laid-back Dog. Pigs also share many personality traits with Rabbits. For a change of pace, Rabbits might look for a Sheep/Goat — they can be codependent creatures, and Rabbits are happy to rise to the challenge of caring for others.

Which signs are most compatible with the Dragon?

When you think of dragons, you probably think of mystery. Well, that tracks. People born into the year of the Dragon have rather mysterious personalities. They’re independent and self-sufficient, and yet they crave companionship and romance. They’re full of adventure, but can also be lazy. In short, Dragons can be a handful. However, they’re worth the added effort.

Because the Dragon craves love, they’ll lean into a romance with a Rooster. This sign will look adoringly to the Dragon, which the Dragon will find fulfilling. Monkeys make a good Dragon-match as well since, like the Dragon, it’s an innovator. As far as the Rat, it’s a case of opposites attract. These two have decidedly different personalities, but it just works!

Which signs are most compatible with the Snake?

You might not think as much, depending on how you feel about snakes, but people born in the Year of the Snake actually have a huge propensity for love. Are they complicated? Sure. They’re sophisticated and smart. They’re funny. And they’re impressively calm, cool, and collected.

Monkey is the yin to Snake’s yang. The two’s personalities mesh so well that it’s as though they’re two sides of the same coin. Snakes and Dragons, although they’re both quite enigmatic, fare rather well together because they enjoy each other’s keen intellects. Last but not least, Roosters tend to capture Snakes’ attention due to their ambition and love for life.

Which signs are most compatible with the Horse?

Horses represent freedom and speed in Chinese culture, so it shouldn’t be terribly surprising that this sign consists of free spirits. A Horse is going to chase after their dreams, and they don’t always understand why other people can’t keep up with them when they gallop toward what makes them happy. Horses can be quick to anger, but they’re just as quick to forgive and forget.

In Chinese culture, it’s thought that Tigers and Horses make such a perfect couple that they can live a life in harmony forever. So, get yourself a Tiger! But that isn’t Horse’s only potential soulmate. Loyal and patient Sheep/Goat won’t tire of Horse’s need for speed. Rabbits are great because they don’t mind tending to the home when Horse needs their space. And Dogs are tender, a nice juxtaposition to Horse’s sheer force.

Which signs are most compatible with the Sheep/Goat?

Dear Sheep/Goat, you’re the sweetest! It’s true. Of all the signs in the Chinese zodiac, Sheep/Goat is considered the most selfless. This sign simply wants to make others happy, so they’ll always put the needs of others before their own. People born in the Year of the Sheep/Goat draw people in with their kind and fun nature.

Due to the inherently loyal nature of the Sheep/Goat, they’re a wonderful counterpoint to the free-spirited Horse. These two support each other in a relationship. Because the Sheep/Goat tends to take care of everyone else, they need someone to rely on. Rabbits are the sign ready and willing to give them that. There’s also the Pig. The Sheep/Goat and the Pig together prove that two super-sweet personalities make one super-sweet pair.

Which signs are most compatible with the Monkey?

Calling all smarty-pants! Monkeys are known for their intelligence. It’s often the thing that leads them to great success in life. Because of this, they can be a bit — how shall we say? — smug. At the same time, though, they’re extremely likable and always willing to hear constructive criticism.

Monkeys are highly energetic, which can sometimes border on frenetic. For this reason, the slow-and-steady Ox can be a positively calming force in the Monkey’s world. Rats are another ideal partner for the Monkey. Together, these two tackle life’s problems with an enviable optimism. There’s also the Dragon, who matches the Monkey’s ambition.

Which signs are most compatible with the Rooster?

If you mess with a Rooster, you might get the spurs. Seriously, you do not want to pick a fight with a Rooster. For all their bluster, though, Roosters really just want someone to love them and to validate their feelings. This hard-working sign is a perfectionist, so they’re extremely hard on themselves.

