Shopping
50 Cool Things That Look So Good On, Reviewers Say They Deserve 6 Stars
Tried-and-true favorites shoppers can’t stop raving about.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
When you shop online for clothes and makeup, you don’t really know what you’ll get until it arrives at your door. That’s why reviewers can be so helpful — they’ve already tested the things in your cart, so you know what’s worth buying and what’s not. Customers have deemed everything on this list worthy of a six-star review or higher; keep scrolling, and you’ll find your newest obsession.
01 These Skinny Jeans Crafted By A Beloved Denim Brand
Levi’s denim is widely regarded as the best in the business; if you’re wondering why, just try these
skinny jeans. Their super stretchy fit provides lasting comfort, so you can wear them for hours on end, and they'll maintain their snug fit. You'll also appreciate their mid-rise pull-on waistband, which eliminates painful hardware so you can slip them on and off in seconds. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (also available in Short, Medium, & Long sizing) Available colors: 17 One Reviewer Wrote: “These jeans gave this new mom some confidence back 6/5 stars!” — pirazzinik 02 These Cozy High-Waisted Palazzo Pants That Are So Stretchy & Soft
No matter where your day takes you, these
high-waisted palazzo pants are soft and breathable enough to keep you cozy. Their stretchy waistband hugs your silhouette without cutting or digging, and their buttery soft material fits like a dream. Plus, their fabric is made with Spandex for additional support and durability, so they’ll last for years to come. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 12 One Reviewer Wrote: “If I could I’d give them 10 stars!!! [...] I will wear them to work, to lounge, to sleep, to workout … I will be buying more!!!” — Jade 03 This Long-Sleeved Turtleneck In A Dozen Colors
This
long-sleeved turtleneck is made of a cotton and modal blend, but it feels warm like fleece. Its stretchy fabric hugs your arms and shoulders and then transitions into a looser fit around the waist. Whether you pair it with a chic jacket or wear it on its own, it’ll soon become a staple in your cold-weather wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 12 One reviewer wrote: “Very nice fabric, medium weight knit that can be used both as a base layer but also as a stand-alone turtleneck — very well made — rich color and true to color described — very good price — if more rating stars would be available, so far the Amazon Basics products deserve it.” — Camelia 04 A Sleeveless Tunic You Can Wear In So Many Ways
This
sleeveless tunic has a three-in-one design: wear it as a traditional tunic, a maternity top, or a beach coverup. You'll be obsessed with its flowy design, which drapes beautifully over your favorite leggings and jeans. Plus, it's available in tons of cute patterns, so you’ll probably want to buy more than one. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 41 One Reviewer Wrote: “Would give 10 stars if possible! These are just the best! I have ordered one in almost every color/pattern they have!! Don’t be fooled, only order the Veranee brand.” — Pam 05 This 3-Pack Of Ribbed Bodysuits With Adjustable Straps
If you need a staple piece to layer under sweaters and jackets, look no further than these
ribbed bodysuits. Their high-quality material is thick enough to provide full coverage, but it’s still breathable enough to wear to yoga. With their adjustable straps, you can customize their fit for your body (and you won’t even need a bra). Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 20 One Reviewer Wrote: “Quality of material is insane!! I would give 10 stars if I could!!” — Amazon Customer 06 A Flowy Dress With Over 15,000 5-Star Reviews
Wear this
V-neck skater dress on date night, and you’ll turn heads wherever you go. Its light and flowy dacron fabric feels like chiffon and its fabric belt ties into a beautiful bow at the front of the dress. It has a back zipper closure and a high waist, making it great for a family event where you still want to show off your personality. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 25 One Reviewer Wrote: “If I could give this 10 stars I would! I don’t know that I have ever felt this good in a dress.” — Jessica Gomez 07 These Wide Leg Trousers You Can Take From Day To Night
If your event calendar is jam-packed, you’ll want these
