Every year it’s the same: turkey for Thanksgiving, ham on Christmas, and then ham again for Easter. My family has done it this way my entire life, and while it’s nice to not have to think too much about what we’ll be making for the holidays, sometimes a little change would be refreshing. Besides, my husband isn’t a big ham guy, and we can never conquer the mountain of leftover ham in the fridge following a family feast. So, here are 12 Easter dinner ideas — some ham, yes, and many others that are definitively not ham for a change.

When it comes to Easter side dishes, the classics never disappoint — potatoes au gratin, roasted carrots, and mac and cheese will never not be a welcome sight. But for some reason, ham just kind of gets old. So, here are a couple of easy ways to make ham yourself at home, and a bunch of other entrees that would pair well with your favorite sides.

01 Roasted Rack Of Lamb Dude That Cookz A rack of lamb is not something most people regularly cook, making it a perfect holiday entree to get everyone excited. Dude That Cookz breaks down everything you need to know about how to cook it so you can feel confident doing so, even if it’s your first time.

02 Maple Glazed Honey Ham All The Healthy Things Honey Baked Ham, but from home — this recipe from All The Healthy Things only takes about 20 minutes of prep to get a deliciously salty, sweet spiral-cut ham on the table. Once you try it, you may never order a premade ham again.

03 Sheet Pan Easter Dinner Damn Delicious If what you really need this year is ease, follow Damn Delicious’ recipe for a sheet pan Easter dinner. This recipe yields scalloped potatoes, ham with pineapple, roasted asparagus and carrots, and biscuits, all on just two sheet pans. It’s guaranteed to be the quickest, easiest holiday meal you’ve ever made, and it won’t skimp on flavor.

04 Glazed Ham Steaks Budget Bytes Let’s say you’re cooking for a small group this year, and shelling out for a spiral-cut ham just doesn’t make sense. This recipe from Budget Bytes will teach you how to jazz up any ham steaks from the grocery store with a delicious homemade glaze. Plus, they’re really fast to cook — we’re talking 15 minutes from start to finish.

05 One Pot Vegan Creamy Lemon Garlic Pasta Make It Dairy Free If you want a meatless option for your main, Make It Dairy Free’s creamy lemon garlic pasta would be beautiful plated alongside some roasted asparagus or carrots. You could choose to top it with roasted chicken if you’re a meat eater, but having this on the table for your vegan family member would mean a lot.

06 Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Maple-Mustard Glaze The Curious Plate A beef tenderloin, like this one from The Curious Plate, is another great ham alternative. Between the maple-mustard glaze and a healthy dose of garlic, this is sure to be one of the most delicious Easter main dishes your family has had in years.

07 Pork Chops With Apples & Red Onion Foodie Crush We need not limit ourselves to ham when pork chops are right there. Foodie Crush’s recipe is nothing like the dry pork chops of our childhoods; instead, you’ll be left with tender, juicy cuts that pair deliciously with a bite of roasted apple.

08 Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin Averie Cooks While we’re on the topic of ham-adjacent meals, Averie Cooks’ Crock-Pot pork tenderloin would be a super easy entree choice for your Easter dinner. This one has all the herby, garlicky flavor you could want, and basically falls apart after cooking on low for hours. Bonus points: Pork tenderloins seem to always be on sale.

09 Simple Spatchcock Chicken A Beautiful Plate If you want to keep it simple this year, A Beautiful Plate’s spatchcock chicken seasoned with lemon and thyme is the entree for you. There’s something so rustic and satisfying about roast chicken served with hearty sides and good bread — you just can’t go wrong with it.

10 Easy Mushroom Farro Risotto A Beautiful Plate I’m not sure why, but mushroom risotto has always just felt like an elevated dish to make at home, and something not every home cook can just whip out. So, it’s the perfect impressive dish to serve at an Easter dinner if you want a meatless main dish. A Beautiful Plate’s recipe will walk you through everything you need to know to make an excellent and flavorful risotto.

11 Creamy Chicken Casserole Simply LaKita Not gonna lie, if it’s just me and my husband for a holiday, we tend to ditch traditional foods and just make something special we’ve been craving. Usually it’s steaks or something cheesy and comforting, like Simply LaKita’s creamy chicken casserole. If you’re just hoping to get everyone fed without spending a fortune this year, this meal still feels homey and satisfying.

What will you be making for Easter dinner this year? Personally, I’m leaning rack of lamb...