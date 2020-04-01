23 Easy Crock-Pot Chicken Recipes For Delicious Weeknight Meals

All hail the Crock-Pot! Many moms are turning to the convenience and quickness of the Instant Pot. But, Crock-Pots are great for moms who meal plan and grocery shop ahead. Devote a few minutes at night or in the morning before you go to work, toss everything into your trusted Crock, and know that when you come home from work: Your easy dinner is ready. It’s as close as most of us will ever get to having our own cooks and it’s way better than a trip to the drive-thru for some fast food.

If you’ve had your Crock-Pot for ages, though, you’re probably running out of ideas. Especially when your family insists on chicken… again. Fear not. There are plenty of easy Crock-Pot chicken recipes you may not have tried yet or haven’t thought of in a while. Here are just a few to get you started.

Looking for more yummy recipes? Check out our quick lunch ideas, snack recipes, healthy lunch ideas, and more!

1. Honey Garlic Chicken

If you’re ready to try something new without scaring off any of your picky eaters, this honey garlic Crock-Pot chicken recipe is a real winner. It has all the Asian flavors grown-ups love, with all the finger-licking deliciousness kids enjoy.

2. Shredded Carolina BBQ Chicken

Sure, you can use any ol’ barbecue sauce and make some pretty decent BBQ sandwiches. But, is it really barbecue if it’s not Carolina BBQ? We think not.

3. Orange Chicken

This easy Crock-Pot chicken recipe find looks downright scrum-dilly-umptious, no? If the honey garlic chicken goes over well, then orange chicken is your next move.

4. Crock Pot Chicken and Potatoes

Remember those Sunday evening pot roast dinners, where your mom would cook the roast right in the Crock-Pot along with the potatoes and carrots? This is that exact same idea but with chicken.

5. Chicken Tacos with Mango Salsa

What’s your #TacoTuesday game look like? If it’s predictably stewed taco beef every week, this adventurous taco recipe with put a tropical spin on things.

6. Crock Pot Chicken Fajitas

The only thing missing from this recipe is the sizzling skillet. But who has time for that fancy stuff on a weeknight? Making fajitas in the Crock-Pot will not only make dinner a breeze, but should leave you with plenty of leftovers for work.

7. Crock-Pot Curry Chicken

Continue your continent hopping with a curry next. This one is downright delicious. Bonus: It’s pretty simple, too.

8. Crock-Pot Chicken and Dumplings

Some nights just call for a certain meal. For our family, cold and damp days mean chicken and dumplings to warm us up. We never thought of making them in the Crock-Pot, but now we’ll never make them any other way.

9. Slow Cooker Chili Lime Chicken Wings

The Chili Lime Chicken Wings can be made in a Crock-Pot or an Instant Pot. Pretty tight, right? Just start with some wings (and drumsticks for the kiddos) and you’re halfway there. Yum!

10. White Chicken Lasagna

Holy smokes we love Italian food! When budgets are tight and a trip to OG (Olive Garden, y’all) just isn’t in the cards this month, might we suggest you scrounge up some white chicken lasagna? The recipe is easy to follow and oh-so-delectable. Sure, you won’t be able to carbo-load on breadsticks. But, this is still a decent substitute.

11. Whole30 Jerk Chicken Recipe

Wanna light a fire at the dinner table? This extra healthy jerk chicken can be made in the slow cooker and is sure to please nearly everyone at the table. Pair it with more mango salsa and you’ve got the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. (Also, really, you can pair just about anything with mango salsa.)

12. Crock-Pot Chicken and Noodles

Is there anything more comforting than chicken and noodles? It’s warm, savory and fantastically familiar. Tucking into a bowl of warm chicken and noodles after a long hard day at the office or in school is the perfect way to unwind and reconnect.

13. Super Simple Chicken Soup

If you’re digging even more comfort food, look no further than chicken soup. It’s perfect for flu season and as easy as tossing whatever you like into your Crock-Pot. Any chicken meat will work, but if you toss in some boneless, skinless chicken breasts, you’ll save yourself some work later. Next, add in whatever veggies you can find in the fridge or freezer — the key is making sure they’re cut into the right sizes to cook all at the same time. Add broth and let the Crock work it’s magic. Want noodles or rice? Add those last, when you’re already ready to eat.

14. Lemon (Extra) Pepper Crock-Pot Chicken

Everyone loves lemon pepper chicken. But, how about kicking it up a notch? Just by adding a few extra peppers into your Crock-Pot, you’ll change the entire flavor and feel of this dish. Yum!

15. Crock-Pot Teriyaki Chicken

This easy and flavorful dish calls for chicken breasts and sauces and spices you probably already have in your pantry. Cook chicken breasts with soy sauce, garlic, ginger, honey and shredded before doused in sauce. It’s simple and goes perfectly with some fluffy white rice.

16. Crock-Pot Chicken Tikka Masala

Ever crave really rich Indian food but wary of how complicated it is to cook? Well, you can now let the Crock-Pot do all that extra leg work and simmering for you. With only 30 minutes of prep time required and a little over four hours in the Crock-Pot, it’s a dish you can whip prep at lunch time and enjoy with some Basmati rice or naan for dinner.

17. Ethiopian-Spiced Chicken and Lentil Stew

Just talking about this dish is enough to make your mouth water. Calling for chicken thighs, black lentils, and basics like onions, garlic, and spices, this delicious stew can be ready with some minimal sautéing and about 2 and a half hours in the Crock-Pot.

18. Chicken Stroganoff

With a 10 minute prep time, this timeless Russian chicken recipe can be on your plate in the blink of an eye and another 5 hours, 9 minutes, and 59 seconds. This creamy chicken dish can be put together with items you already have in your pantry and fridge and is yummiest when served with noodles.

19. Tacos Verdes

If you know how to toss some chicken and verde sauce into a CrockPot then you know how to make these tacos. Use breast or dark meat based on your preference and adjust the spice level with your choice of mild, medium, or spicy verde sauce. Shred the chicken and load up in tacos with freshly chopped onions, cilantro, and more verde sauce. If you’re feeling wild, garnish with jalapeño slices for an extra kick.

20. Chicken Chili

This Crock-Pot chicken chili recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction is the perfect set-it-and-forget-it recipe for a delectable and hearty chili you can customize to suit your tastes. Kick up the spice a notch or keep it palatable for kids’ more sensitive tummies, either way, it’ll do the trick when you’ve got a hankering for some chili.

21. Slow Cooker Lemon Chicken

Not only does this look beautiful in the pot, but it’s also super-healthy! Low-carb, paleo, Whole30 — it’s the kind of dish that tastes indulgent while actually being good for you.

22. Matka Chicken

If you like spicy Indian food, you’re in luck! This stunning Matka chicken manages to have a kick and be creamy, all at once. We highly recommend having flatbread on hand to sop up this scrumptious sauce.

23. Slow Cooker Sesame-Garlic Chicken

Don’t you just love Chinese food? You can make takeout at home with half the calories, grease, and sodium. You’re going to need a rice wine (or mirin), low-sodium soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, brown sugar, boneless chicken breasts, cloves of peeled garlic, fresh ginger, frozen cooked white rice, steamed broccoli, sliced scallion, and sliced red chile. Mix your rice wine, soy sauces, toasted sesame oil, and brown sugar together. Then put your chicken, soy mix, garlic, and ginger into your slow cooker. Let it cook for five to six hours until the chicken is fully cooked. Take the chicken out and shred it. After you tear it into tender pieces put it back into the pot and mix it with the sauce. Then serve it over rice and broccoli.