The Absolute Best Exfoliating Glove That Literally Sloughs Off Your Skin

It was one of those Instagram ads that just pops up when you’re least expecting it — and I couldn’t take my eyes off of it. A woman was using some white mitt on her hand to literally slough off the top layer of her skin. And I don’t mean like I could just see her scrubbing hard, I mean she showed all of the little rolled up gray bits of skin and oil and dirt accumulating in the tub below her as she scrubbed. I immediately sent it to my husband.

That Christmas, I found the Wildpier Beauty Exfoliating Glove in my stocking. I could not wait to use it, and immediately pulled it out during my shower the next day. And y’all, for the first time in my life, an Instagram ad was completely accurate. When I tell you layers of my skin ended up on our shower floor, I mean it. The small red bumps — keratosis pilaris — I’ve had on my upper arms since middle school? Gone. Literally sanded off by this glove that was small enough to fit in my Christmas stocking.

But there’s a trick: you have to know how to properly use it.

Stats:

Price: $26

$26 Packaging: It comes in a one or two-pack, in white or black .

It comes in a one or two-pack, in white or black . Pro-tip: You have to be barely wet to get the best results.

The Details

Listen, I know you’ve tried other exfoliating gloves, scrubs, and brushes and felt disappointed — but the Wildpier Exfoliating Glove works. You just have to know how to use it.

If you read the reviews, you’ll see a lot of people claiming that the videos and Instagram ads are fake and that they didn’t have any layers of anything removed from their body. But they are 100% not using it as directed. On the instructions for the glove itself, it recommends you do the following:

Wet your glove so it’s damp and set it aside.

Get in the shower for 5 to 10 minutes; do not use any shower gels or body scrubs/washes.

Get out of the shower and dry off so there’s no water left on your body.

Scrub firmly using long, straight strokes up and down all over your body.

And that’s exactly what you have to do. This isn’t a glove you can use while you just take a normal shower, and this isn’t a glove that you load up with soap or exfoliating scrubs. Your skin needs to be moist (I’m sorry). And with the glove damp, it sort of grabs your skin instead of gliding down it, peeling off those layers.

I have the most luck on my upper arms, armpits, and chest, but it also does wonders on my legs. It feels rough — it’s an exfoliating glove! — so if you’re super sensitive to things like that, it may take a minute to get your wits about you. But when you press in firmly and pull down and see those results? You’ll know it’s 100% worth it.

I don’t pretend to know why it works so well, but the glove itself does have a unique weaving pattern that I’ve never seen on another exfoliating tool. The mitt itself is also plant-based, and while it feels super hard and rough as it dries, it’s very pliable for reaching all those spots you want to exfoliate. (Your bikini line will be so grateful.)

How I Use The Wildpier Beauty Exfoliating Glove

I promise, every time I’ve done the recommended moves, I’ve had layers of skin end up on our shower floor. I usually end up standing in the shower for five to 10 minutes (I don’t even get my hair wet so there’s no water dripping down me), hop out and dry off, and then get back in my shower with the water off to scrub, scrub, scrub. It takes me about 10 minutes to do all the spots I want, and then I turn the shower back on and finish up everything else. This is a once-a-week routine for me, and literally, my skin has never been softer.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

It’s easy to dry; just hang it up out of the water’s way!

It’s super compact and easy to travel with.

The gloves are made using 100% biodegradable viscose derived from sustainable, plant-based materials.

The brand’s website says to replace it every eight to 10 weeks for hygienic purposes, but mine has lasted much longer — a jar of scrub could never.

Cons:

This is a shower tool you have to plan on using. It’s not quick, and getting your body just slightly moist before hopping out of the shower entirely and then standing in your shower with no water so you can slough requires some mind power.

The glove itself does have a weird smell to it. It doesn’t affect your own skin, but the materials in the glove obviously have some scent all on their own that you have to ignore the first time you use it.

Final Verdict

While the glove claims to reduce the appearance of stretch marks, ingrown hairs, and scars, I can’t formally agree with that. But the keratosis pilaris? I swear to you, it’s gone from my upper arms. My skin looks brighter after I use this mitt, and it also greatly reduced the dark shadows in my armpits (IYKYK) because I was able to exfoliate so well that when I shaved, it got every single bit of hair. I’m obsessed with this glove, and after six months of use, it’s still in great shape.

The TL;DR

I know $26 feels like a lot for an exfoliating glove, but trust me. You want it.

