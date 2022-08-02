Is there anything more blissful than a long holiday weekend during the summer months? The kids don't have school, many people have the Monday and/or Friday off from work, and there's always an epic sale. Despite being a federal holiday, most restaurants and retail stores will be open on Labor Day (check for special holiday hours, though), which falls on Monday, Sept. 5, this year. But does FedEx deliver on Labor Day? Unfortunately, banks and mail courier services are the exceptions to the open-on-Labor-Day standard.

If you need to swing by FedEx or are expecting a FedEx package on or near Labor Day, you'll want to pay very close attention to FedEx's Labor Day 2022 schedule. Not only does the company offer select delivery services on the actual holiday, but in the days leading up to the holiday as well. Similarly, some FedEx locations will have modified store hours, while others may close both Sunday and Monday. Shipping an envelope or box internationally? That's a whole other beast.

The best course of action is to plan ahead — like, way ahead. Jot down your local FedEx store's hours and research shipping deadlines if you're on a time crunch. Meanwhile, read on to find out everything you need to know about FedEx's Labor Day weekend delivery services.

Does FedEx deliver on Labor Day 2022?

Yes and no — it depends on the type of delivery service and how much you're willing to fork over to get your package there before or on Labor Day. Holidays are typically the busiest time of the year for shipping and receiving couriers, including FedEx. Customers can expect inflation in shipping costs, strict shipping deadlines, and delays.

Whereas retailers such as Target and Costco may have adjusted hours of operation only the day of, FedEx will operate on a special holiday schedule over Labor Day weekend, from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6 (the Friday before Labor Day to the Tuesday after). Select services will be available on different days, so be sure to triple-check FedEx's Labor Day 2022 schedule. Here's a quick rundown of FedEx's most popular services:

Friday, Sept. 2

FedEx Express: Open

FedEx Ground: Open

FedEx Home Delivery: Open

FedEx Ground Economy: Open

FedEx Office: Open

Saturday, Sept. 3

FedEx Express: Open

FedEx Ground: Closed

FedEx Home Delivery: Open

FedEx Ground Economy: Closed

FedEx Office: Open

Sunday, Sept. 4

FedEx Express: Closed

FedEx Ground: Closed

FedEx Home Delivery: Open

FedEx Ground Economy: Closed

FedEx Office: Modified hours (some branches may close early, so check your local store for exact hours)

Monday, Sept. 5

FedEx Express: Closed

FedEx Ground: Closed

FedEx Home Delivery: Closed

FedEx Ground Economy: Closed

FedEx Office: Modified hours (some branches may close early or altogether, so check your local store for exact hours)

Tuesday, Sept. 6

All services are open.

If you plan on mailing or receiving a package outside of the U.S., you can use FedEx's international locator for specific details regarding office hours and delivery services.

What other holidays does FedEx close for?

When it comes to holidays and courier services, it's best you mail packages as early as humanly possible. A mailing office is the one place you do not want to procrastinate checking off your to-do list! So, what other holidays does FedEx offer limited delivery services on?

General rule of thumb: If it's a federal holiday, FedEx will have select delivery services available and modified store hours. This includes Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, and Fourth of July. FedEx will have reduced hours of operation throughout Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day weekend as well. Take a complete look at FedEx's 2022 holiday schedule here.