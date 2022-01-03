70+ Cool Words From Around The Globe To Enhance Your Vocabulary

Everyone wants to be cool, right? Especially when you have tweens or teens who seem with every breath in their little adolescent bodies intent on proving how supremely uncool you are. Naturally, you want to say cool things and use cool words. Once upon a time, you might have thought this meant using Gen Z slang. But you don’t really care that much anymore who thinks you’re cool, and, well, that’s bad*ss. In fact, you can’t get much cooler than just being unapologetically who you are. So, yeah, you’re the type of person who would appreciate cool words and use them in a way that doesn’t feel like you’re trying too hard.

Bonus: There’s something universal about words that have a cool quality to them. People across the globe recognize that some words, to borrow from the French, have a sort of je ne sais quoi. Knowing a few choice cool words in a variety of languages can do wonders for your cool factor. They can also come in handy when selecting a cool username or crafting Instagram captions that are effortlessly bad*ss.

The following words from all over the world fit the bill. Learn them, use them, and feel free to pass them along to the ungrateful adolescents in your life who dare to declare you uncool.

Cool English Words

Metanoia: after-thought or beyond-thought, the journey of changing one’s mind. Apocalyptic: resembling the end of the world; momentous or catastrophic. Eunoia: beautiful thinking, a well mind. Angst: a feeling of deep anxiety or dread, typically an unfocused one about the human condition or the state of the world in general. Ceraunophilia: loving thunder and lightning, finding them intensely beautiful. Efete: to be over-refined. Draconic: characteristic of or resembling a dragon; harsh and severe. Coddiwomple: to travel purposefully to a vague destination. Myriad: a countless or extremely great number. Eschew: to deliberately avoid using something, abstaining from something. Incognito: (of a person) having one’s true identity concealed. Embellish: make (something) more attractive by the addition of decorative details or features. Depth: the quality of being intense or extreme; complexity and profundity of thought. Bamboozled: fool or cheat (someone). Iconic: relating to or of the nature of an icon. Phoenix: a unique bird that lived for five or six centuries in the Arabian desert, after this time burning itself on a funeral pyre and rising from the ashes with renewed youth to live through another cycle. Bucolic: relating to the pleasant aspects of the countryside and country life. Egads: expressing surprise, anger, or affirmation. Gerrymandering: manipulate the boundaries of (an electoral constituency) so as to favor one party or class. Zigzag: a line or course having abrupt alternate right and left turns. Wanderlust: the incurable thirst to travel and/or wander. Insidious: proceeding in a gradual, subtle way, but with harmful effects. Dern: secret, hidden, dark; also refers to hidden feelings. Rugged: having or requiring toughness and determination. Elite: a select group that is superior in terms of ability or qualities to the rest of a group or society. Diabolical: disgracefully bad or unpleasant. Flawsome: describes someone who embraces their flaws and still knows they’re awesome. Chichi: attempting stylish elegance but achieving only an overelaborate pretentiousness. Endeavor: trying hard to do or achieve something. Capricious: something that changes often or quickly. It can also be used to describe something illogical or impossible to predict. Clandestine: something done secretly or in a private place or way. Conundrum: a very confusing or challenging problem. Crestfallen: when someone feels shame or humiliation. Vermillion: a bright red color or pigment made from mercury sulfide (cinnabar). Scrupulous: someone who is very concerned about doing the wrong thing. This can also be used to describe someone who is diligent and pays close attention to detail. Flippant: frivolous or thoughtless. Plebian: a term used to describe free Roman citizens who weren't part of the patrician, senatorial or equestrian classes. Plebeians were working citizens. Persnickety: the act of putting a lot of importance or emphasis on minor issues or details. This can also be used to describe someone as fussy. Mercurial: someone or something prone to unexpected changes in mood or mind.

Cool Italian Words

Allora: means “well,” “so,” “then.” Lucciola: a firefly. Sfogarsi: to vent or unload. Mascalzone: rascal, scoundrel. Che figata: means “what a cool thing!”; cool. Parrucchiere: a hairdresser. Figurati: means “it’s nothing!,” “it’s all good!” Lachrima: to tear up; a tear (crying). Topolino: little mouse. Sprezzatura: effortless elegance; looking good without trying too hard. Meno male: means “Thank god!” An expression of relief. Curiosare: to look round or through. Mozzafiato: breathtaking.

Cool Japanese Words

Ikigai: describes the reason for being, the reason for why you get up in the morning. Natsukashii: a word that captures the nostalgia for the past or close memory. Kanbina: a word sounds pleasant to hear. Wabi-sabi: describes the concept that beauty lies in the imperfections of nature. Tsundoku: book lover who often has a pile of books everywhere. Majime: someone who always gets things done without any drama. Yugen: describes a deep emotional awareness when triggered by being aware of the universe.

Cool French Words

Arabesque: feminine, elegance. Bisous: kisses. Cliché: a stereotype. Pamplemousse: a grapefruit. Chagrin: grief. Consciencieuse: conscientious. Décolleté: neckline on a woman’s dress or top. Libellule: a dragonfly. Papillon: a butterfly. Étoile: a star. Soirée: a formal night.

Cool Spanish Words

Acojonar: to frighten someone to the extreme. Cachas: one who is all muscle. Forrarse: to become rich or earn a lot of money quickly. Chachi: cool. Resacón: a really big hangover. Tiquismiquis: picky. Vacilón: someone who usually teases. Yuyú: bad or weird feeling.