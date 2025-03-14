60 Clever Things Getting Popular On Amazon That Are So Good It's Stupid
Reviewers can’t stop raving.
Finding the best things on Amazon doesn’t have to be hard: The genius products below are skyrocketing in popularity because they’re just that good. Reviewers are raving about these items that will make your home look nicer, help ease a headache, add style and functionality to your car, and more. Scroll on to check out these hot items before they sell out.
01Magnetic Spice Racks With A 4.8-Star Overall Rating
Each of these four magnetic spice racks can hold up to eight pounds and is made of smooth metal that won’t rust, even in high-humidity areas. Pick them up in a classic white, black, or clear — or make storage more fun with the pink, orange, or green option.
02A Faucet Mat Made Of Naturally Absorbent Stone
You’ll be able to take a break from wiping down your counter as often once you put down this faucet mat. It’s made of diatomite stone that quickly absorbs all moisture so the area is left dry and tidy. It also acts as a resting spot for your soap dispenser and brushes. It comes in gray, dark gray, and white in the listing.
03A Water Bottle Carrier With An Adjustable Strap
It turns out you don’t have to balance all your everyday essentials in one hand as you talk on the phone with the other. This water bottle carrier can be thrown over your shoulder with your cards, keys, and cash in it. It can hold tumblers of up to 40 ounces, though a 30-ounce option is available in the listing. Adjust the comfy strap and you’ll be ready to take on the day. Choose from a ton of colors in the listing.
04Car Air Fresheners That Add Style To Your Ride
What looks like just a piece of sparkly decor is actually a car air freshener that comes with solid fragrance bars hidden inside. Whether you go with the bee or sunflower option, you’ll be adding personality to your ride, as well as a calming and refreshing scent. They come in a pair.
05A Headache Relief Cap That Can Be Used Hot Or Cold
This headache relief cap lets you choose exactly how you’d like to be comforted since it can be placed in either the microwave and freezer. Its gel lining and smooth fabric offers slight compression as well as complete darkness so your eyes can rest as you recharge.
06A Shower Footrest With A Built-In Storage Bin
You can use this shower footrest for steadier and easier shaving, and it even has a built-in spot for your razor and shaving cream. The stool will make your “everything showers” so much more convenient and safe since it has anti-skid pads on the bottom of each leg.
07Pants Hangers With 10 Clips Each
When you can no longer actually close the drawers of your dresser, you know it’s time to bring in these pant hangers. They come in a pair and each one has 10 clips so you can take advantage of the width of your closet and even organize by style. Use one for jeans and the other for leggings so you can see all your options at a glance. Not one pair will slip off since there is a rubber coating on the end of each clip.
08Headrest Hooks That Can Hold 55 Pounds Each
You may not expect such a small tool to make such a big difference but these headrest hooks are wildly useful. They hang from the back of your seats to tidy up your floor and seats. Each one can hold up to 55 pounds, meaning all your groceries, work bags, and jackets will finally have a proper home. The hooks come as a pack of four.
09A Silicone Sink Cover To Maximize Space
Having all your makeup, hair products, and tools laid out in front of you makes getting ready so much easier but there are very few bathroom counters that allow this luxury. You can gift yourself more space with this silicone sink cover that’s heat resistant and able to be neatly folded away when not in use. The best part is that you can still run the water when needed (thanks to its crescent shape). Choose from two sizes and a bunch of colors in the listing.
10A Neck Pillow That Works For All Sleepers
Whether you sleep on your side, stomach, or back, you’ll have a more restful night with this neck pillow. Its unique shape is made of memory foam that conforms to the natural curvature of your neck and shoulders. Its silky and washable cover also helps keep you cool.
11A Spinning Ring That Helps You Focus
No one will ever guess that this sparkly piece is actually meant to be used as a fidget ring. It’s cute enough to wear with every outfit so that you can always have your own personal escape when you find yourself needing to refocus. It comes in tons of sizes and finishes in the listing.
12Teeth Whitening Pens That Don’t Cause Sensitivity
Unlike most versions on the market, these teeth-whitening pens are gentle enough to be used daily. And since the application process is such a breeze, you’ll keep up with your routine. Your teeth can reach up to eight shades lighter and won’t experience any sensitivity during the process. Each of the three pens contains about 30 treatments.
13A Center Console Cover Made Of Genuine Sheepskin
Add comfort to your car with this center console cover that will support your arm with its genuine sheepskin and soft padding. And since it’s made with a highly elastic band, it can fit in any pretty much any model of vehicle.
