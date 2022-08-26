The kids are back in school, and cool fall weather is on the way (shout out to the fellow fall-obsessed mamas!). And there's nothing like a hot, comforting meal to end the day during that hectic time of year. Yet, those unrelenting to-do lists, way too early-in-the-day school pick-ups, and neverending piles of dishes make cereal for dinner look more and more like the way to go. But what if you could prep dinner in 20 minutes, dirty only two dishes, and — here's the real kicker — be subjected to zero complaints from your children? Thanks to this super simple lazy lasagna recipe, that dinner dream is about to become your reality.

Now, who hasn't got all excited when stumbling across an "easy" lasagna recipe that claims to be legit, only to find out halfway in that it's actually a lot more work than expected? So annoying! Well, this is not one of those recipes. When I say lazy, I'm talking "wearing the same yoga pants for three days straight" kind of lazy — made possible thanks to pre-shredded cheese, jarred spaghetti sauce, and uncooked pasta. That means you don’t have to contend with the staggering two+ hour time it typically takes to prep and bake traditional lasagna. And because getting vegetables into children ain't always pretty, this recipe sneaks in fresh herbs and spinach along with calcium-dense cottage cheese (a usual "no" for kids) that adds amazing texture to this mouthwatering lasagna that the whole family will devour. Mine did — promise.

So whether you need dinner on the table stat or are just looking to add a freezer-friendly option to your quick meal stockpile, this is the recipe you've been looking for.

Vegetarian Lazy Lasagna

Serves: 6

Active: 20 min

Total: 1 hour 15 min

Ingredients:

16 oz. (2 cups) 4% milk fat cottage cheese

1/2 cup ricotta cheese (whole or skim)

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

8 oz. package shredded mozzarella cheese

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

1/3 cup fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley, chopped

2 cups fresh spinach, chopped

32 oz. jar of your favorite spaghetti sauce (we like Rao's Roasted Garlic Sauce)

16 oz. package of uncooked lasagna (Mafaldine — like skinny lasagna — works great!)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375° F

2. Combine cottage, ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella (half of the shredded mozzarella) cheeses with egg, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

3. Add parsley and spinach to cheese mixture and combine.

4. Cover bottom of a baking dish with 1/3 of the spaghetti sauce.

5. Evenly distribute a single layer of uncooked pasta over sauce.

Candace Nagy

6. Add 1/2 of cheese mixture on top of sauce.

Candace Nagy

7. Repeat steps 4-6 (repeat layers) to top of dish.

Candace Nagy

8. Top with remaining sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Candace Nagy

9. Drizzle with 2 tsp. olive oil and 1 tsp. Italian seasonings.

10. Cover tightly with foil and bake for 35 minutes.

11. Uncover and bake for an additional 20 minutes until the liquid has mostly evaporated and the cheese is golden and bubbly.

12. Let rest for 1/2 hour before serving.

Candace Nagy

To make ahead:

Follow recipe, but do not bake. Seal airtight. Refrigerate for up to two days or freeze up to three months. To heat from refrigerator, let lasagna sit at room temperature for two hours before baking as outlined in recipe. To heat from frozen, thaw lasagna in refrigerator for six hours before baking as outlined in recipe.