15 Quintessential Items For Creating Cozy Christmas Vibes

Tidings of comfort & joy.

by Haylee Thorson
You’ve been waiting all year long, and it’s finally here — the coziest season of all. There’s no better time to lean into all of those snuggly vibes by snagging some seriously inviting gifts. Put ‘em under the tree for a loved one, or keep them for yourself... we know we will.

Madewell
Sherpa Scuff Slippers

These clog-style sherpa slippers will elevate any loungewear look. Made with 100% recycled faux shearling, the ultra-soft lining will keep your feet warm and toasty during a cozy night by the fireside.

$49.50