14A Mold Stain Remover So You Don’t Have To Scrub
Since the formula of this mold stain remover is so concentrated, this bottle can last for up to a year. In that time, it’ll get rid of any discoloration on your washing machine, grout lines, dishwasher, and more. The formula doesn’t require any scrubbing — just let it sit for three to five hours and wipe or rinse clean.
15Silicone Zip Ties To Organize Cables
Stop your wires from getting out of control by wrapping them with these adjustable silicone zip ties. They’re less likely to get tangled and create a mess when kept together with these flexible pieces. Since this pack comes with 20 ties in five different colors, you can also use them to label which wire is which.
16A Microfiber Duster That Extends Up To 100 Inches
No dirty corner will be out of reach when you have this microfiber duster. Not only does its handle extend to up to 100 inches long, but its head also bends so you can attack from any angle. After trapping every bit of lint and dirt, the head can be washed and reused.
17Body & Hair Oil Made With Real Honeysuckle Petals
You’ll want to use this body and hair oil everywhere and you pretty much can. Its multitasking formula can moisturize your body, hydrate your cuticles, and even help promote healthier hair. Made with honeysuckle, sweet almond, and apricot oils, it’s also packed with vitamin E to leave a glow.
18An Oil Sprayer That Doubles As A Pourer
If you tend to have a heavy hand when dressing your salads or marinating your meats, this 16-ounce glass oil sprayer will be your new best friend. It has a fine mist so your entire meal doesn’t end up drenched. It can also be used as a traditional pourer when called for.
19A Glass Foot File With A Protective Lid
Smooth heels aren’t as unattainable as you may think. In fact, with this glass foot file, they’re right around the corner. The ergonomic tool fits perfectly in your palm and gives you complete control so you can buff away dead skin and reveal the glow that was hiding underneath without risking scratches or irritation. It even comes with a storage lid to keep it in tip-top shape between uses.
20A Blush, Eyeshadow & Lipstick In One
This makeup multiuse stick is perfect for your next trip — it can be used as an eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick. You’ll save space and be able to do a full face in seconds. It creates an on-trend monochromatic look and comes in seven shades in the listing.
21Popular Soap Sheets Perfect For Travel & On The Go
Without taking up the same amount of space that a bar of soap or hand sanitizer bottle would, these paper soap sheets give you the same results — if not better. Activating them with water will create the perfect lather so you can cleanse your skin of any impurities. The formula will also leave them feeling moisturized. The compact packet contains 100 sheets and comes in a few scents in the listing.
22A Microwave Splatter Cover That’s Dishwasher Safe
Cleaning the inside of your microwave is not the easiest task in the world. Luckily, this microwave splatter cover will keep you from having to go through that very often. It will stop oil and grease from landing everywhere while still allowing steam to release through the top. Even better, it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
23A Jewelry Cleaner With 37,000+ 5-Star Reviews
If you thought your favorite necklace or ring was sparkly before, just wait until you go over it with this jewelry cleaner. It removes dirt and oils and repels them so that the glossy finish lasts. One fan wrote, “I’ve purchased it a few times now and it works so well. The bristles get into all the small spaces and it makes my jewelry so shiny and sparkly. Easy to take on the go or for travel. No smell, no leakage, and the cleaning power is great.”
24A Glove Box Organizer With A Magnetic Closure
Any situation where you have to reach for your insurance card or registration is not typically a relaxing one but this glove box organizer will help make it as seamless as possible. It has enough room to hold all your important documents so you don’t have to go searching for multiple sleeves and has a magnetic closure that can be popped open without much effort. It comes in 17 different colors and finishes, like the glittery one shown.
25An Oversize Pan Scooper With A 4.8-Star Overall Rating
You’ll be able to collect every last piece of roasted veggies with this highly rated pan scooper. It has a wide head and a durable edge that works as a scraper for stubborn burnt bits. Best of all, it’s dishwasher safe.
26Drain Stickers That Prevent Clogs
These drain stickers will stop any strands of hair from making their way to your pipes without disrupting the flow of water. Each of the 25 sticky pieces lasts for up to three weeks before needing to be replaced.
27A Portable Bidet That Doesn’t Require Batteries
No batteries are needed to use this portable bidet while on the go. All you have to do is fill it with water and give it a squeeze for a truly cleansing experience while using less toilet paper.
28A Skin Spatula Reviewers Love
Thanks to its three different heads, you can deeply cleanse, increase the effectiveness of your products, and massage with this skin spatula. “The ultrasonic vibrations are effective at clearing out dirt and excess oil, leaving my skin feeling noticeably cleaner. Seeing the buildup come off the skin is satisfying, and it’s easy to use once you get the hang of the right angle,” wrote one shopper.