wide-leg trousers in your wardrobe. Their breathable polyester material, tailored design, and structured silhouette make them look equally amazing with a button-down or a bodysuit. Plus, they're incredibly lightweight and easy to pack for business trips and much-needed vacations. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 36
One Reviewer Wrote: “5+ stars!!!! Absolutely LOVE the pants and have received so many comments on them!” —
Kelcie 08 This Cult-Favorite Lip Gloss That Packs A Pigmented Punch
Put the perfect finishing touch on your makeup look with this
butter gloss. Its sheer to medium coverage is pigmented enough to wear on its own, or you can layer it over another lip color for a shade that's all your own. You'll love its creamy formula, which is fully featherproof and goes on smooth, not sticky. You can buy it in over 30 colors. One Reviewer Wrote: “AMAZING 5+STARS . I am super happy with this purchase. It is a very pretty color and it is so buttery. This lip gloss keeps its shine and it moisturizes. I def recommend this product.” — Brittany Favinger 09 This Light & Shimmery Glitter Powder Highlighter In Clever Packaging
Whether you’re illuminated by the sunlight or a disco ball, this
glitter powder highlighter gives you a gorgeous glow. It's as light as air and won't clog pores, so all you have to do is dab and blend for a little extra sparkle. Use it on your eyes, cheeks, or all over your body and hair; it’s versatile enough to wear anywhere, and it’s a perfect finishing touch before your next party. You can buy it in five varieties. One Reviewer Wrote: “I can’t say enough about this wonderful highlighter! It stays on all day unlike any other we’ve tried in the past! Fast shipping and super cute packaging! Highly recommend 10/10 my daughter won’t give it back I’m gonna order another!” — Sarah Everhart 10 An Oversized Button Down That’s Light & Breezy
When the weather is warm, traditional workwear can seriously make you sweat — unless it’s this
oversized button-down. Its loose fit looks stunning all on its own, but you can also wear it under sweaters and blazers to pull together any ensemble. Crafted from a cotton and polyester blend, its long sleeves are easy to roll up for a different look. If you're tired of traditional white button-downs, try a different hue for a professional pop of color. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 22 One Reviewer Wrote: “10 Stars so listen up! What makes this blouse/shirt stand out: 1) Stylish Color and Hemline; 2) Easy to Roll Up Sleeves; 3) Extra Roomy for my 38D Bust, Size Large; 4) Lightweight and COMFY so great in Summer [...]” — Best Buyer 11 These Thermal Long Johns You Can Wear Together Or Separately
Even in the coldest weather, these
thermal long johns trap body heat to keep you warm. Their polyester/spandex fabric is super soft, and they're lined with fleece for a cozy feel that's actually functional. Once you've come in from the cold, they'll wick away moisture to keep you dry, even when the heater is all the way up. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 15 One Reviewer Wrote: “I originally purchased in September. I love it so much I just bought 2 more sets in red and purple. I would give 5+ stars. Very pleased with how well they fit even after washing. Great product.” — pc silentnomore 12 A Pleated Midi Skirt With Adorable Polka Dots & Other Patterns
If you take your style inspiration from Zooey Deschanel in
New Girl, you’ll love this pleated midi skirt. Its ruffled elastic waist gives you breathing room, and its spacious pockets let you carry your phone, keys, and wallet from place to place. You'll also love its whimsical polka dot print, which you can pair with your favorite tops for a dreamy vibe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 17 One Reviewer Wrote: “Wish I could give it more than 5 stars! This is my new favorite skirt! [...] I got the green and polka dots and it's super cute... love it! I paired it with a white crop top, beige booties, and jean jacket and it's the perfect fall outfit!” — Samantha 13 A Longline Sports Bra With More Than 25,000 5-Star Reviews
If you’re looking for a cute new gym outfit, pair this
long-line sports bra with a pair of leggings. Its breathable fabric wicks away sweat while you tackle tough workouts, and its removable pads let you customize its support level. With its full-coverage racerback, it works for low, medium, and high-impact sweat sessions alike — and it has over 26,000 five-star reviews to back it up. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 20 One Reviewer Wrote: “Couldn’t be more pleased! Fits like a charm and as expected. Amazing quality! [...] I went back and purchased every color! You won’t be disappointed! 10 stars for sure!” — Blaine 14 These Popular High-Waisted Pants With Chic Pleats
