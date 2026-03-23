13 Easy Easter Recipes That Won’t Trap You In The Kitchen

Easter is coming early this year, falling on Sunday, April 5, instead of later in the month like we’re used to. So, while it might feel weird, we’ll all be mapping out our Easter meals in March. Whether you plan to have a big Easter brunch with family or a special dinner at home, it’s time to make a grocery list for all those fancy side dishes and desserts you’re dreaming up. Or, maybe you’re looking for easy Easter recipes this year. If that’s the case, here are some of the best options for simple, delicious dishes you’re sure to enjoy.

01 Crock-Pot Ham Well Plated Like turkey on Thanksgiving, most people serve up a classic spiral cut ham on Easter every year. If that’s you, have you ever tried making it in the slow cooker? Well Plated’s recipe yields a super-tender, delicious ham with minimal effort on your part. Plus, using the Crock-Pot completely frees up your oven for making all the sides.

02 Glazed Carrots Damn Delicious If you want the Easter bunny to stop by, you have to serve carrots. These glazed carrots from Damn Delicious will look beautiful on the table. They’re so easy to make, and they sound absolutely delicious (there’s a sweet honey glaze situation happening).

03 Carrot Cake Pancakes A Cookie Named Desire Serving brunch this year? Carrot cake pancakes would be a super fun dish for guests of all ages, and A Cookie Named Desire makes homemade pancakes sound pretty simple. These taste just like a classic carrot cake but are socially acceptable to eat as breakfast.

04 Broccoli & Cheese Quiche Feel Good Foodie If savory brunch is more your speed, quiche is a natural choice for an Easter spread. Feel Good Foodie’s broccoli-cheese version is simple and easy to make, and her recipe will tell you exactly how to get the perfect golden-brown finish from a store-bought pie crust.

05 Asparagus Tart Well Plated Whether it’s a part of a brunch spread or a pre-dinner app, Well Plated’s asparagus tart is a delicious nod to this spring vegetable. All it takes is a little mixing and spreading on a premade puff pastry before you pop it into the oven.

06 Melon & Prosciutto Salad With Goat Cheese Biscuits and Burlap Speaking of prosciutto, if you’re looking for a fresh but filling salad to serve, try this melon-and-goat-cheese one from Biscuits and Burlap. It’s got so much flavor in every bite thanks to all the sweet, savory, and salty elements, and a delicious balsamic dressing to boot.

07 Pork Chops With Apples & Red Onion Foodie Crush Not everyone wants ham for Easter, and that’s OK too. Foodie Crush’s pork chops with apples and red onion are ready in 30 minutes and only require one pan. You’re left with juicy, tender chops and the sweet-and-savory apple-onion combo to serve on the side.

08 Easter Bird’s Nest Cookies Princess Pinky Girl Easter is a prime holiday for making really cute desserts, if you ask me. Princess Pinky Girl’s bird nest cookies are perfect if you want to prep themed sweets with minimal effort. Spoiler alert: You only need a microwave and a muffin tin.

09 Brussels Sprouts Casserole Averie Cooks Brussels sprouts are one of my favorite veggies — why had I never thought to put them in a casserole before? Averie Cooks’ recipe is a little bit involved (you need to make a homemade cream sauce on the stovetop), but it’s not hard, and in total the dish requires, like, 15 minutes of prep. For cheesy, creamy, roasted goodness, I’m sold.

10 Creamy Whipped Ricotta With Honey & Herbs All The Healthy Things All The Healthy Things’ whipped ricotta dip is the kind of appetizer that’d make me pull up a chair by the crudités platter. It’s fresh and savory and sweet and creamy and just downright good. It’s also ready in about 10 minutes’ time.

11 Crispy Smashed Potatoes All The Healthy Things These crispy smashed potatoes from All The Healthy Things are a fun alternative to complicated potatoes au gratin and standard mashed potatoes. First you boil your taters, then smoosh them down with the bottom of a glass and bake to get them crispy. Heap on the delicious herbs and flaky salt before serving for maximum effect.

12 No-Bake Lemon Cheesecake A Cookie Named Desire A Cookie Named Desire’s no-bake lemon cheesecake is the perfect easy Easter dessert recipe if you know your oven will be too packed to bake bars or a pie. These little cheesecakes have a delicious cream cheese base, blended together with fresh lemon and vanilla extract, then served over crushed graham crackers. They’re so cute served in festive jars or glassware and topped with fresh berries.

13 Sheet Pan Easter Dinner Damn Delicious If you want to serve Easter dinner at home for just your own little family, Damn Delicious’ sheet pan Easter dinner recipe is the move. Her instructions will walk you through making just enough pineapple ham, cheesy scalloped potatoes, lemon-garlic asparagus, honey-roasted carrots, and fresh biscuits — no mountain of leftovers to shove in the fridge when you’re done.

I don’t know about you, but the Crock-Pot ham and smashed potatoes are sounding pretty delicious to me.