Here’s my conundrum, and it’s one I bet a lot of you can relate to: I love going to Disney World, but my bank account does not. I’m a Disney mom on a budget. And, honestly, for as much money as we spend when we go to Disney, I wish I didn’t have to work so hard for it — trying to figure out the best place to stay, getting the best deals, factoring in things like Lightning Lanes, the whole mental load rigamarole that tends to land on moms.

So, recently, I decided to explore an insider hack that could potentially address both of my problems: booking through David’s Vacation Club Rentals, or DVCR.

What DVCR Actually Is

You may have heard about “vacation club rentals” or “vacation club members” just from being at the parks and wondered what it was all about. Well, Disney Vacation Club is Disney’s version of a timeshare program that allows members to buy “points” that can then be used to book stays at Disney’s Deluxe resorts and other destinations. There’s the initial buy-in, along with annual dues.

But let’s say you don’t want to spend that big chunk of change to become an actual member. Here’s where the hack comes into play, because David’s Vacation Club Rentals lets non-members rent unused points from members. And what that ultimately means is that you get to stay in a Disney Deluxe resort at a hugely discounted rate.

“Families can typically save 40%-50% when booking through DVCR compared to booking directly with Disney Central Reservations for the same room type,” DVCR CEO Melissa Mullett told me. “Even with the savings, you still enjoy all the same benefits: Extra Magic Hours, full resort amenities, and the same Disney access you’d receive if you book directly through Disney.”

A huge bonus is that the booking process is surprisingly simple:

Decide when and where you want to stay and check the cost with the online calculator.

Fill out the reservation form with your trip details and make a $105 refundable deposit.

If your request is matched, you’ll get an email confirmation and can pay the balance. If not matched, your deposit is refunded.

You’ll receive your final invoice and rental agreement by email.

You’ll get a link to My Disney Experience to manage your trip, make dining reservations, and check in online like any Disney guest.

Fast, easy, legit, and saves me money? I’m all about that life.

How It Changed The Trip

Any mom who has ever crammed into a tiny hotel room with their kids (because, you know, that’s what you could afford) understands that “family bonding” can start to feel real “hostage situation” after a day or two. This is where booking with DVCR makes such a noticeable difference. Because you’re getting a built-in cost savings, you’re able to stay somewhere offering more space, comfort, and convenience than a standard hotel room.

We stayed in a spacious two-room villa in Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, definitely the kind of space where a family doesn’t have to be on top of each other the entire time. You have a little breathing room.

It had its own balcony and a kitchen, the latter of which allowed us to bring in food to prepare in the room, another cost savings. And one of my favorite parts of staying at Bay Lake, in particular, was that it’s within walking distance of Magic Kingdom. It’s so nice to just be able to stroll out after a super long park day without having to deal with the overstimulating, overwhelming crowds waiting to take the bus or boat back.

But here’s the real real: Probably my absolute most favorite thing about working with DVCR was the people. Although DVCR is a big company now, it’s still a family business at the end of the day. Melissa’s brother, Brad Mullett, runs it alongside her as CFO. Their dad, David Mullett, is the president/owner/founder. Their family grew up going to Disney all the time, so they love it just as much as the rest of us, and that’s certainly apparent.

And the people who work for them, who also have extensive Disney experience, are happy to share that mental load of figuring out all the details. The reality is you’re going to enjoy your trip more when you aren’t nickel-and-diming or stressing about logistics, and they know that.

Smart-Mom Tips From the Pros

If you’re anything like me, you’ve already started looking ahead to your next Disney trip. And maybe now you’re thinking about trying out this insider hack. So, I asked Melissa if she has any tips for families booking through DVCR to really maximize savings. Here’s her advice.

Book Early (Especially at 11 Months Out)

“The earlier you book, the more options you’ll have. Some resorts and room types (like Value rooms at Animal Kingdom Lodge or Standard views at Bay Lake Tower) go fast, and they’re often the cheapest options.”

Be Flexible with Resorts & Dates

“If you can travel a week earlier or stay at a different resort, you can save hundreds. For example, Old Key West and Saratoga Springs are usually more affordable than Beach Club or Grand Floridian.”

Use the Cost Calculator First

“Our online calculator lets you compare prices instantly. Families can use it to plan around their budget before submitting a request.”

Consider Larger Villas for Bigger Groups

“If you’re traveling with extended family or friends, a 2-Bedroom villa often works out cheaper per person than booking multiple hotel rooms. Plus, you’ll have a kitchen and laundry to save on meals and packing.”

Stay Sunday–Thursday, If Possible

“Weekend nights (Friday and Saturday) use more DVC points, making them pricier. A mid-week stay usually costs less overall.”

Bring Groceries

“Almost all DVC villas have kitchens or kitchenettes. Making a few breakfasts or dinners in the room can free up extra money for Disney treats. You can order groceries to be delivered to the resort, and if you're not there, Bell Services will keep the refrigerator until you arrive.”

The Bottom Line

Since it’s unlikely that the price of Disney tickets or resort rates themselves will get cheaper anytime soon, it’s nice to know there’s an option that makes “luxury” a little more practical. For me, as a mom, doing Disney this way drove home the point that sometimes the smartest way to save money is to spend it where it actually buys a little peace.

And while part of me wonders if talking about this hack will make it harder to get in the future, the bigger part of me knows that real Disney mom friends don’t gatekeep.