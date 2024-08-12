Fans look forward to Disney’s D23 expo every year because it always brings huge news about the Disney parks, movies, shows, and more — and this year proved to be no exception. Among the exciting updates dropped during the three-day event? A new Monsters, Inc. Land is coming to Disney World and, with it, the first suspended roller coaster of any Disney park.

The news broke on Aug. 10 at D23’s Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, when Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro brought legendary actor Billy Crystal to the stage to reveal that Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, will be getting the first-ever Monsters, Inc.-themed land.

Crystal, who famously voiced Mike Wazowski in the original film and its prequel, Monsters University (not to mention the Disney+ series Monsters at Work), joked, “Humans will be in Monstropolis. Did you clear that with HR?” He also sang a little version of the classic song from Monsters, Inc., “I Wouldn’t Have Nothing If I Didn’t Have You.” (*tear*)

And while a Monsters, Inc.-inspired land is huge news in and of itself for those of us who feel the franchise deserves all the fanfare, arguably the biggest revelation is the first-ever suspended coast for a Disney park.

According to the Disney Parks blog, Monsters, Inc. Land will pick up after the events of Pixar’s beloved film, and yes, humans are welcome guests to Monstropolis. But as we know from the movie franchise, the monsters need laughter to power their city. So, why not visit the place where the laugh magic goes down? While touring the factory, “You’ll be able to see the sights, hear the laughs, and zoom through the building just like James P. Sullivan (aka Sulley) and Mike Wazowski — via a door!”

Yep, we all finally get to experience the incredible door vault transportation system that sparked imaginations everywhere when the original film was first released in 2001.

“The first time I saw Monsters, Inc., all I wanted to do was ride on one of those doors like Mike and Sulley,” D’Amaro admitted to the D23 crowd. “You’ll go into the factory and experience the first suspended coaster ever in a Disney park. Remember in the movie how those claws grab the doors and hoist them up into the air to take them away? We’re doing that, too. And you’re going along for the ride.”

While previous Monsters, Inc. attractions have opened at other parks around the world — specifically Disney California Adventure and Tokyo Disneyland — this new addition to Hollywood Studios marks the first major Monsters, Inc. tribute at Disney World.

Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar

Up to this point, fans of the franchise who visit the Florida parks have had to make do with two small Monsters, Inc.-themed attractions: Magic Kingdom’s Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor (an underrated experience if you ask me, especially since it has excellent air conditioning) and Hollywood Studios’ Sulley meet and greet.

Construction is slated to begin next year, although no expected opening date has been revealed (yet). Still, there will be plenty of other distractions along the way to keep Disney fans entertained, from an animated Moana sequel and a live-action version to Incredibles 3 and Toy Story 5 on the film front to the new Tropical Americas Land coming to Animal Kingdom in park developments.

Before we know it, we’ll all be strolling the streets of Monstropolis alongside some of our favorite monsters. No word on whether Boo will make a cameo, but here’s hoping!