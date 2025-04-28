What Scary Mommy Editors Are Getting Themselves For Mother's Day

It is a truth universally acknowledged — by moms, at least — that for Mother’s Day we want the day off, the ability to not make a single decision about meals or activities, or, hell, even a dumpster and the ability to throw out every annoying, useless tchotchke in the damn house. We would also like something nice, whether that’s a sweet, handwritten note sent home from the kids’ school and/or a pretty piece of jewelry.

We don’t always get it, of course, and that’s OK, because we can buy our own damn gifts thank you very much. Here’s what some Scary Mommy editors are buying for themselves this season — from luxurious perfumes to adorably fun bags to cozy quilts. Treat yourself, too.

The What: Bubble Cuddle Blanket

The Why:

I have been obsessed with the LoveSac blankets that came with my couch purchase for years — like, I never use other blankets on the couch. Until now. I received this as a PR gift, and it has replaced my old faithfuls. It's the perfect weight, keeps me warm but never gets too hot, and it's so stupidly soft. I am such a blanket person that I genuinely want another one to keep on the couch so I can leave the first one on my bed. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Romper & Scary Mommy

The What: Bridgewater Chocolates Sampler

The Why:

Listen, ya girl has tried chocolate all over the world, but I've yet to find a better confection than this small brand a couple of miles from my house. Frankly, it's ruined me for basically all other chocolate. Because it's pricey (worth it, but pricey), I have to be strategic in when I indulge, but I think Mother's Day is an excellent excuse. — Jamie Kenney, Senior Staff Writer, Scary Mommy

The What: Little Words Project Bracelet

The Why:

I designed a few of these for myself last Mother's Day, and I think I'll add this one into my stack this year because I need it. You can customize bracelets, add charms, the works, and feel good all the while for supporting this female-founded (she's a mom, too!) business. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

The What: HannaSoft™ Mommy & Me Pajamas

The Why:

I'm obsessed with Hanna Andersson pajamas for so many reasons, but mainly, they are so damn soft! Seriously, it's like living in buttery goodness. This set comes in a bunch of different colors and designs. I've been a sweatpants and T-shirt kind of sleeper forever, but now, I will never go back. — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

The What: American Kitchen Color Cast Wok

The Why:

I get weirdly sentimental about a good wok because I always loved when my mom broke hers out during my childhood to make her famous stir fry. This wok is hefty — like, it has some substance to it! — and I'm obsessed with the Juniper color. I can't wait to start a stir-fry night tradition with my little family now. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

The What: Women's Twill Annabelle Nightgown

The Why:

Getting Mom a nightgown for Mother's Day is so tired. But getting her a really, really nice, comfy, but still a little bit sexy nightgown? Yes, please. This is made of 100% super-soft cotton and has the cutest fit and details that make it feel special. It's classic but feels modern, too. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

The What: Cahve Heirloom Impression Kit

The Why:

This idea is so cool to me: You receive a wax impression kit in the mail, and you can press them to your dog's nose, loved one's thumbprints, anything! Then you mail them back and they're cast into a pendant. I want to press the wax between my son's and husband's fingerprints so I can have a little piece of this moment in time always. — Katie McPherson

The What: Caraa Portobello Duffel

The Why:

How cute is this duffel bag? I love how it looks, but it's also super-light to carry and has tons of practical pockets. I took it on a weekend trip recently as my main bag, and I only have raves to report. So easy to toss over your shoulder, and it holds a ton of stuff, including shoes and my laptop. — Sarah Aswell

The What: Rose Steady Perfume by Belnu

The Why:

I'm normally not a floral fragrance person, but this perfume is a rich, earthy balance of rose, woodsy smells, and musk that's elegant without being pretentious. I also love that the brand is vegan, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced. — Jamie Kenney

The What: Original Bogg Bag

The Why:

Forget the knockoffs... I'm getting the real deal. For several summers, I have seethed with jealousy at the pool as I watched mom after mom tote around the OG Bogg Bag. They fit everything. They are durable. They are washable! Plus, they come in so many sizes and colors, so you can find the exact right bag for you! — Katie Garrity

The What: Simpson & Vail Literary Tea Sampler

The Why:

This local (to me) company recognizes there's nothing quite like a good cup of tea and a good book. Their literary line captures the vibes of classic authors; the Edgar Allan Poe tea is blood red, while the Jane Austen-inspired brew is delicate and floral with a peppermint bite. — Jamie Kenney

The What: Ela Lane Signature Sateen Hemstitched Sheet Set

The Why:

