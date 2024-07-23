Wait, Does Disney World Really Have a Dress Code? Here’s The Deal

The idea of anything being free in Disney World is almost laughable. The theme park is known for being a budget buster, whether your kid convinces you to break the bank on bubble guns and Mickey Pretzels or you splurge on Lightning Lanes to skip long lines. And it's because of this mentality that a certain type of video has started going viral on social media: videos where guests flaunt free outfits they've gotten from Disney World gift shops because their previous outfits had broken Disney World's dress code.

In a world where controversy sells on social platforms, these kinds of videos have all the makings of a hit. After all, the guests in the videos showcase themselves purposefully breaking the rules and then getting rewarded with Disney Spirit Jerseys that cost most regular guests $75+. But if you're looking to copy the trend in an effort to get your own free magical souvenir, you may want to hit pause. Because while Disney World does have a dress code, the result of breaking it may not be as beneficial as these videos make it seem.

Why Disney's Dress Code Has Gone Viral

The heated Disney dress code debate first kicked off in 2021, when a viral TikTok shared her "hack" of purposefully wearing clothing that violates the park dress code after Disney Cast Members gave her a complimentary Spirit Jersey to wear instead. Others on social followed up with their own stories of getting a comp'ed outfit when they'd worn items like a bikini top to the parks.

However, the so-called hack was short-lived. As others tried to hop on the bandwagon to get free swag, they soon learned that Disney was now dealing with violators in a different way — by telling them they needed to either change or by giving them the option to purchase an item to wear in a park gift shop. While Disney never commented on it directly, multiple follow-up videos have shown that Cast Members are no longer rewarding those who don't follow the dress code.

The Actual Disney World Dress Code

So, what actually is the Disney dress code? According to the Disney World website, it's as follows: "Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense."

Additionally, Disney shares that they reserve the right "to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests."

Some of the attire they call out as not being allowed include:

Costumes and costume masks when worn by guests 14 or older (there are exceptions for some Star Wars characters and for specific Halloween and Christmas events)

Clothing with objectionable material, like obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing that exposes "excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment"

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Objectionable tattoos

Clothing with multiple layers will need to be searched upon entry

Costumes and Holiday Exceptions

If you're visiting for Halloween, the costume guidelines change a bit for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Disney Villains After Hours. For guests 13 and under, costumes and some costume masks can be worn (masks "must provide unobstructed peripheral vision at all times with openings that allow the eyes to be fully seen.")

For those 14 and older, costumes can be worn with certain guidelines, including being family-friendly and not containing any sharp weapons. These are usually times when guests will wear items they have from homemade to resemble their favorite Disney characters.

Another exception for costumes is when visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

So, if you were hoping to get a free souvenir from the parks in this unconventional way, you're likely out of luck. But, honestly, this is a "hack" not worth getting kicked out of the park for trying!