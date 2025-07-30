It’s hard to believe we’ve already moved on from our summer confessions — whether you were dreading it or loving it — and are now fully immersed in our back-to-school thoughts, secrets, and woes, isn’t it? Feels like just yesterday we were all commiserating with each other about how summer is the worst, or how summer is our favorite, or how a lack of routine really might be the end of all of us as we serve popsicles for breakfast again. And now it’s time to dive deep into the back-to-school confessions of moms just like you. Moms who are ready for the school year to start, moms who are beyond tired of a feral summer, moms who are feeling a mixed bag of bittersweet emotions.

They’ve got some confessing to do.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Ready for oldest to go back to college, which won’t happen until after Labor Day. Need routine back. Confession #52000702

I need school to start, but I’ve also bought nothing for it and feel totally out of the loop. Confession #50022991

My oldest is going into their senior year of high school. So bittersweet. Confession #51098870

We move our firstborn into college in 30 days, and this mama is stressing and 💔 Confession #50765338

I’m sick of summer and need to get back into a routine. Confession #52100165

I don’t have the energy to hand-hold my oldest through the start of her college journey. Confession #53691138

I am so excited and at the same time anxious for school to start in three weeks. Confession #51299888

I’m jealous other dads come with their partners to pick their kids up at school and go to the park after. Confession #53090936

I’m considering having to quit my job because we can’t find anyone to watch my son before and after school. Confession #51037428

I need school to start now. My kids are driving me crazy. Confession #56553000

I’m sad school is starting back up. Confession #52911007

My oldest is about to go to college, and I am not OK. Confession #53703345