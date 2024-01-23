You did it. You saved up for the hotel, the tickets, the transportation — you're finally going to Walt Disney World. But just as your bank account feels like it's hit its limit for bills to Mickey Mouse, you realize your spending isn't over quite yet for the Most Magical Place on Earth. That's because (surprise!) you'll find many hidden costs at Disney World.

From an extra per-person cost to skip the line to airport transportation to get you from Orlando International Airport to your hotel, these are the costs you should budget for when planning your Disney trip.

1. Disney Genie+

When you're visiting Disney World, you have the opportunity to "skip the line" through a service called Disney Genie+. Located on the My Disney Experience app, Genie+ is a paid service that you can choose to purchase the day-of for one or multiple parks.

The service allows you to select return times for certain rides to skip the regular standby line and save some time. The cost of the service depends on what park you're visiting and what day, with the additional option to purchase the service for multiple parks if you plan on visiting more than one in the day.

While you can't plan exactly how much it will cost, you may want to consider budgeting for it if you plan on using the service. As an example, on Jan. 23, these were the prices:

Multi-Park Genie+: $27

Magic Kingdom: $27

Hollywood Studios: $24

EPCOT: $19

Animal Kingdom: $17

With those in mind, a family of four could easily spend well over $100 a day just on Disney Genie+, nearly the cost of a one-park ticket. While you don't have to use Genie+, it's certainly something that can save you time in the parks and, thus, is a service you will want to potentially plan on buying.

2. Gratuities

If you're visiting Disney World, you're likely planning on eating out a fair amount. With that in mind, you should plan for tipping. If you are a party of six or more, an automatic 18% gratuity will be added to your bill when you're dining.

When the Disney Dining Plan returns in 2024, it's important to remember that gratuity is not included in the cost. While the plan allows you to pay in advance for meals, it does not include tipping — and that's something you would have to pay for at the time of service.

3. Cancellation Costs

Earlier this year, Disney World made a major update to their dining cancellation policy, allowing cancellation up to two hours in advance without penalty. However, if you don't cancel within that two-hour window, you will be charged a $10 per-person fee.

There are a few exceptions to the two-hour rule, with restaurants that require more notice in advance. For example, Cinderella's Royal Table will charge you the full cost of the prix-fixe meal experience if you don't cancel more than two hours before your reservation time. Other spots like Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue require cancellation at least one day in advance. Be sure to check the policies for your specific reservation for any cancellation fees you need to know.

4. Impulse Buys

No matter how well you budget, impulse buys become an inevitable part of your Disney vacation. These can fall into two categories: impulse buys for convenience, and impulse buys for fun.

Disney knows they've got you trapped when you're in the parks. When it starts raining, and you are getting soaked, you'll suddenly notice the opportunity to purchase ponchos all over the parks. To avoid these types of impulse buys, plan ahead for potential weather or necessities you may need.

The other type of impulse buying is for fun. When you are literally surrounded by merchandise, it can be hard to resist, especially if you have kids with you! To stop yourself from going overboard, plan out a souvenir budget for each member of your party and let them decide what they want to spend it on.

When it comes to souvenir shopping, you'll find plenty of options in each of the parks, as well as at Disney Springs, so don't get too concerned about missing your chance on a product. Two especially good spots to find all the souvenirs you need are The Emporium at Magic Kingdom and World of Disney at Disney Springs.

5. Airport Transportation

A few years ago, Disney retired their Magical Express program, which provided complimentary transportation from the Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World Resort hotels. Now, you'll need to pay to get to Disney World from the airport.

You can choose from services such as car rentals, rideshares, and Mears Connect Driven by Sunshine, a paid shuttle service specializing in transportation from the airport to Disney World. The service offers both standard and express service, with the former providing shared service and the latter providing direct round-trip services with minimal wait. Standard service starts at $39.90 per adult and $28.35 per child for a round trip or $250 for express service up to four people (and $55 per extra person).

While it's never fun to hear your funds will suffer a few more blows, knowing this beforehand is better than being totally blindsided once you get to sunny Florida... right?