Dunkin' Donuts Has Quietly Retired A Fan-Favorite Coffee

The Dunkaccino is dead; long live the Dunkaccino. This week, the beloved coffee and donut chain Dunkin’ Donuts quietly took the coffee-and-hot-chocolate blended drink off their menu, after more than two decades.

“As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience,” the company told CNN. “The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there’s always the chance for its return in the future.”

According to News Nation, the drink was discontinued in April 2022, but many locations still sold it until they ran out of the ingredients to make it. In recent months, rumors have been flying on social media that this was the end.

Originally released in 2000, the Dunkaccino has been a cult favorite in both its liquid and frozen forms (and yes, the frozen Dunkaccino has also been canceled, at least for now). It was also popularized in 2011 when Al Pacino performed a rap about the drink in Adam Sandler’s comedy Jack and Jill.

Memes about Al, the Dunkaccino, and mourning have quickly populated Twitter. Along with a few people who seem to be genuinely upset over its loss.

A few people are already offering Dunkaccino hacks — so that you can still get the same flavor and kick out of a hot chocolate and coffee blend at Dunkin. Your best bet? According to a woman with a very authentic Boston accent on TikTok, the closest you’re going to get is ordering a hot chocolate with a turbo shot added.

“Badda bing, badda boom,” she says.

It’s not exactly the same, but it will have to do.

No word yet on how Dunkin’ lover Ben Affleck is reacting to this news.