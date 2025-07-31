8 Dog Products To Keep Your Home Fur-Free

Ah, pets. We often love them in spite of the massive mess they leave around the house. While I have a minimally shedding dog, I still seem to find clumps of hair scattered around the house, especially in the summer. And I know I’m not alone.

That’s why the editors of Scary Mommy — all dog (and cat, though those aren’t represented here) lovers — have culled together this list of items that keep our beloved homes safe from our beloved animals. That means cushion covers, laundry staples and, yes, of course, heavy-duty vacuums.

So if you have a new pet — or you’re just in need of some product upgrades — look no further. We got you.

Magic Sofa Covers Magic Sofa Covers See price on Amazon See on Amazon Why: My dog is allowed on one part of the couch, but her dirt and loose hairs are not. This cushion cover has lasted us two years and countless washes, and it keeps the couch fabric underneath pristine. I love that it matches the rest of our sofa's color perfectly and is cheap enough you can buy a few without breaking the bank. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Padded Dog Crate Bed K9 Ballistics K9 Ballistics Padded Dog Crate Bed $155 See On K9 Ballistics Why: I bought this because, as an adolescent dog, our ridgeback was like owning a furry velociraptor. She would shred anything she could, especially blankets in her crate or dog beds. I finally bought this thing, and it's still in perfect condition three years later. But my favorite thing about it is how easy it is to clean. The material is easy to clean, so you can spot clean it or take it outside and hose it down if there's a big mess. It doesn't hold onto dog smell at all. And dog hair doesn't get trapped in it either, so I just vacuum it out once a week and it looks like it just came out of the box. I feel like it helps keep our living room so much fresher than a regular dog bed would, and it was 100% worth the investment. — Katie McPherson

Casabella Click Clean and Organize Roller Mop Head and Hook Target Casabella Click Clean and Organize Roller Mop Head and Hook $11.99 See On Target Why: This is part of Casabella's incredible click-and-clean system, but when I tell you this squeegee got me the cleanest, dog-hair-free carpets of MY LIFE, I mean it. We have a huge, super-hairy dog, and no matter how much I vacuum, I can see his long hairs trapped in the fibers. This thing gets every.single.bit raked out of the carpets and rugs. I ran the vacuum, used the squeegee blade right after, and was able to pick up a huge hunk of hair. Then I vacuumed again, and it was the first time ever that this one area of my house — our upstairs hallway — did not fill up our vacuum canister with hair. I use it constantly. — Samantha Darby, Senior Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

FurZapper FurZapper FurZapper $14.99 See On FurZapper Why: My dog doesn't really shed, but my friends' dogs do. Whenever I get home from their houses, I put my clothes in the washer and dryer with this puppy and it really does take the hair off my clothes. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Bissell PowerClean Fur Finder Bissell PowerClean FurFinder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Why: I had another stick vacuum that seemed like it never got up all the dog hair in my house, and it wouldn't stand up on its own, so it was constantly sliding down whatever wall I propped it against momentarily and crashing to the floor. But this Bissell works. I love that it will actually stand up, has an easy foot pedal to detach the rolling head — and so you can quickly get in corners — and the lights on the attachments make it so easy to see my dog's brown hair on my brown floors and taupe couch and know I'm getting it all up. — Katie McPherson

The Furminator The Furminator See price on Amazon See on Amazon Why: I've used a Furminator brush on every dog I've owned, and even on horses shedding their winter coats. There's just no deshedding tool that works as well, and I've never had to repurchase a new one. You'll want to pick the brush tailored to your dog's coat length. Then just brush, brush, brush until they're not shedding anymore. Even on dogs that truly never stop shedding, I have used this thing to brush until I get a Walmart bag full of loose hair, and noticed way less of it just floating around the house for a couple days after. — Katie McPherson

Uproot Clean Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets Uproot Clean Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets See price on Amazon See on Amazon Why: Honestly, as someone with a dog breed that sheds A LOT, I knew our washing machine must be a little funky from all the hair. I had no idea just how funky until I used these Uproot clean tablets. After just one cycle, I swear the drum smelled fresher and looked spotless. I’m hooked! It’s nice that it helps break down fur and residue buildup, so I feel like this will help maintain my washing machine’s longevity. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment