Change is inevitable, but that doesn’t mean people will take it well. When Disney World first announced it would be reimagining Magic Kingdom’s outdated Splash Mountain into the Princess-and-the-Frog-inspired Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’d think someone put out a press release saying Mickey Mouse himself was getting the boot. Disney fans had big feelings. But, hey, maybe the overreaction stemmed from the switch-up catching them off-guard. So, maybe now is a good time to talk about all of the other attractions and experiences leaving Disney World soon?

Sometimes it’s better to face these things head-on, after all. Whether you’ve been to Disney 20 times and have must-hit attractions you can’t imagine saying goodbye to, or you’ve never been to Disney and want to make sure your bucket list ride will still be there, having a full rundown of what’s coming and going can ensure you’re not rocked by any major surprises.

Since Disney’s annual fan expo, D23, took place in California in early August, the purveyors of fun have plenty of updates that future Disney World guests should be aware of. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s Coming to Disney World

Cars Land

INFO 1/3

Rejoice, parents of preschoolers! Some of your kids’ favorite characters will be whipping into Magic Kingdom soon. If you guessed Cars, you’re right — the beloved Pixar Animation Studios’ franchise is joining Frontierland as a new area in early 2025, with construction kicking off early next year.

Fans can expect two new Cars-theme attractions that will take you “into the wilderness beyond Radiator Springs.” According to the Disney Parks team, the first attraction will be a rally race where you “take on wild terrain as you race across the landscape, climbing mountain trails, dodging geysers, and — Mater’s favorite — splashing through mudholes.” The second ride will reportedly be “fun for the whole family” but more little-kid-friendly.

Villains Land

At long last, fans are finally (finally!) getting the Villains Land we’ve all been waiting not-so-patiently for. “The new land will encompass all your dreams, er, nightmares. The space will be home to two major attractions, dining, and shopping on an incredibly twisted grand scale,” the Disney Parks Blog teases.

Disney

No word yet on what the rides could be, but Disney will be missing a real opportunity if Villains Land doesn’t eventually include an Emperor’s New Groove-inspired rollercoaster with Yzma’s famous line: “Pull the lever, Kronk!”

Monsters, Inc. Land

INFO 1/3

Who among us hasn’t wished they could visit Monstropolis in real life? Well, it’s happening. It’s really happening. This beloved franchise will be front and center at a new land in Hollywood Studios, which is slated to include the first suspended roller coaster for a Disney park.

Tropical Americas Land

It’s been known for quite some time now that DinoLand U.S.A. was being phased out at Animal Kingdom, with rumors swirling that rides and attractions inspired by Encanto would take its place. Now, it’s confirmed — the site will soon be home to a new Tropical Americas area called Pueblo Esperanza, which means “Village of Hope.”

INFO 1/5

Construction on the Tropical Americas land starts this fall and is expected to open in 2027. Just like Harambe in Animal Kingdom, this land will feel “lived in, with a long, rich history.” One of the largest quick-service restaurants at Disney World will live here in the form of a huge hacienda. Centered amid the lush, sprawling grounds will be a fountain “where the villagers like to gather and tell stories,” as well as a giant working carousel a woodcarver created to feature his favorite animals from Disney stories.

Then there’s the first-ever Encanto-themed ride-through attraction, which will take guests inside the Madrigal Casita. After receiving his special gift of communicating with animals, Antonio’s room has turned into a rainforest... and it’s time to explore! And while we don’t talk about Bruno, who knows what family members you might encounter along the way?

A New Indiana Jones Experience

OK, technically this is part of Pueblo Esperanza, but it’s kind of off to the side down a little hill. According to the Disney Parks blog, this new Indy experience at Animal Kingdom “will be different from any other Indiana Jones experience around the world.”

INFO 1/2

Here, the man with the hat has discovered a perfectly preserved Mayan temple and has heard rumors there’s a mythical creature deep within. So, you’re going along for the ride as the adventurer sets off to find out.

A Zootopia-themed Attraction

The Tree of Life will always be a highlight when visiting Animal Kingdom, so it makes sense that the theater beneath the huge park centerpiece would be due for an exciting update. “Zootopia: Better Zoogether,” the new show taking place in this space, will feature your favorite characters from Zootopia as they adventure through different biomes seen in the film. You can see for yourself next winter.

What’s Going

Tom Sawyer Island and The Rivers of America

While there’s long been talk of adding more attractions in the Frontierland area, many fans assumed it would be behind Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. However, to make way for the new Cars land, Disney World will bid adieu to Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America.

Disney

Although some Disney World fans are already protesting this chance on park forums, I personally think it makes sense. My family frequents Magic Kingdom, and we never see very many people exploring the island. It’s a decent little chunk of real estate to not be living up to its full potential. (Still unfortunate to see the rivers go, though.)

If you’re one of the parkgoers who is super bummed to see these attractions go, take heart — you still have until at least the end of 2024 to visit. “Ahead of work revving into high gear next year, guests will have plenty of time to experience the charm and nostalgia of Frontierland as it is today,” a Disney press release reassures.

DinoLand U.S.A.

Disney

Pro: The arrival of Pueblo Esperanza at Animal Kingdom means Encanto will be getting some overdue representation in the parks. Con: It means the end of an era, and that era is DinoLand U.S.A. If you ask me, the whole area lost a lot of its appeal when they took away Primeval Whirl (many people did not share my passion for this ride), but the fact that The Boneyard and the Dinosaur ride still existed still made it worth the trek over. But with the arrival of the new Tropical Americas area, DinoLand will quite literally go extinct.

It’s Tough to Be a Bug!

I’ll be honest: this bums me out a little. The first time we took our kids, my son was only five and terrified of the giant grasshopper in this 3D show based on Pixar’s A Bug’s Life. But over time, it’s become one of our favorite things to do at AK — especially on hot days when we get to duck into the cool underground theater.

Disney

But all good things must come to an end, and at least what’s taking the place of this “off-Bugway” show is Zootopia-themed. Fans have been waiting long enough for something with Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and friends that the swap seems perfectly acceptable.

Rumored: Muppet*Vision 3D

Disney

This is entirely hearsay, but the internet feels confident it’s figured out where the new Monsters, Inc. land will be at Hollywood Studios: in the current home of Muppet*Vision 3D, an attraction that originally opened in 1991. According to The Wrap, sources say Disney almost announced the closure at D23 but held off... and now has mere weeks to decide if they’re keeping the nostalgic show.

Other Updates

As you can see, Disney World is poised to undergo quite a metamorphosis in the next few years. Also worth mentioning?

INFO 1/5

Adding to the ambitious updates will be a reimagined Test Track (Epcot), two new lounge spaces (a Pirates Lounge at Magic Kingdom and Spaceship Lounge at Epcot), and a new nighttime spectacular coming to Main Street, U.S.A. (Magic Kingdom), and new missions on the super-popular Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Galaxy’s Edge (Hollywood Studios).