29Gap-Cleaning Brushes That Are Double-Ended
From water tumblers to window panes, these three gap-cleaning brushes can clean all those typically hard-to-reach spots. Each one is complete with a silicone head, hard bristle head, and corner head so that no surface is damaged. Plus, they’re small enough to bring everywhere.
30A Food Masher That Won’t Damage Nonstick Cookware
Whether you’re working with beans, potatoes, or meat, you’ll want this food masher to make each task a bit easier. The five strong blades will do most of the work as you hold the comfortable handle. It’s heat resistant but also gentle enough to be used with nonstick cookware.
31An Incense Holder That Contains The Ashes
This incense holder allows you to hang the stick upside down and inside the glass container to prevent ashes from ending up on your table. It comes with 20 incense sticks.
32Heel Sleeves Infused With Aloe
You don’t necessarily have to scrub your feet to get that baby-smooth feel; just slip on these heel sleeves. They have a gel lining that slowly releases moisture to soften rough patches and calluses. They’re infused with shea butter and aloe, and you’ll feel softer skin with just 20 minutes of use — but wearing them overnight is comfortable and optimal.
33A Sunglasses Holder With A Secure Magnetic Closure
Since this sunglasses holder has a magnetic closure, you only need one hand to take a pair off or put them back into place. And you won’t even be ruining the look of your car’s interior since it’s made of chic leather that comes in five shades in the listing.
34An Electric Can Opener That’s 4 Tools In 1
This electric can opener can pop open any beans, sauce, or vegetables in a jiffy so you can get to cooking. It also comes with a built-in knife sharpener and a removable multi-tool that removes bottle caps and pop-tops.
35A Gel Seat Cushion That Makes Any Chair Comfier
Measuring nearly 2 inches thick, this gel seat cushion will add ample support to any chair your use it in. The square is made of air panels to not only make it breathable but also very soft. “I decided to give this a try before buying a whole new chair and I am pleasantly surprised at how comfortable it is. It fits into the seat perfectly and doesn’t feel like I added anything to my chair unlike other tail bone pads I tried in the past,” wrote one reviewer.
36Window Blind Cleaners With Washable Microfiber Sleeves
The top and bottom of two blades can be wiped clean at once when using one of these window blind cleaners. This is thanks to their unique microfiber heads that can be removed and washed between uses. They allow you to work faster and come in a pair.
37A Protective Stovetop Cover To Maximize Space
If you wish that you had more counter space, pick up this stovetop cover. By putting down the silicone mat, you’ll be able to use that area when rolling out dough, storing prepped ingredients, and more. It’s heat resistant and will also protect the surface from messes and scratches. Choose from several colors and sizes in the listing.
38Adjustable Holders For Filling & Drying Bags
Whether you’re prepping your lunch for the next day or trying to get your reusable snack bag to dry, these bag holders will come in handy. The arms can stretch higher to hold gallon bags and down for smaller ones and they come in a pack of four.
39An Outlet Concealer With A 3-Foot Extension Cord
This outlet concealer will make it look like your appliances and devices aren’t even connected. The 3-foot extension cord can be adhered to your wall and hidden behind the nearest piece of furniture — the set comes with self-adhesive cord concealers.
40A Travel Jewelry Box With Velvet Lining
This travel jewelry box is so spacious that you’ll probably want to make use of it at home as well. It has three sections lined in soft velvet so that none of your pieces are damaged. Meanwhile, the exterior is made of wear-resistant faux leather. It has ring rolls, tabs for hanging necklaces without tangling, three sections for loose pieces, and the divider can hold earrings securely in place.
41Tank Top Hangers With Nonslip Tabs
If you’re going to take up space on your closet rod with one hook, you might as well have at least eight pieces hanging from it. With these tank top hangers, you can. Each of the tiers even has nonslip rubber tabs at each end to keep any straps from sliding off. They come as a pair.
42An Ironing Mat That Can Replace Your Board
This ironing mat performs the same as a board does but takes up much less room. It can be rolled up and tucked away when not in use. Its cotton material will protect the surface below from heat and damage.
43Faux Fur Glasses Holders That Prevent Scratches
Each pair will be much easier to find when they’re put in these eyeglasses holders that come in a set of two. The faux leather exterior and faux fur lining make them stand out so you don’t have to spend too much time searching. They will also keep them safe from scratches or accidentally getting sat on.
44An Electric Callus Remover You Can Use In The Shower
This electric callus remover comes with three different heads so you can adjust the grit level and a cleaning brush to make sure it always works properly. The device is completely waterproof so you can use it in or out of the shower.