When it comes to fashion, your eyes might be bigger than your budget; if that’s the case, try these
high-waisted palazzo pants. If you saw their tailored silhouette and stylish pleats before their price tag, you might guess they were designer. They’re completely appropriate for the office, and you’ll want to wear them out with friends — plus, their elastic waistband ensures a comfortable fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (also available in Short sizing) Available colors: 31 One Reviewer Wrote: “Lots of compliments, the colors are gorgeous, I have the camel and baby [blue] colors. Wish I could give more stars!” — Lauren 15 A Pair Of Super Warm Fleece-Lined Tights
Crafted from 90% fleece, these
stylish tights will keep you so warm thanks to their thermal lining. The material is woven with 10% spandex for ample stretch and the high-waisted elastic waistband is incredibly supportive. You can snag these tights in a pack of two neutral hues to get the best bang for your buck. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large Available colors: 13 One Reviewer Wrote: “I feel like often, I have a hard time finding comfy tights that I’m willing to wear in the office all day. They always squeeze my waist too tight. But these looked and felt incredible all day! They stayed in place perfectly, but didn’t cause any discomfort. I’d give this product 10 stars if I could!!” — Lexy Myers 16 A Classic Denim Jacket That One Reviewer Says Is “The Perfect Weight”
This
classic denim jacket proves you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. Its timeless fit was designed with function in mind, and its four pockets will lighten the load of your purse. Pair it with a cute sundress for a stylish day out, or wear it over flared leggings to cross errands off your to-do list. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 11 One Reviewer Wrote: “I would rate this jacket 10 stars, if I could! It's comfortable, soft, the perfect weight and fits perfectly. I just ordered a second one to leave in my car.” — Karla 17 These Stretchy Denim Leggings When You’d Rather Be Wearing Soft Pants
These
stretchy denim leggings are for those days when you’re supposed to look nice but don’t feel like wearing hard pants. With over 25,000 five-star reviews to back them up, they'll provide comfort and flexibility that lasts all day, and their cotton blend fabric looks surprisingly similar to the real thing (without uncomfortable buttons or zippers). The best part? This company's facilities recycle over 80% of their raw material waste. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 4 One Reviewer Wrote: “If I could give these more than five stars I would! These are so comfortable I feel like I'm almost wearing pajamas. They are so warm, which is such a difference [from] leggings - And they look like real jeans! I definitely want to buy more and would recommend them to everyone. They even have working back pockets!” — Kristine T 18 This Chiffon Blouse For An Instant Dash Of Polish
Dressing for success doesn’t mean erasing your personality — just look at this
chiffon blouse. Its adorable Swiss dot pattern adds a trendy detail to an otherwise classic design, and its lightweight material feels amazing in every season. You’ll also love its balloon sleeves, which give it a tasteful, unique touch. The rich colors of this top also look great in photos. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 13 One Reviewer Wrote: “I've worn this blouse both casually and to work, and it's versatile enough to fit any occasion. The chiffon material is comfortable and breathable, making it perfect for long workdays. The green color is vibrant and adds a pop of color to my outfits. The fit, especially in size L, is just right. It's not too loose, yet it allows for freedom of movement. This blouse has quickly become one of my favorite work shirts. I highly recommend this for a touch of style and sophistication in your wardrobe.” — Chicubs 19 A Makeup Setting Mist That Locks Your Look In Place
Whether you’re running errands or dancing the night away, this