Since the Rooster and the Ox have very similar life goals, they tend to make a lasting pair. They’re also two of the hardest-working signs in the Chinese zodiac. Snakes are complex like Roosters, which works well. They can have deep discussions about life and pursue their passions together.

Which signs are most compatible with the Dog?

You cannot ask for a more reliable partner, friend, confidante — whatever! — than the Dog. This sign is as true as the day is long. And because they are so kind and dependable, they tend to be incredibly well-liked.

One good heart deserves another, and that’s exactly the appeal between Rabbit and Dog. Tigers are an interesting match for Dogs too, though, because they’ll reassure the Dog during bouts of doubt.

Which signs are most compatible with the Pig?

You’re familiar with the idiom “lucky duck,” right? Well, in the Chinese zodiac, it would be “lucky Pig.” This sign may not be the flashiest, but they’re blessed with an abundance of good fortune. And they enjoy it! A Pig believes in treating yo’ self from time to time and, accordingly, they’re perfectly content to work hard for the finer things in life.

One of Pig’s best matches is the courageous Tiger. Where Pig is meek, Tiger is fierce. These two balance each other out well. On the flip side, Rabbit and Pig are a match made in Chinese zodiac heaven because they’re both so darn kind and considerate. As far as Sheep/Goat goes, this sign syncs well with Pig because their shared interests make for stimulating conversation.

How do you find out what your Chinese zodiac sign is?

Want to use the Chinese zodiac but aren’t sure what year and sign you fall into? Luckily there are a number of Chinese zodiac calculators that will help you lock down the animal you are associated with based on your year of birth. But the math is simple enough for you to do on your own, as the signs rotate on a 12-year cycle. With some simple addition, you can even calculate when your zodiac sign will have its day in the spotlight again.

What are some other fun facts about the Chinese zodiac?

Now that you’ve tapped into the romantic potential of your sign, you probably want to know more about the Chinese zodiac in general. Keep reading for a few fascinating facts.

The Chinese zodiac year doesn’t start on Jan. 1. It’s believed that it starts on the first day of the Chinese lunar calendar — which falls between mid-January and late February — or with the start of the solar term. The latter takes place between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6.

It’s believed that it starts on the first day of the Chinese lunar calendar — which falls between mid-January and late February — or with the start of the solar term. The latter takes place between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6. Zodiac years also have elements . There are five elements linked to the Chinese zodiac: gold, water, wood, earth, and fire. Each year is associated with one. For example, 2022 is a wood year.

. There are five elements linked to the Chinese zodiac: gold, water, wood, earth, and fire. Each year is associated with one. For example, 2022 is a wood year. It used to serve as a clock . In ancient times, the “12 terrestrial branches” were used like hours on a clock. And since those branches in the Chinese zodiac coincide with animals, the 12 animals became part of the time reference, with each animal representing two hours. If you had dinner during the “dog hours,” you’d be eating between 7 pm and 9 pm.

. In ancient times, the “12 terrestrial branches” were used like hours on a clock. And since those branches in the Chinese zodiac coincide with animals, the 12 animals became part of the time reference, with each animal representing two hours. If you had dinner during the “dog hours,” you’d be eating between 7 pm and 9 pm. In ancient china, zodiac signs were considered when finding a spouse. These signs were used to determine a couple’s compatibility for marriage or a relationship.

These signs were used to determine a couple’s compatibility for marriage or a relationship. The goat is considered the unluckiest zodiac sign because of an old Chinese saying that states that nine out of 10 goats are “incomplete” or “inadequate.” This means that people born in the year of the goat are destined for bad things or failure.

because of an old Chinese saying that states that nine out of 10 goats are “incomplete” or “inadequate.” This means that people born in the year of the goat are destined for bad things or failure. It’s an unlucky year for you if it’s the year of your zodiac sign. If the year is the same as your zodiac sign, it is believed that you offend the God of Age, Tai Sui. He punishes this disrespect with a year of bad luck. Take heart, though: One of the ways to ward off this unfortunate luck is to give offerings to the God of Age… or wear red underwear. (It doesn’t hurt to try!)