I was never a lipstick girly before I had kids. Something about lipstick just intimidated me, and it wasn't until my third daughter was born that I finally found what worked for me — CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain. If you've never tried the brand, it's a pretty perfect, fool-proof lipstain that's lightweight in color, doesn't dry out or get sticky, and lasts for literally ever. (If you have small children who also like to try on lipsticks, this one also doesn't get too messy or ruined by them since it comes in a pen.) And now Covergirl Outlast Lipstain is unveiling its Halloween collection so you can look just as spooky and glam as you feel inside.

With seven Halloween-inspired limited edition shades, the CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain Halloween collection is perfect for everyday wear and for creating some iconic Halloween looks. If your costume needs a good green lip? They've got you covered. If you're wearing your spookiest dress to the office and want a lip to match? Try the plum. Just want to add a little somethin' somethin' to your October date night look? Grab that deep red.

The great thing about the CoverGirl Outlast Lipstains is their staying power, but the colors are also never too much. Since it's a lipstain, you can sort of control how wild you want the color to be — how dark, how light, how pronounced — and with these Halloween colors, that will make all the difference.

The CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain Halloween collection includes these colors:

Extra Witchy (plum) — perfect for a spooky date night to see a ghost tour

Zom-Bean (green) — if you've got a Wicked costume on standby, here you go

Pumpkin Carving (orange) — go easy or heavy, depending on how festive you want to be

Spider's Web (midnight purple) — a very sexy, spooky choice

Sweet & Corny (yellow) — can be both nice and autumnal (think scarecrow and mums)

Spooky Bat (violet) — for every glam Halloween costume

Fangtastic (deep red) — go heavy for a darker, vampire queen look

I mean, how good is this color?

CoverGirl

You need them all, yes? At $11.99 each, they're a pretty great bargain, and trust me when I reiterate: They last forever, both the stain itself and on your lips. These lipstains almost feel like a felt-tip marker, meaning you can apply the color just right to your lips and even use it to sort of outline your lips as you apply to ensure it's just right. They're also vegan and formulated without parabens, talc, or mineral oil. Plus, they’re infused with plant-based acacia tree extract and have a nice berry scent (which might be half the reason my kids love stealing them, too).

The collection comes with a sweet limited-edition design on the packaging, and you can currently find them at CVS and on Amazon. I'm already a big fan of the shades I've tried of CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain (specifically the Crimson Glory color), and I can't wait to try these Halloween stains. There's zero transfer — no lipstick to leave on your spooky martini glass or cup of coffee — and even sneaking the best bits of candy from your kid's pumpkin pail won't ruin your lips.

Grab some to complement your Halloween costumes or just to add a little pizazz to your beauty routine in the month of October. 'Cause let's be honest, that Fangtastic lipstain is giving major Morticia Addams, and I'm here for it.