makeup setting mist keeps your favorite products in place. Nourishing ingredients like cucumber fruit extract, green tea leaf extract, and aloe hydrate skin while you take on the day. Once you've spritzed this mist onto your face, your makeup look won't budge for up to 16 hours. One Reviewer Wrote: “All I can say is Wow! Not only does this smell amazing which I greatly appreciate but works incredible! Thank you for this wonderful product. Extremely happy with purchase! 10+ stars” — JD 20 This Elegant Maxi Dress That’s Deceptively Comfortable
In this
elegant maxi dress, you’ll be the most comfortable guest at every formal event. It's made of a soft and stretchy cotton/spandex blend that lets you dance the night away (moves not included with purchase). If it's a bit too short or too long, simply adjust its shoulder straps to achieve your desired fit in no time flat. You can also buy it in velvet or a range of floral prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 46 One Reviewer Wrote: “I was worried as I have a large chest but it fits great in the chest and waist. It is a little long but I have some cute wedges I plan to wear with it. The slit goes all the way up however, unless I am doing full lunge steps you can’t see anything. Easy to get on and off. I wish I could give 10 stars.” — Darcy Weiss 21 A Slouchy Turtleneck Crafted From A Trendy Ribbed-Knit Fabric
Take your knitwear collection to the next level with this
slouchy turtleneck. With chic batwing sleeves and a loose neckline, it drapes beautifully for a trendy look that’s different from your typical chunky knit. You’ll also adore its ribbed viscose fabric, which is super soft and always in fashion — not to mention its budget-friendly price tag. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 30 One Reviewer Wrote: “I love this company! I love these sweaters!!!! Last year I purchased a few of the turtle necks. I tried the mock this time around. I love it even more!!!!! Long, warm, comfortable, washes well (I hang my clothes to dry), colors are beautiful!!! I receive more compliments on these sweaters than just about anything else I wear. Keep up the great work!!!” — Kindle Customer 22 These Leather Driving Gloves For Old Hollywood Glamour
Lana del Rey listeners will adore these
leather driving gloves for their vintage glam factor. Their unlined fabric and open-hole design make them flexible and breathable enough for road trips in the summertime, and their elastic wrists will stretch for a comfortable fit. They're designed with pre-rotated fingers, which adapt to the natural curvature of your hands for effortless driving. Available sizes: 6.5 — 7.5 Available colors: 3 One Reviewer Wrote: “Love, love, love these gloves. The leather is so very soft. The fit is perfect. The color is the best.” — Mamaschu 23 This Long-Sleeved Maxi Dress With Roomy Pockets
If your tote bag is simply too heavy, try this
long-sleeved maxi dress, which has roomy pockets where you can stash your stuff. Its loose-fitting elastic waist shows off your silhouette without restricting your movement, so you can breathe deep all day long. Plus, its buttery soft polyester fabric makes it a smart buy for colder days when you still want to dress up. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus Available colors: 28 One Reviewer Wrote: “Super comfy dress! I love that it’s long sleeve so I can continue wearing it once it begins to cool down. Plus, dresses with pockets always get an extra star.” — JAGF 24 This Timeless Button-Down Shirt That’s Anything But Basic
This
timeless button-down shirt may be a staple piece that goes with everything, but that doesn’t mean it’s basic. Consider its structured slim-cut fit and its breathable cotton fabric blend, which keeps you warm for the winter and cool for the summer. Tuck it into tailored trousers for a chic workwear ensemble, or style it over slouchy boyfriend jeans. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 3 One Reviewer Said: “If I could give this 10 stars I would . I have a ton of shirts that say they are wrinkle-free this is the only one that actually is. It's super comfortable and doesn't feel like I'm wearing a button-front shirt at all. I like having the option to not iron a shirt if I'm running late. I will probably buy a few in other colors.” — Amazon Customer 25 A Knotted T-Shirt Dress That Comes In 22 Great Prints & Colors
Be warned: once you’ve bought one of these knee-length
knotted T-shirt dresses, you’re likely to want many more. Crafted from a blend of rayon and spandex, its loose-fitting fabric makes it a breezy choice for warmer days; pair it with sneakers or sandals, depending on your itinerary. On laundry day, you can wash it by hand or toss it in the machine for maximum convenience. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 22 One Reviewer Wrote: “5+ stars!! Looks just like the picture. Material is very soft. Perfect fit. I'm ordering more colors immediately!!” — Customer1234 26 This Concealer That Has Over 138,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon
Give your makeup bag a refresh with this
multi-use concealer that won’t break the bank. It has crease-resistant coverage that not only corrects the appearance of redness but also brightens up dull skin. With over 138,000 five-star reviewers, shoppers love that this concealer comes in a wide range of different shades. One Reviewer Wrote: “I was skeptical at first. When I put it on and blended it into my skin with my ring finger. I became a believer. Better than the expensive ones that I've used. And it's buildable so if you want more coverage it's in there. I give it 6 stars out of 5. Try it, it's not expensive either.” — Jacki J. Lincoln, Ca. 27 This Stylish Cardigan That Has Pockets
Timeless and lightweight, this
open-front cardigan is a style you’ll reach for over and over again. The long-sleeved style features pockets on both sides and the hemline hits just above the knees. It’s made with spandex for the perfect amount of stretch and is a great style for keeping in your car for chilly nights or by your desk at the office. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 17 One Reviewer Wrote: “I freakin love this thing! It is sooo soft and almost a silky light weight. It is a tailored cut, so order up a size if you want it a little roomier. It’s still chilly where I live, so I wore it out with a lightweight black turtleneck under, jeans similar to the picture, and black furry boots. I felt fantastic! This is soft and light enough that I can see wearing it through most of the summer too — over a tee or a cami, with capris and sandals or flip flops. I love the length also!” — Janet L. Campbell 28 A Half-Zip Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt That Is So Soft
Elevate your loungewear collection with this
super cozy sweatshirt that has an oversized fit. It’s designed with a top collar and a quarter-zip neckline. The material is crafted from 80% cotton and 20%polyester for an incredibly comfortable blend that is soft to the touch. It can be worn on its own, as a top layer, or even as outerwear during a breezy day. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 10 One Reviewer Wrote: “I love this jacket!!! It’s so comfy and soft. And so stylish! I love it!” — Rachel Garland 29 This Budget-Friendly Scarf That Feels Like Cashmere
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for a gift, anyone would love this
oversized cozy scarf that comes in so many fun plaid colors. It’s crafted from 100% acrylic but is incredibly soft and feels like cashmere — it’s also non-susceptible to pilling. It measures 84.6 by 13.8 and is detailed with stylish tassels. Available sizes: One Size Available colors: 16 One Reviewer Wrote: “This is definitely my new *favorite* winter scarf! Incredibly soft and cozy, wide and long enough to wrap around and cover my face in Minnesota sub-zero temperatures. My new ‘go-to’ cold-weather scarf! Would make a beautiful gift too, very luxurious feeling.” — Jill 30 This Versatile A-Line Skirt That Has Roomy Pockets
There’s so much to love about this
A-line skirt. From the high-waisted silhouette that’s complete with a bow to help adjust the fit, to the roomy pockets, this skirt is a must. The pleated design gives off a retro feel and will match with so many tops in your closet. While the waist has elastic, there’s also a hidden zipper to get it on and off easily. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 38 One Reviewer Said: “These skirts are literally my most favorite article of clothing. Like I’ve come to be known by them at work. They are super cute, comfortable, durable, and they have good-sized pockets! I currently have two blacks, one wine red, one navy, and one yellow in this style (five total) and I want all of the other colors and I want to try their other styles...” — Katelynn 31 These Cozy Joggers That One Reviewer Calls “So Comfortable”
These
classic joggers are designed with a tapered ankle and slant pockets and have an elastic waist for all-day comfort. They have a full rise but a slim fit and contain the perfect amount of stretch thanks to their cotton and spandex blend. Whether you wear these comfy pants for a day of travel or weekend errands, you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: 18 — 26 (also comes in petite sizes) Available colors: 2 One Reviewer Wrote: “I am a plus size and these jeans are wonderful. Perfect fit, and so comfortable. Would give them more stars if possible.” — Lorraine K. Meyer 32 A Lightweight Puffer That’s Water-Resistant
