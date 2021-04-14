Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and you know what that means: You’re running out of time to score something sweet for your mom. But don’t go into full-blown panic mode! Whether you’re tight on funds, didn’t leave enough time to order anything, or simply want to show your love with a handmade gift, we’ve got you covered. How? With seven DIY Mother’s Day gifts that any mama is sure to adore.

Maybe you’re a chronic procrastinator (which, same), or perhaps you didn’t inherit the creative gene. Either way, the tutorials we’re sharing here are fast and easy — AKA totally doable! If you thought making a gift for Mother’s Day was an unattainable goal, we’re here to show you that’s not the case. These DIY Mother’s Day gifts are delightfully budget-friendly and easy enough for beginners.

Giving a handmade gift is a meaningful way to show the mother figures in your life just how much you care. And, hey, motherhood is a gift in and of itself. So, let’s celebrate that this May. Bonus: These gift ideas are basic enough for your kids to pull off as gifts for you or Grandma.

Let’s get started. Here are seven DIY Mother’s Day gifts for your viewing (and crafting) pleasure.

DIY Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Still Pull Off

1. Gemstone Soaps

There’s just something about fancy soaps that put a smile on moms’ faces. But, if you’ve gone down the artisanal soap road before, you know they can get really pricey. Not only are these gemstone soaps affordable to make, but they’re beautiful to boot.

2. Dry-Erase Calendar

Trying to come up with something for a mom who loves organization? And who loves all things cute and colorful? This DIY calendar using paint swatches fits the bill. It costs less than $15 and would be easy to update with different colors for different times of year.

3. Teacup Planter

You’d never guess this gift suits a shoestring budget because it’s so darn cute and practical. Not only is the tutorial wildly easy to follow, but it’s also got some killer ambient music serving as the soundtrack. Sold!

4. Sugar Scrubs

If it’s from HGTV, you know it’s got to be good. This assortment of sugar scrubs takes simple household ingredients to craft a luxurious body scrub and makes it mini — perfect for travel! Best part? The supplies cost next to nothing, so you can take a few other gift ideas from the video and put together a complete spa package for your mom this May.

5. Gift Basket

If you want to get your mom an assortment of items, a gift basket is the way to go. You can fill it with scented candles, spa goodies, yummy treats, and more. What does your mom enjoy? Think about her favorite things and try to incorporate them. This tutorial from Kathleen Elisabeth shows you how to put together a beautiful gift basket full of pampering products. Remember, though, you can always hit your local dollar store to find more affordable items.

6. Wood Dollar Tree Tray

This custom serving tray by The Latina Next Door looks like something you’d buy at a high-end home decor store but is shockingly cheap to put together. Honestly, it’s so gorgeous that it’s destined to become a kitchen staple in your mom’s home. We guarantee it.

7. Jewelry Organizer

An affordable Pottery Barn dupe? Yes, please! If your mom wears jewelry, here’s a practical and pretty gift she’ll use every day. This DIY jewelry organizer by Kelsley Broomfield requires a bit of extra craftiness, but the end result is well worth it.

8. Simple Tassel Necklace

If making jewelry doesn’t strike you as kid-friendly to craft, check out this video for a super-easy DIY tassel necklace. It may still require some help from an adult but, in the grand scheme of crafting, it’s definitely doable and makes a big statement.

9. Pop-Up “I Love You” Card

If a handmade card is more your jam, check out this pop-up “I love you” card from 5-Minute Magic. Kids will have a ton of fun making this craft for any mother figure they look up to in their lives.

10. Flower Napkin Rings

Is your mama a place-setting kind of gal? If so, you can add to her dining sets with homemade napkin rings. You’re going to need ribbons, buttons, glue, twine, and felt. Make a daisy, rose, or whichever flower your mother loves best. Cut the flower you choose from the felt (make sure you have a range of bright colors). Then glue the flower together and after it dries, paste it to either the green ribbon or twine. You can even take it a step further and use real flowers. Detach the flower from the stem and then glue it to the middle of the stem. Then wrap it around the napkin and voila! You’ve got a napkin ring. Make about six to eight.