I contend that one of the truly best things you can get a mom for Mother's Day is a really nice, luxurious set of sheets. I am obsessed with these. The cool, classic color paired with the perfect feel — natural and buttery soft without feeling too slick. I literally don't know anyone who would be upset with a set of sheets that feel like you are being spoiled. — Sarah Aswell

The What: Redsy World bag

The Why:

I can’t get over how cute these (entirely customizable) bags are. They’re made by a New York mom who basically realized that kids shouldn’t get to have all the fun with charms. The bags come in black or white, and then she will customize the rest for you: from charms to gems to chains. The best part: This bag fits A LOT — think wallet, phone, keys, and then some. She also makes kid versions (which come in lavender, teal, or pink). — Kate Auletta

The What: Amyo Baguette Necklace

The Why:

Jewelry is such a lovely gift, but only if you get something that is really lovely and sweet. I love this baguette necklace because baguettes are so trendy right now, but this teeny tiny one is especially adorable and layers really, really well. It's also not expensive, but it's high-quality and looks great. — Sarah Aswell

The What: The Goldn Co. 14k Gold Constellation Ring

The Why:

My fingers have grown in size since I got married (thanks, pregnancy!), and I don't really wear my wedding and engagement ring that often. It's just uncomfy. So, I finally treated myself to a new ring. This one is simple, dainty, and adorable. It's mid-range when it comes to price, so you feel like you're treating yourself without going over the top. I get so many compliments on this ring! The Golden Co. uses non-tarnishing, high-quality 14k gold AND is women-owned and operated. Win-win! — Katie Garrity

The What: Brooklinen Airweave Cotton Quilt

The Why:

I LOVE Brooklinen bedding, so I couldn't resist saying yes to this dreamy new Airweave Cotton Quilt. The shell is 100% Turkish cotton featuring a 4-layer gauze construction, making it velvety soft and airy — but also somehow super durable and substantial? It's magic, and you'll find me curled up with it on any given day. — Julie Sprankles

The What: East Meets West Mahjong Tile Set

The Why:

How about a fancy mahjong set? This is so pretty and delicate, and yet it is also tied to a super-fun activity that you can do with girlfriends. Bonus points if you pair it with a really sweet velvet bag for the tiles. — Sarah Aswell

The What: Vans Lil Pergs Tote Bag

The Why:

I'm an elder emo; it is what it is. That means I will always love a Vans product — I've worn their shoes since high school — and anything in a black and white checkerboard pattern. I recently saw their new totes on TikTok, and they're calling to me as the perfect casual tote that can hold my things and a few of my 4-year-old's when we head out to run errands or play at the park. — Katie McPherson

The What: Calle Ocho Perfume

The Why:

I've been really into fragrance for the past year or so, and after treating myself to Fulton & Roark's discovery set for Christmas, this perfume was my hands-down favorite, which is a feat because I really loved a bunch of others as well. With notes of spice, rum, jasmine, tobacco, and sandalwood, to name a few, it's at once exotic but familiar (not to mention a compliment magnet). — Jamie Kenney

The What: Paper Culture Framed Print

The Why:

I don't love displaying family photos all over my house, but I found a way to honor my family and keep some memories without those giant canvas prints. Paper Culture recently launched these beautiful custom Story Frames. You can curate your own design to perfectly suit your unique style. You just upload your photos, add words (or not!), and pick the perfect frame. They take care of the rest, double-check to make sure everything looks good before creating, and send it right to you! — Katie Garrity

The What: Juniper Jacquard Short Sleeve Blouse

The Why:

Not going to lie, this is a splurge... but it's also the perfect spring blouse. This thing is made from the softest, nicest material and is so flattering on my (proud) mom bod. It looks so cute with a pair of high-waisted trousers, and it's comfy all day long. — Sarah Aswell

The What: Armine + Ambrose The A’s Earrings

The Why:

Blame it on the writer in me, but I love jewelry that has a little poetry to it, and these A’s earrings from Armine + Ambrose are the perfect example. Inspired by Zander and Zander’s The Art of Possibility, the inverted As represent Rule #3 — “Give yourself an A” — as a reminder that we’re all just out here doing our best. — Julie Sprankles

The What: Forme Power Bra

The Why:

TAYLOR SWIFT USES THIS BRA! NEED I SAY MORE? This Forme bra is an FDA-registered posture-correcting bra engineered to immediately improve your upper body alignment and body foundation. And it seriously works. I notice that I am way more upright on my walks now when I'm wearing the Forme versus other sports bras. — Katie Garrity