It’s easy to see why nearly 14,000 shoppers rated this
puffer jacket five stars. For starters, the nylon and polyester fabric is incredibly lightweight, but will still keep you warm since it’s lined. The quilted material is also totally water-resistant. The jacket folds up super compact so it’s great for packing in your suitcase for your next trip. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large Available colors: 19 One Reviewer Wrote: “I love this jacket, I'd give it 10 stars if possible! Runs true to size and warm without being bulky.” — 2020X-MasInOvid 33 This Popular Rosemary Hair Oil To Help Promote Hair Growth
If you’re looking for an all-natural way to promote hair growth, this
rosemary mint oil is a no-brainer. It’s formulated with over 30 essential oils and is infused with biotin to strengthen your hair and reduce split ends. With over 50,000 five-star reviews, this best-selling oil is safe for everyday use. One Reviewer Wrote: “I have been in the market for a good quality hair/ scalp oil for my over processed hair. They got very dry, brittle, and frizzy after my last color job. On top of that, the hair fall only made things worse. I heard about this product and after reading the reviews took the plunge to buy it. I noticed [a] difference after the first use. Understandable that hair fall will take a while to stop with continued use but my hair feels softer and more shinier than before. Plus the frizziness has toned down by 1000. I would give 10 stars if I could to this product.” — Mona Shanbhag 34 This Cozy Velour Robe That Will Make You Feel Like You’re At A Spa
This
robe is so cozy that there’s a good chance you’ll never want to take it off. It’s crafted from an ultra-plush velour material that is soft to the touch. The robe comes with a detachable belt so you can adjust the fit. Plus, it’s machine-washable, so it’s easy to take care of. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 20 One Reviewer Wrote: “I LOVE this robe! It’s so soft and comfy! 10+ stars!!!!” — Ron 35 These Hoops That Are Plated In White Gold But Cost Less Than $30
These
gorgeous hoops will add a touch of elegance to any ensemble but are also classic enough to be worn every day. They are plated in white gold and crafted from hypoallergenic materials making them great for anyone with sensitive skin. Designed with stunning cubic zirconia crystals, it’s hard to believe these earrings aren’t the real thing. One Reviewer Wrote: “My favorite pair of earrings. I just absolutely adore these earrings. I love the way I look when I wear them, and they’re definitely made out of good material. I have metal allergies, but I wore these fine.” — Katie 36 A Stylish Dress With A Built-In Bra For Workouts, Pickleball & More
Elevate your activewear collection with this
stylish workout dress. Not only does it have adjustable straps, but it also features a removable built-in bra for ample support. The moisture-wicking material is woven with a four-way stretch that is incredibly comfortable so you can move with ease. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 12 One Reviewer Wrote: Wish I could give this 100/10 stars! The quality!!! This literally feels and looks like a Lululemon product. I’m absolutely obsessed. I ordered the M and it fits true to size with a lot of support. I will absolutely be buying this in every color now.” — O Hastie 37 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Lounge Pants That Come In Multiple Lengths
These
lounge pants are available in four different inseams — ranging from 28 to 34 inches long. They are designed with a super stretchy elastic waist and have roomy pockets on both sides. Reviewers love the wide-leg silhouette because the pants won’t cling to your body, making them great for relaxing nights at home or for making an impression at a gathering. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 13 One Reviewer Wrote: “I’m 6’ and these are my favorite pants of all time. Super comfy. And the silhouette is super cute.” — Jaimie N. Beard 38 This Ruched Dress That Is Surprisingly Stretchy
This
