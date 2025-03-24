11 Leftover Ham Recipes To Use What’s Left Of Your Easter Feast

Easter dinner just wouldn’t be Easter dinner without a big ol’ ham in the center of the table. Much like turkey, it’s the kind of thing that’s best to make a little extra of to ensure everyone has enough to eat. But of course, that means there usually ends up being a bunch left over. In that case, it’s helpful to have some easy leftover ham recipes in mind so you can make something new with your holiday leftovers. Because ham is great and all, but it gets boring the third time in a row.

The great thing about cooking with leftover ham is that it’s already cooked, which most ham has to be in recipes for things like quiches and frittatas, soups, and salads. It’s kind of an ordeal to cook a ham just to use in those kinds of dishes, so your heap of leftover ham is an excellent opportunity to easily enjoy some of these recipes you don’t get to eat often.

So, what’ll it be? Maybe a ham Cobb salad with lots of fresh veggies to make light lunches after all those potatoes and desserts at the Easter feast. Or, a ham and bean Crock-Pot soup that freezes well for future meals. Whatever you choose, these leftover ham recipes won’t disappoint.

01 Ham Frittata A Cookie Named Desire Perhaps the easiest way to use up all your leftover ham is to put it in a frittata for breakfast the next morning. A Cookie Named Desire’s recipe incorporates lots of flavorful veggies, like mushrooms and asparagus, to make this feel like an elevated version of a breakfast classic.

02 Monte Cristo Casserole Averie Cooks While we’re thinking about breakfast, you could do something unexpected and make Averie Cooks’ Monte Cristo casserole instead. This dish takes the classic sandwich and makes it into a baked dish to feed the whole fam, complete with all the classic cheesy, salty, sweet flavors in perfect balance.

03 Easy Crockpot Ham & Bean Soup Fit Slow Cooker Queen Soup lovers know the value of leftover ham, and you can make the most of it with this easy Crockpot ham and bean soup recipe from Fit Slow Cooker Queen. It stores well in the freezer for up to two months, so you can take a break between all the ham you ate yesterday and needing to eat it again. This recipe includes Instant Pot directions, too.

04 Ham & Cheese Sliders With Hot Honey Mustard All The Healthy Things Ham and cheese sliders are such a tasty, easy way to feed the Easter crowd before they all head back home after the holiday. The Hawaiian sweet rolls and hot honey mustard sauce add a delicious new twist to the same old ham you ate yesterday.

05 Ham & Pea Pasta With Garlic Parmesan Cream Sauce Damn Delicious Pasta dishes don’t come to mind when I’m thinking of ways to use up leftover ham, but now this ham and pea pasta from Damn Delicious is all I can think about. The garlic parm cream sauce is easy to make and just sounds so delicious — and completely different from anything else you might have just eaten at Easter dinner.

06 Club Sandwiches Foodie Crush Listen, a good club sandwich with potato chips is just good for the soul. Foodie Crush’s recipe is simple — I mean, it’s a sandwich — but makes sure you get all the flavors in a perfect balance. These would make such yummy lunches the week after Easter.

07 Hawaiian Ham Quesadillas Budget Bytes Pineapple on pizza might be controversial, but you can serve these ham and pineapple quesadillas from Budget Bytes without much pushback. They are ready in just a matter of minutes and taste like a totally new take on leftover ham.

08 Leftover Ham Cobb Salad Damn Delicious Cobb salad is a classic for a reason, and Damn Delicious’ recipe instructs you on how to get all your ratios just right to enjoy this version with leftover ham instead of bacon and chicken. The Greek yogurt ranch dressing is light and easy to make, and it helps increase the amount of protein in this dish quite a bit.

09 Spicy Macaroni & Cheese With Ham A Cookie Named Desire Mac and cheese with a kick and some salty bits of ham? Yeah, that’s never a bad idea. A Cookie Named Desire’s mac and cheese is creamy and flavorful thanks to the blend of parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, and gets a little spice with the help of some cayenne.

10 Air Fryer Ham & Cheese Biscuit Bombs Family Fresh Meals Family Fresh Meals’ air fryer biscuit bombs are loaded with leftover ham, diced into bite-sized pieces, and plenty of ooey gooey cheddar cheese. Roll them up in some store-bought biscuit dough, pop them in your air fryer for six minutes, and enjoy.

11 Ham & Potatoes Au Gratin Foodie Crush If you didn’t get enough cheese and potatoes at your holiday dinner, put that leftover ham to good use with Foodie Crush’s potatoes au gratin recipe. The sage-infused cream sauce sounds out of this world — we bet this will become a new day-after-Easter staple in your household.

What will you make with all of your leftover ham this year?