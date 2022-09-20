Any mom can attest that chasing after a toddler is serious, sweaty business. So a deodorant that won’t leave you super smelly at the end of the day isn’t just a preference — it’s a necessity. But when it comes to deodorant, there’s no real luxury of a trial and error period unless you’re really brave. Luckily for you, I am! Enter: the 5 time award-winning clean deodorant, Cleo + Coco.

If you’re looking for an effective, natural deodorant you can stop your search. I’ve found the perfect one — and even put it to the test.

The Benefits Of Natural Deodorant

When I first even began thinking about becoming a mom, I became much more ingredient conscious. There was lots of reading, online sleuthing, and product-tossing, with synthetic fragrances and aluminum both frequent fliers on many not-so-great ingredient lists.

Research suggests frequent use of deodorants or antiperspirants with aluminum can cause aluminum to accumulate within breast tissues and, for people with kidney issues, it can build up to unhealthy levels within the body. This can reportedly lead to bone diseases and even dementia, which is why the FDA now requires aluminum-containing deodorants to have a warning for those with kidney disease.

I’ve come to learn that synthetic fragrances aren’t that great, either: Nearly 92.1 percent of Americans are exposed to synthetic fragrances at least once a week, with 34.7 percent of those people reporting adverse health effects from such exposures.

Needless to say, I’m all for making healthier swaps wherever and however I can. (I like to know exactly what I’m putting on or in my body, thanks very much.) So it was definitely time I found a deodorant brand I can trust and feel good about.

Putting Cleo + Coco to Work

With natural and effective ingredients like magnesium and charcoal in place of potentially harmful ones (like the aforementioned aluminum), Cleo + Coco’s clean formulas sounded pretty promising. I decided to first try the deodorant on a weekday when I’m the most busy. I’m still adjusting to working back in the office and, with that, a new stressful early morning routine.

Usually from the office I go right to pick up my daughter from preschool and then head to the playground with her or meet up with friends. Then it’s time to cook (or order in because working mom life… IYKYK), eat dinner, tackle our bath and bedtime routine, and finally collapse on the couch at the end of the day.

In short, I definitely needed a deodorant that works, and keeps on working.

I first applied “Sweet Surrender” — Cleo + Coco’s lavender vanilla scented charcoal deodorant — after my morning shower. The first thing I noticed was the incredible scent, followed by the unique texture.

Usually I associate lavender with sleep and anxiety relief, but there was something special about using it first thing in the morning that let me have a bit of a “me moment,” if you will. (It’s the little things!) The fragrance was light and fresh, crafted from actual lavender and vanilla essential oils — and I loved it.

Featuring a clay and activated charcoal base, the product glided on smoothly. And, despite it appearing dark gray, it went on completely clear and didn’t leave marks on my clothes.

The verdict? It honestly kept me odor-free all day long. I passed my own pre-bed armpit sniff test with flying colors, and even forced my husband to check, too.

It’s a winner, and I’ve been using it ever since.

Why I Love Cleo + Coco

Unlike some other natural deodorants that require a month-long wait for it to start working, Cleo + Coco doesn’t come with a transition period. (I’ve tried an armpit detox before and it was awful. Take my word for it.) It works on the spot from day one: While helping keep under-arm odor at bay by neutralizing it at its root, Cleo + Coco’s natural deodorant works with the body’s chemistry to also detoxify impurities — without any gross “purge” period.

Their products also don’t use any synthetic fragrances and instead use carefully selected essential oils for their scents with antibacterial, anti-odor, and therapeutic benefits.

Cleo+Coco helps you smell better and, in turn, feel better. Consider me sold — and smelling sweet.