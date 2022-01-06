120+ Disney Captions To Commemorate Visiting The 'Happiest Place On Earth'

Are you planning a trip to Disney? Whether it’s Disneyland or Disney World, it’s sure to be a magical (albeit costly) experience. Visiting a Disney park is the trip of a lifetime! The memories made will be worth every moment spent planning and every dollar spent traveling. You’ll want to capture each special moment on camera so you can look back at all the fun you and your family had together. After all, you know you’ll never convince your partner to wear matching family shirts ever again, right? And when you’re ready to share your adventure (and low-key embarrass said partner by posting your coordinating Lion King-themed cuteness), you’ll want a few catchy IG Disney captions to complete your posts. A picture is worth a thousand words, but a concise Disney caption can level up your social media game.

Primarily inspired by Disney movies and characters, the following quotes will make you feel like a kid all over again — and perfectly capture the joy your kids feel at the parks. So, keep reading for Disney captions to document the vacation of a lifetime.

Best Disney Captions for Social Media

Hello, is it Smee you’re looking for? I’m here for the snacks! Best. Day. Ever! Just a small-town girl, livin’ in a Disney world. Hei Hei from Walt Disney World! You miss 100% of the castles you do not see. All you need is faith, trust, and pixie dust. No sleep until midnight! Who needs a tiara when you have mouse ears? You’re never too old to wish upon a star. Life is better at Disney! I’m never leaving… Hanging with my Minnie-me. When you wish upon a star… you go to Disney! Leave a little magic wherever you go. It really is a fairy tale! Everything tastes better when it’s shaped like Mickey. Pumpkin spice and Disney vibes! It’s a whole new world, a dazzling place I never knew! Hakuna Matata from the “Happiest Place on Earth”! Today is practically perfect in every way. Has anyone seen my glass slipper? Dinglehopper hair…don’t care! Talk Wookiee to me. Adventure is out there! We like warm hugs. A dream is a wish your heart makes… This is my happily ever after! There’s nothing I’d rather bippity-boppity-do! Chillin’ like a — Disney — villain! You had me at Disney. This is my happy place. I’m all smiles from Mickey-ear to Mickey-ear! Ready to make some magic! Can I just live here? Soarin’ hair, don’t care. You’ve got a friend in me. We’re all in this together. Life is the bubbles! Can you feel the love tonight? I’m dreaming a little dream. Oh Mickey, you’re so fine! My kids think we’re here for them. You like my ears? Gee thanks, I just bought ‘em! I didn’t even have to trade my voice to Ursula for a ticket here! Belle of the ball. We’ve got ears… sayyyy cheers! Race you down Main Street! This is where the magic happens. You’ll always be in my heart, Disney. Everything is possible at Disney… even the impossible. I’ll be buzzed all lightyear! To infinity, and beyond! You mer-made my day, Disney! Eat. Sleep. Disney. Repeat. Look at this stuff! Isn’t it neat? Whaddya know?! I’m a (Disney) World traveler! Let me share this whole new world with you! Who says we have to grow up? Snacking around the world at Epcot is my love language. Oh, it’s a Disney life for me! Don’t stop believin’! In a galaxy far, far away… I wish I may, I wish I might… find myself at Disney tonight. Wanderlust and fairy dust. I’m stitchin’ to get started! Cinderella is proof that new shoes really do change your life! Feeling supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. How ‘bout you? I’m ready for some Disney therapy. It’s not easy being a princess. But hey, if the glass slipper fits… Talk Disney to me. Every adventure requires a first step. The only limit is your imagination. Disney wife, happy life. I love to see it. Turkey legs for days. The force is strong with this one. Oh, you know, just piloted the Millenium Falcon. NBD. Splash Mountain is calling, and I must go. Space Mountain is calling, and I must go. Thunder Mountain is calling, and I must go. Disney World is a maleficent place. “Guys, I want a castle.” — Flynn Rider “I’m so glad I left my tower!” — Rapunzel Unbelievable sights, indescribable feeling. Disney: It’s a vibe. It all started with a mouse. Some people are worth melting for. (Perfect if you’re heading to Disney World during the summer!) Forget about your worries and your strife… “Giving up is for rookies.” — Hercules “I want adventure in the great wide somewhere.” — Belle Churros and chill. Mickey waffles are life. My favorite Disney villain is my [partner, daughter, etc.]. Gosh, being a princess is exhausting. Families that Disney together stay together. Hei girl, Hei. Turn down for Walt. Feed me Mickey waffles and tell me I’m pretty. Keep calm and join the dark side. I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a Disney mom. Straight outta fast passes. Most expensive day ever. There’s nothing a little Starbucks and Disney can’t fix. Warning: May spontaneously burst into Disney songs at any moment. “Venture outside your comfort zone. The rewards are worth it.” — Rapunzel “There seems to be no signs of intelligent life anywhere.” — Buzz Lightyear Some girls were just born with Disney in their veins. “Don’t just fly, soar.” — Dumbo “Live every moment as not to regret what you are about to do.” — Mickey Mouse “True love is putting someone else’s needs before yours.” — Olaf There is nothing more magical than this. My heart belongs to Mickey. Find me on Main Street. Polka dots never go out of style. It’s a small world after all. The monorail is my happy place. Run like it’s midnight. You had me at castle. Meet me under the fireworks. Future cast member. Wanderlust and fairy dust. Never too old for a photo with Mickey. "Let it go." - Me to all the cash in my wallet Olaf said, “Love is putting someone else's needs before yours”...unless they want a bite of my Mickey waffles. A dream is a wish your heart makes, and I'm glad mine wished for Dole Whip. I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast — and eaten a few more, too!