bodycon dress can easily be dressed up with heels or worn casually with a fresh pair of white sneakers. It features a wrap front with side ruching and a classic crew neckline that looks good on everyone. The material is woven with 60% polyester, 35% viscose, and 5% elastane for a comfortable stretch. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 36 One Reviewer Wrote: “I would rate more than five stars! This dress is more than I expected and the description is accurate! I do not have to worry about this dress being see-through or thin as it has a thick lining. I don't feel like I have to wear Spanx because of the ruching and stripe pattern.” — Kier Houston 39 This Off-The-Shoulder Top With An Adjustable Length
This
off-the-shoulder top is the perfect shirt to wear to yoga or dress up with any type of jeans in your closet. It features quarter-length Dolman sleeves and has banded sleeves and a waistband that will allow you to choose where it sits on your body, giving you a new way to customize your look. It’s made from 95% rayon and 5% spandex. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 37 One Reviewer Wrote: “I typically am very hard on myself when it comes to liking clothes on me, but I love the look on me! I'm so glad I took a leap of faith and got another one in pink. Great product! I'd give it 10 stars if it let me.” — Amazon Customer 40 This Best-Selling Lash Serum That Works In Just 2 Weeks
If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to grow your lashes, this ophthalmologist-tested
serum is a must. It creates healthier and stronger lashes in just two weeks and will make them thicker and longer in four weeks. The serum comes with a soft application brush and dries on clear after use. If you're skeptical, just ask the 32,000 reviewers who gave it a five-star rating. One Reviewer Wrote: “I’d give this 100 stars if I could!!! Took about six weeks to see dramatic results huuuuuuge growth noticed on my lash length.” — Rutledge 41 These Top-Rated Foot Peel Masks That Reveal Ultra-Soft Skin
These
foot peel masks work like magic — just ask the 17,000 shoppers who rated them five stars. Whether you suffer from calluses or cracked heels, the mask works to remove tough skin in just one week. It’s formulated with fruit acids and extracts to help reveal your softest and smoothest skin yet. Each mask works on feet up to a men’s size 11. One Reviewer Wrote: “If I could give this more than five stars I would. My feet have never really been dry but recently I have been having issues with them so I thought I would give this a try. The skin peeling off your foot is so satisfying and leaves me feeling totally refreshed. I bought two more boxes so I could give them to family!” — Madison Trujillo 42 This Dainty Heart-Shaped Necklace In 3 Different Styles
This charming
heart necklace is made from 14-karat gold and is detailed with cubic zirconia crystals for a wallet-friendly alternative to diamonds that look just as good as the real thing. The minimalist design measures 18 inches long and has a two-inch extension link so you can wear it alone or layer it with other pendant necklaces. Available colors: 3 Available styles: 3 One Reviewer Wrote: “I got this necklace for Christmas 2021 and I seriously haven’t taken it off since! I wear it every day and I swim and shower in it and it doesn’t tarnish. The heart flips upside down but it doesn’t bother me at all. I think I’m going to buy an initial one. These are seriously the best necklaces ever [...] If I could give this 100 stars I would!” — Debbie Worthen-Gilbert 43 This Cozy Plaid Shacket That A Reviewer Says Gets Them “So Many Compliments”
If there’s one thing your fall wardrobe needs, it’s this
plaid shacket. It has a relaxed fit with a turndown collar and chest pockets. It’s crafted from a super soft fuzzy fabric that will keep you warm. You can style it buttoned up as a shirt or leave it opened like a jacket — hence, why they call it a shacket. Available in all different color plaids, it’ll be hard to choose just one. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 27 One Reviewer Wrote: “The quality of this flannel is incredible. I have already gotten so many compliments and I was happy to report to them I found this on Amazon. My fiancé commented that I wore this three different times on a trip to New York but I can't help it. I love this flannel so much!” — ChelseyJo 44 A Pair Of Corduroy Overalls That Make Getting Dressed So Easy
You won’t have to sacrifice style for comfort when wearing these