45A Travel Makeup Bag With A Genius Fold-Flat Design
The sleek faux leather of this travel makeup bag gives it a high-end feel. Inside, it has two main sections with plenty of zippered and open pockets on the sides and in the center. All your products will finally be easy to organize and find. It comes in two sizes and tons of colors in the listing.
46Freezer Block Makers That Can Hold 2 Cups
You will be the master of leftovers after adding these freezer block makers to your cart. They will mold your soups and sauces into perfect blocks so that they’re easier to stack and you’re able to maximize the space you have. They work with up to two cups of food at a time and come in a pair.
47A Tile Scrubber With An Extending Handle
The handle of this tile scrubber is so lightweight that you won’t feel tired, even when lifting it over your head. It also extends to over 40 inches long so its pointed head can reach each and every corner.
48A Tumbler Lid Organizer That Reduces Clutter
Say goodbye to clutter and hello to this sturdy stand. You can create neat stacks with this tumbler lid organizer instead of messy piles that are impossible to look through. Up to 10 pieces can fit so you can find the exact color or shape you need.
49A Rotating Makeup Brush Holder With A Dustproof Cover
This beautiful rotating container is actually a makeup brush holder. Underneath its dustproof cover are three separate sections to organize your tools. It’s available in black, green, pink, and beige in the listing.
50Silicone Lids For The Fridge, Freezer & Microwave
This eight-pack of silicone lids comes with an array of sizes so that they can fit on top of any pot, pan, or bowl that you’re working with. The flexible pieces resist both cold and heat and can also be put in the microwave to prevent splattering, and they’re dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
51A Visor Extender That Reduces Glare In 3 Directions
The left side, right side, and bottom of this visor extender have a pull-out tab so you can give yourself more shade and less glare while driving. One shopper wrote, “This product is a miracle! As all short people know, standard visors never come down low enough to block the sun and glare. It is easy to attach and simple to use.”
52An Under-Desk Drawer That Installs With Just Adhesive
You can add storage to any desk without worrying about damaging it. This under-desk drawer is self adhesive, pulls out, and is able to hold up to three pounds (which equates to a great amount of sticky notes and pens).
53A Retractable Car Charger To Reduce Clutter
Instead of letting a tangle of wires take up your center console, this retractable car charger lets you only pull out the length you need. It has two built-in cords (one Lightning and one USB-C). It also has one USB-A and one USB-C port to juice up four devices at once.
54Flameless Candles With Realistic Flickering
These flickering flameless candles create the same cozy ambiance as real ones without the risks of open flames — and they always look new. Use the included remote to put them on a timer so they turn off after you fall asleep. They come in a pack of three and lots of colors and patterns in the listing.
55A Coin Purse Made Of Real Leather
If you’ve forgotten just how convenient a coin purse can be, bring back the trend with this one. It’s handcrafted from genuine leather and has a sturdy design that will keep your cash and change from falling out. To open, all it needs is a squeeze. It’s available in nine shades in the listing and can also be used for cords, jewelry, and other small items.
56Travel-Friendly Toilet Seat Covers That Are Flushable
Stay clean no matter where you are with these toilet seat covers that can be flushed after use. Each of the five pocket-sized packs has 10 thick sheets, making them perfect for travel.
57An Under-Sink Organizer With A Slide-Out Drawer
The slide-out drawer that makes up the bottom of this under-sink organizer will make a world of difference to your everyday routine. Everything will be in the front and the same goes for the top shelf, which is the perfect size for your smaller tools and products. Use it in the kitchen or the bathroom, or even on the counter. It’s made of quality steel to hold 50 pounds total.
58A Salad Spinner With An Attached Drain Bowl
For crisp and delicious lettuce, you’ll want to use this salad spinner. It allows you to clean each leaf without leaving them wet. Water will be drained to the bowl that surrounds the colander and can easily be poured out. It also has a nonslip bottom to keep it in place as it spins.
59A Waterproof Mattress Protector With Microfiber Filling
In addition to keeping your bed safe from sweat and spills, this waterproof mattress protector also adds to its comfort. It also has deep pockets so it can fit on a wide range of mattresses. “It’s nice material! Noise free & it just gives a clean look to my queen mattress! [...] It doesn’t move through out the night so it’s perfect,” wrote one reviewer.
60Deer Warning Whistles That Stick To Your Car
As you drive, these deer warning whistles will make an ultrasound-level noise as they stick to the exterior of your car. They will deter deer from coming near to help prevent an accident. They install with included double-sided tape and are waterproof.