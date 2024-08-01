If you were obsessed with Gossip Girl for the private school setting and the clique dynamics, or fully invested in the Harry Potter series because Hogwarts is actually your dream home, you may be a fan of dark academia books. Dark academia is a subgenre of books usually set in a private school, boarding school, university, or specialized academy of some sort, where there's a big secret to uncover or a centuries-old mystery to solve. And if you want to feel like you're walking darkened halls in search of a relic to save your fellow students, well, you should start by picking up one of the dark academia books most often recommended online.

Even within the category of dark academia, you can find variations on the theme to fit your interests. If you want a fantasy world where characters boast magical gifts, there are books for you. If you're more of a contemporary fiction reader, you'll find plenty of atmospheric stories set in schools and colleges that don't involve cloaks and wands. There's young-adult dark academia literature, adult fiction, graphic novels, you name it. So, if you're into boarding school drama and libraries brimming with ancient texts, one of these dark academia books might become your new favorite.

Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

Alex Stern was raised on the scary side of the tracks, and by the time she turns 20, she has survived an unsolved multiple homicide. At her hospital bedside, a mysterious benefactor appears and offers her a spot in Yale's incoming first-year class under one condition: She must help keep tabs on the eight secret societies at the university. These houses all have their own secrets and paranormal dealings, some of which have begun leading to deaths in New Haven. This is the first book in an unfinished trilogy. The second book, Hell Bent, is out now, and the third has yet to be given a release date.

A Lesson In Vengeance by Victoria Lee

The Dalloway School has a history with witchcraft, and students have long convened in dark rooms and secret passages to take part. Felicity Morrow is returning after taking a year off following the death of her girlfriend, and she's staying in Godwin House, which is rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of five students (supposed witches, as well). Felicity finds herself drawn to Ellis, a new student who asks for Felicity's help researching the Dalloway Five. And that's when the past comes back to haunt them.

If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio

Dark academia with a focus on theater? Yes, please. In this tale, Oliver is one of seven actors studying Shakespeare at the highly competitive Dellecher Classical Conservatory. In their final year together, the rivalries brewing between classmates lead to unimaginable violence, and all of the fourth-years must convince the authorities they're innocent. Cut to 10 years later when Oliver is released from prison, and he's finally ready to tell detectives everything they've wanted to know.

Babel by R.F. Kuang

The year is 1828 in a fantastical version of London. Robin Swift is studying Latin, Chinese, and Ancient Greek to prepare for the day he enrolls in Oxford's Royal Institute of Translation, housed in a tower called Babel. Babel is the global hub for translation and silver working, the magical art of uncovering lost meanings in ancient texts using special silver bars. This practice has made Britain a leading world power, fueling its colonization efforts. Robin loves Oxford and pursuing higher learning, but before long, he realizes that serving Babel will mean betraying his homeland of China. Which will he choose?

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

This book has been called a blend of Gossip Girl and Get Out — not sure what else you need to hear, but here are the details: When two Niveus Private Academy students, Devon Richards and Chiamaka Adebayo, attend the elite Niveus Private Academy, they're chosen as senior class prefects, which puts them both in the running for valedictorian. That's when someone by the name of Aces begins revealing their secrets through anonymous texts to the student body, the kind of secrets that could dismantle their bright futures. In this dark academia thriller, Chiamaka and Devon must team up to stop Aces before the prank turns deadly.

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Published in 1992, this read is perfect for fans of Dead Poets Society. In Tartt's novel, a group of misfit students at a New England university fall under the sway of their classics professor, who introduces them to new ways of thinking about the world. Before long, they find his teachings are leading them closer and closer to danger. Amazon reviews say this book makes you want to stay in this world, so it should be perfect for dark academia fans who really want to get into the school setting.

Hex by Rebecca Dinerstein Knight

Nell Barber has been expelled from her PhD program for her work researching poisons and poisonous plants. Her mentor, Dr. Joan Kallas, still believes in her, and Nell finds herself worshipping the woman's every move. The setting is a college campus and Nell's apartment — overflowing with research logs and dangerous flora. The cast includes the two scientists, Nell's ex and friends, and Kallas' husband, and they all clash in unexpected ways.

I Have Some Questions For You by Rebecca Makkai

Bodie Kane spent four awful years at a New Hampshire boarding school, where her roommate, Thalia Keith, was murdered in the spring of her final year. Her killer's conviction is hotly debated on the internet, but Bodie does her best to ignore the whole thing... until her alma mater invites her back to teach a course. That's when she finds herself pulled back into the case, uncovering the things the police may have overlooked in their frantic search for justice — some of which have lived in her own memories all this time.

A Great And Terrible Beauty by Libba Bray

This YA trilogy is a great read if your favorite parts of dark academia books are a moody boarding school vibe, close female friendships, magic, and a good dose of historical fiction. Gemma Doyle is 16, and after the tragic passing of her mother, she's sent to the Spence Academy in England. She feels totally alone — except for the strange young man following her everywhere, and her ever-present visions of the future that always seem to come true. Soon, she's in deep with the school's most powerful students, and they go knocking on paranormal doors.

So, which Ivy League school filled with ghosts are you diving into next?