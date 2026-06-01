What’s New At Disney World In Summer 2026 & Beyond? Here’s Your Cheat Sheet

I don’t think I’m alone in saying that I’ve reached a point where I just want to joy-maxx. Headlines are awful, everything is expensive, who knows what next month brings? I’m fully leaning into all the things that make me feel happy, and that includes sneaking away to Disney World whenever feasible (and fiscally possible). And if your own joy-maxxing has led you to put a Disney trip on the books for your family, there’s something you should know before you go: A lot has changed.

Across all four parks, Disney World has been busy rolling out new attractions, revamping classics, introducing exciting live shows, pumping up character interactions, and even working hard to debut entirely new lands. Some of these additions are still a year or more away, sure, but Summer 2026 has turned out to be a season of big reveals and openings. I recently had the opportunity to preview a bunch of these newbie experiences, and I can honestly say this feels like maybe the most exciting time to be a Disney Parks fan.

Whether you’re planning a trip in the next few months or the next few years, here’s everything new happening at Disney World in 2026 so you’re pumped and prepared.

What’s New At Disney World This Summer

Cool Kids’ Summer Is Back

If you missed Cool Kids’ Summer last year, you’re in luck! Disney World is hosting Cool Kids’ Summer for the second year in a row, packing this seasonal celebration with kid-focused entertainment and activities that run through Sept. 8. These offerings are designed to make summer visits (when the muggy Florida heat can easily lead to meltdowns) more interactive, more manageable, and more A/C-filled.

One of the cutest additions I previewed was Jessie’s Roundup: A Rip-Roarin’ Revue. This Toy Story-themed experience will take over The Diamond Horseshoe saloon in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. In this area, guests can meet Woody and Jessie, participate in crafts, and dance along to music. Indoors. Where it’s cool.

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Cool Kids is offering a similar situation at Epcot with GoofyCore in CommuniCore Hall. Kids can join DJ Dance Pants and the Goof Troop, along with Goofy (of course), for fun activities like Goofy Says and Balloon Bonanza.

Cool Kids’ Summer will also mean special experiences at select Disney Resort hotels, including scheduled character experiences, pajama and pool parties, campfire gatherings, and more.

Bluey And Bingo Are Finally Coming To Disney World

If your kids go batsh*t crazy over Bluey — and, really, who can blame them? — this should probably catapult to the top of your must-do Disney experiences.

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Bluey and Bingo are making their way to Disney World via Animal Kingdom’s Conservation Station, located inside Rafiki’s Planet Watch. Personally, I think this is one of the most underrated areas of Animal Kingdom, which means it’s also one of the quietest. It’ll be interesting to see how Bluey mania does there.

If you’re unfamiliar with Conservation Station, you’ll need to take the Wildlife Express Train from the Africa section of the park. You’ll also need to join the virtual queue for the experience (there’s also a standby queue), as Bluey is expected to be extremely popular.

Once in, kids can “play and dance” with the beloved Heeler sisters, as well as play iconic games like Keepy Uppy.

The Muppets Have Taken Over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster

I 150% approve of this transformation! For more than two decades, Aerosmith was the starring theme of Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Did my kids know who Aerosmith was? Absolutely not. They could not have cared less about the queue for that reason, and really just looked forward to the coaster itself.

But we got to preview the new Muppets theming just ahead of the revamped ride’s reopening, and I’m happy to report that it is much more kid-approved. It’s super frickin’ cute and colorful and nostalgic, and the ride itself is as fast and fun as always.

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Grogu Has A New Mission For You

Star Wars fans, rejoice! You’ve got yet another reason to make a beeline for Hollywood Studios. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run has a new storyline starring Din Djarin (aka the Mandalorian) and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda).

This ride has always been great, but the updated adventure really does make it even better. Riders get to pick their location, an interactive new option, plus the technology has been upgraded for smoother visuals and more immersive flight sequences.

And if you used to draw the short end of the stick and get the previously low-key engineer position, you might want to fight for it now — engineers are now tasked with helping care for Grogu during the mission, making the position much more important.

Hollywood Studios Just Got A Major Glow-Up

Fight me if you want, but Hollywood Studios deserves way more credit than it gets among the parks. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Toy Story Land? The Tower of Terror?! (OK, had to throw that in there because it’s my comfort ride.) It’s arguably the most immersive park at Disney World, and even more so now: The area formerly known as Animation Courtyard has been completely reimagined into a new section called The Walt Disney Studios, inspired by the real Walt Disney Studios campus in Burbank, California.