stylish overalls. The relaxed silhouette is crafted from a super soft polyester and has a corduroy texture. It has pockets, adjustable straps, and a cuffed ankle that makes it easy to show off your favorite pair of shoes. Plenty of reviewers have mentioned how comfortable they fit. Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large Available colors: 8 One Reviewer Wrote: “These are the cutest, softest, and most comfortable overalls I’ve ever had. Love wearing them! They wash well too.” — TT 45 This Stylish V-Neck Blouse That Is So Lightweight
This
short-sleeve V-neck top is a great addition to your blouse collection. Thanks to minor details like the ruffle sleeves and textured material, you’ll feel polished no matter how you wear it. It’s crafted from a lightweight and breathable polyester and spandex blend that is great for any season. While it’s airy, it’s not see-through. Available sizes: X-Small— 3X-Large Available colors: 31 One Reviewer Wrote: “This is absolutely 100% the best shirt I have ever bought on Amazon. The fabric doesn’t look stretchy but it is! Just the right amount to always look fresh and clean, and not frumpy or wrinkled. It doesn’t lose [[its] shape. It is not see-through, I didn’t have to wear a cami underneath! It was lightweight but still solid. The fit is fantastic too, it is tailored so it had plenty of room in the chest, but it doesn’t hang off you.” — JEY 46 This Best-Selling Dress That’s Perfect For The Office, Brunch & More
This
knitted mini dress comes with a belt that ties at the waist to give you a chance to personalize your fit. Designed with lantern-style long sleeves and a crew neckline, you can also pair it with leggings to style it as a tunic. It’s crafted from 63% polyester, 34% cotton, and has 3% spandex for subtle stretch. It’s perfect for casual get-togethers and can easily be accessorized. Available sizes: Small— X-Large Available colors: 22 One Reviewer Wrote: “I love this dress. I got it today and bought another color. If [you’re] a shorter girl you would love this. [...] I’m short. This is about an inch below my fingertips (I’m 5’ 3”). 6/5 stars!!” — Casey Ricketts 47 These Leggings That Have UPF 40+
Designed with a slight flare leg, these
walking pants by Skechers are ideal in so many ways. Whether you wear them for low or impact workouts, you’ll feel supported and comfortable thanks to its nylon and spandex fabric blend. They have a midrise waistband with pockets on both sides and also have a UPF 40+ rating to help protect your skin outdoors. Available sizes: X-Small— 3X-Large (Also available in Petite & Tall sizing) Available colors: 20 One Reviewer Wrote: “Overall, these are very nice quality workout pants that are well made and true to size [...] why aren't more workout pants like these? Love these, and they deserve all the stars!” — 48 This Lace Tunic Top That’s Made From 100% Cotton
From the lace neckline trimming and sleeves to the asymmetrical hemline, this
tunic top is totally unique and stylish. Whether you wear it to the office or out to dinner, it’s a versatile top that will serve so many purposes in your wardrobe. Best of all, it’s crafted from 100% cotton so you know it will hold up well after multiple washes. Available sizes: Large— 4X-Large Available colors: 13 One Reviewer Wrote: “10 stars! [...] This fits soooooo perfectly! The arms are not huge, the fit and stretch are so perfect.” — Magz 49 These Fan-Favorite Sunglasses That Come With A Microfiber Cloth
Not only will these
round sunglasses make you feel super stylish, but they will also protect your eyes from harmful UV rays thanks to their anti-glare lenses. The frames are crafted from high-quality materials that are durable to wear during outdoor sports, hiking, traveling, or just lounging. Best of all, it comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth so you won't have to worry about dirty lenses. Available sizes: OS Available colors: 11 One Reviewer Wrote: “I love these sunglasses! I’m pretty rough on my sunnies, so I never spend a ton but these glasses look expensive. Lightweight and fit perfect! I get so many compliments when I wear them! 10 out of 10!” — Tiffy B 50 This Volumizing Mascara That’s Water-Resistant
This
volumizing mascara will add so much length and fullness to your lashes without clumping. It’s formulated from cruelty-free ingredients and is also water-resistant, so you know it will last all day. The corset-shaped brush makes it seamless to coat each lash with just one swipe. One Reviewer Wrote: “It added incredible length and somehow adhered to tiny lashes I didn't even know I had, all without clumping. I also sweat a lot and boy does it stay put - but total washes off easily — amazing! Buy it — it's totally worth the price. If there were six stars I'd give it that.” — Karjin