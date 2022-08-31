As wild as it may seem, 2022 is almost over. But as the holiday season ramps up, Netflix is giving frazzled parents plenty of reasons to cancel plans in favor of a good old-fashioned movie night. In celebration of finally making it to the ‘ber months, the streamer revealed its lineup of original fall movies — and there are plenty of family and holiday titles to look forward to. From Lindsay Lohan’s Christmas movie comeback to the second installment of the Enola Holmes series starring Stranger Things favorite Millie Bobby Brown, there’s a movie on this list for every member of your family.

If you’re a fan of Hallmark-style holiday films (and really, who isn’t?), then you definitely made Netflix’s nice list this year. In addition to Lohan, the streamer’s Christmas movie lineup features romantic yarns starring the likes of Freddie Prinze, Jr. and Justin Hartley, too.

Looking for something to keep the kids busy while you prep for the marathon that is the Halloween-Thanksgiving-Christmas-Hannukah season? Netflix has you covered. The kiddos in your family will be delighted by the spooky comedy The Curse of Bridge Hollow starring Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ hilarious little sister Erica on Stranger Things, and enthralled by the highly anticipated Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

Go ahead and break out your calendar, because it’s time to work a family movie night (or four) into your holiday schedule.

Netflix’s Fall Family Movies

Ivy + Bean — Sept. 2

Bettina Strauss/Netflix

Based on the book series of the same name by Annie Barrows, Ivy + Bean follows two little girls with very different personalities who become fast friends. Ivy (Keslee Blalock) is shy and reserved, while Bean (Madison Skye Validum) is always up for an adventure. This sweet story of friendship is perfect for younger kids and will make for pleasant co-viewing, too.

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Sept. 2

Netflix

Things get spooky in the second Ivy + Bean movie. This time around, Ivy’s discovery that the school bathroom is haunted leads her and Bean to rally the rest of the students to free the ghosts haunting their school’s hallways.

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Sept. 2

Bettina Strauss/Netflix

In the third Ivy + Bean film, the girls are super disappointed to find out ballet class doesn’t include dance battles or swords. However, when Bean’s mom tells her she has to stick it out, Ivy decides to stay in the class to support her friend.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow — Oct. 14

Frank Masi/Netflix

A dynamic father-daughter duo played by Wayans and Ferguson team up to save their town when troublemaking spirit causes all of the Halloween decorations to come to life.

The School for Good and Evil — Oct. 19

Helen Sloan/Netflix

Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington play opposing teachers in this film about a school where children are taught to keep the scales of good and evil balanced by becoming either heroes or villains.

Wendell & Wild — Oct. 28

Netflix

This stop-motion animated film from Henry Selick and Jordan Peele is arriving just in time for Halloween. The movie follows demon brothers (voiced by Peele and Keegan-Michael Key) who convince a teenage girl to summon them into the Land of the Living — but in return, they’ll have to do something for her.

Enola Holmes 2 — Nov. 4

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Enola (Brown) is back and, this time, she’s a detective-for-hire just like her big brother, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). Her first official case involves tracking down a missing girl, and it won’t be long before things get complicated. (This one would make for a perfect mother-daughter movie night, especially if you make it a double feature with the first film — just don’t forget the popcorn!)

Slumberland — Nov. 18

Netflix

This whimsical family film follows a young girl (Marlow Barkley) as she sets off on an adventure in the dreamworld of Slumberland. Her guide through the world just so happens to be a charismatic outlaw played by none other than Jason Momoa.

My Father’s Dragon — November TBA

Netflix

This animated film is based on the book of the same name by Ruth Stiles Gannett. The movie follows a little boy named Elmer who runs away to find Wild Island and a dragon in need of his help. The voice cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Yara Shahidi, Whoopi Goldberg, and Adam Brody.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Dec. 9

Netflix

Del Toro’s stop-motion version of Pinocchio is sure to provide a whole new take on the classic story. Actors lending their voices to the movie include Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, and Cate Blanchett.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical — Dec. 25

Dan Smith/Netflix

Based on the hit Broadway musical (which was inspired by Dahl’s novel), Matilda The Musical will bring the beloved bookworm and heroine to life for a whole new generation. The movie stars Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, and Sindhu Vee. (And since it lands on Netflix on Christmas Day, it sounds like the perfect film for the family to unwind with after a long day of visiting relatives and eating copious amounts of food.)

Netflix’s 2022 Christmas Movies

Falling for Christmas — Nov. 10

Netflix

Lohan is back and starring in a Netflix Christmas movie! The Parent Trap star plays a spoiled heiress in need of a wake-up call, which she receives when an accident leaves her with total amnesia. When she wakes up, she finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner and his little girl. In addition to Lohan, the movie also stars Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, and Olivia Perez.

Christmas with You — Nov. 17

Jessica Kourkounis/Netflix

Netflix’s holiday lineup is all about that early ‘00s nostalgia — Christmas with You stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia. It follows a pop star who heads to a small town to grant the wish of a fan and ends up finding the man of her dreams in the process.

The Noel Diary — Nov. 23

KC Bailey/Netflix

This Is Us favorite Justin Hartley stars as an author named Jake Turner, who returns home to settle his mother’s estate, but quickly finds himself trying to solve a family mystery with ties to his past.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — Dec. 2

Netflix

Sure, everyone knows Scrooge’s story, but the added addition of big-name stars and catchy songs is sure to make this movie a hit with every member of your family. Listen out for actors like Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, and Johnny Flynn.

The Best of the Rest

JoJo Whilden / Netflix