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The redesigned area serves as both a tribute to Disney animation history and a playground for some of the company's most beloved characters. To that end, a few new experiences have already rolled out at the Walt Disney Studios lot:

Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! : Another stage show option for families with younger kids, this instant classic brings Mickey, Minnie, and friends to life in a 20-minute interactive performance designed specifically for preschoolers.

: Another stage show option for families with younger kids, this instant classic brings Mickey, Minnie, and friends to life in a 20-minute interactive performance designed specifically for preschoolers. The Little Mermaid — A Musical Adventure : Technically this opened last summer, but I’m counting it since it’s another revamp that lives in this freshly overhauled area of HS. This 20-minute theatrical production relives Ariel’s story, staying true to the animated classic with songs like “Part of Your World” and “Under the Sea.”

: Technically this opened last summer, but I’m counting it since it’s another revamp that lives in this freshly overhauled area of HS. This 20-minute theatrical production relives Ariel’s story, staying true to the animated classic with songs like “Part of Your World” and “Under the Sea.” The Outdoor Courtyard: What a welcome reinvention of an area that used to just feel so… concrete. You’ll now find lush trees, grassy areas, and plenty of benches where the whole family can relax and play. And, adorably, Disney Imagineers also borrowed a bit of cinema magic from the Chinese Theatre by incorporating handprints to the courtyard… only these belong not to celebrities but to Disney characters.

The real anchor of the Walt Disney Studios area, though, will be The Magic of Disney Animation, slated to open sometime in late summer 2026. Taking up residence in what used to be the Star Wars Launch Bay building, this attraction was inspired by the real animation studios where Disney classics are created.

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Inside the air-conditioned building, guests can explore interactive exhibits, watch Disney characters practically leap off the screen (and meet them!), attend a special screening of the acclaimed short film Once Upon a Studio, and learn to draw alongside Olaf the snowman. A “Drawn to Wonderland” Alice in Wonderland-inspired play area provides little ones between the ages of 6 months and 5 years a perfect spot to work off some energy while Mom enjoys a break.

Classic Attractions Are Back

It’s not just Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster that’s making its big return this summer. Several highly anticipated Disney ride reopenings kicked off in May.

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Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom, which has been closed since August 2025 for refurbishment, relaunched with new handheld blasters, upgraded ride vehicles, video monitors with real-time scoring updates, and a new scene at the beginning to introduce an audio-animatronics character named Buddy. Even more fun, and just as competitive.

Also at Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roared back to life after being closed for over a year. Disney replaced the entire track and installed some fun new effects. I personally felt like it wasn’t quite as jerky as it used to be (which I actually liked, ha), which might make it a bit more palatable for anxious riders and littles. Pro tip: If you want it to feel faster, sit towards the back. You don’t get the same momentum on hills in the front.

At Epcot, Soarin’ has gotten a new, limited-time refresh: Soarin’ Across America. This version specifically highlights aerial views of the United States of America, from the bayous of Louisiana to the Grand Canyon.

The Biggest Projects Still Coming to Disney World

We’ve covered a lot, right? Which is wild, considering how much is still coming in the near future — and just how huge the new attractions and experiences will be. On that list?

Villains Land and Piston Peak National Park (Cars-themed land) at Magic Kingdom

and (Cars-themed land) at Magic Kingdom Pueblo Esperanza/Tropical Americas at Animal Kingdom, featuring a carousel, a ride inspired by the casita from Encanto, and an Indiana Jones ride that’s taking the place of Dinosaur (R.I.P.).

at Animal Kingdom, featuring a carousel, a ride inspired by the casita from Encanto, and an Indiana Jones ride that’s taking the place of Dinosaur (R.I.P.). Monstropolis (Monsters Inc.-themed land), featuring Disney’s first-ever suspended coaster and an all-new theater show

(Monsters Inc.-themed land), featuring Disney’s first-ever suspended coaster and an all-new theater show A Carousel of Progress overhaul, shifting the timeline forward 60 years

And that’s just what we know about. It seems safe to say that, by the end of 2026, Disney World next year will look dramatically different than it did even a year ago.