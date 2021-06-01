30+ Shows Like ‘Gossip Girl’ That’ll Take You Back To High School

So you went through your Netflix queue and streamed the best teen romances like Twilight, 10 Things I Hate About You, and epic love stories like The Notebook. But now it’s time to turn to popular series with a flair for the dramatic. Enter: Gossip Girl. Thanks to HBO Max, a new generation of fashionable New York teens are about to feel the wrath of the Upper East Side’s most ruthless gossip in the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot. But if you’re anything like us, you’re still obsessing over Serena (Blake Lively), Blair (Leighton Meester), and Dan (Penn Badgley). The original series’ mix of wild plot twists, enviable fashions, and swoon-worthy romance is going to be tough to follow up — but not impossible. After all, there are plenty of shows like Gossip Girl that have already graced our TV screens.

While it’s true that Gossip Girl helped redefine the teen TV drama, it’s far from the first show to blend mystery elements with the fascinating and cutthroat world of society living. And it definitely wasn’t the last either — since the iconic drama ended, its influence has been felt in shows as diverse as The CW’s Riverdale and Netflix’s Bridgerton. From the use of tea-spilling narrators to a reliance on increasingly shocking twists and turns, Gossip Girl‘s influence can be felt far beyond the teen TV genre.

As a result, there are plenty of shows out there with shades of Gossip Girl in them, even though none of them are exactly like the classic CW show. Whether you watched the series to soak up the New York City atmosphere, or to untangle the series-long mystery of Gossip Girl’s true identity (no, we’re still not over that reveal either), there’s a show on this list for you. To paraphrase, NYC’s most famed gossip: We know you’ll love these shows with Gossip Girl vibes, XOXO.

Shows Like Gossip Girl

1. Elite (2018- )

Netflix’s Spanish series Elite is a direct descendant of Gossip Girl. Set against the backdrop of one of Spain’s most exclusive private schools, the series kicks off with three working-class teens enrolling in the academy and clashing with the privileged students who rule the school. But things quickly escalate from there. Soon, the drama between the students leads to a murder, and a plethora of drama quickly follows.

2. The O.C. (2003-2007)

If you love Gossip Girl, but are more into beaches than skyscrapers, then The O.C. is the teen show for you. Again, the plot kicks off when a newcomer (Ryan, played by Ben McKenzie) enters a wealthy enclave of privilege and soap-operatic drama, but on the whole, The O.C. is a lighter series. Like Gossip Girl, it was co-created by Josh Schwartz, and as a result, it possesses the same zippy energy and penchant for serving up unexpected, but delightful romances.

3. Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017)

Gossip Girl may have spilled everyone’s secrets, but at least they were never violent. The poor characters in Pretty Little Liars have to deal with threatening messages from a dangerous ghost from their past in this ultra-dramatic series. And that’s on top of all of the usual high school issues. Still, if you’re looking for a good mystery to unravel, parsing this series for clues about who the mysterious “A” is should keep you busy for a while.

4. Katy Keane (2020)

The CW axed Katy Keane way too soon. The Riverdale spinoff starred Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale as the titular character, an up-and-coming fashion designer who falls madly in love with New York. This sweet-hearted series truly was a love letter to the city, and that combined with its killer fashion choices makes it a perfect show for Gossip Girl fans who are looking for a lighter series to watch.

5. Bridgerton (2020- )

It may be set in 1880s London, but the society scandals and poison-pen of one Lady Whistledown would make Gossip Girl proud. This Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama is a frothy, romantic joy to watch with a top-notch cast and plenty of shocking plot twists designed to keep you glued to your seat. It may be set more than a century before Blair and Serena were born, but Bridgerton is still a worthy successor to Gossip Girl‘s scandalous crown.

6. Riverdale (2017- )

If you grew up reading Archie Comics or watching Archie mysteries as a kid, Riverdale is the show for you. It’s filled with angst and teen drama. Jughead, Archie, Veronica, and Betty are wonderfully crafted characters who try to manage all the strangeness Riverdale throws their way. Each episode opens up new mysteries within their unusual town. It’s also filled with nineties legends who play the parents of some of the teens.

7. The Bold Type (2017-2021)

The Bold Type follows three best friends who strive to flourish in their careers, knock down the patriarchy, find love, and look good while doing it all. The besties work at a magazine called Scarlet, which is a fictional blend of Cosmopolitan and Refinery29. This show does an excellent job of staying abreast of current issues and reflecting today’s climate. It also shows a set of incredibly determined young women who follow their dreams no matter what.

Even More Shows Like Gossip Girl

Blood & Water (2020- ) Sex and the City (1998-2004) The Carrie Diaries (2013-2014) Skins (2007-2013) Euphoria (2019- ) Dynasty (2017- ) One Tree Hill (2003-2012) 90210 (1990-2000) Revenge (2011-2015) All American (2018- ) Younger (2015-2021) Dare Me (2019-2020) Privileged (2008-2009) Sex Education (2019- ) The A List (2018- ) Desperate Housewives (2004-2012) Outer Banks (2020- ) Tiny Pretty Things (2020) East Los High (2013-2017) Emily in Paris (2020- ) Claws (2017- ) 29. Legacies (2018- ) The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017) The O.C. (2003-2007) Good Trouble (2019- )