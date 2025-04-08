12 Easter Side Dish Recipes, From Roasted Carrots To Hot Cross Buns

We hold these truths to be self-evident: On Thanksgiving we eat turkey, and for Easter, we eat ham. I’m not sure why ham on Easter is such a thing, but for most families that’s just the go-to main dish, no questions asked. When it comes to Easter side dishes, there’s a little bit of overlap with Thanksgiving (because let’s be real, mac and cheese and sweet potato casserole are always welcome to the party). But you can also get a little more creative with your dishes.

A classic sweet potato casserole tastes like an entirely new dish with a few zesty new ingredients, and roasted carrots come alive with fresh, tangy toppings. So this year, for your Easter side dishes, don’t be afraid to break up traditional faves with a few new options — or remixes on the old versions.

01 Roasted Carrots With Dill Gremolata Foodie Crush It’s Easter! A carrot dish is obligatory. Foodie Crush’s roasted carrots with an herby dill gremolata will be a bit more interesting than your standard glazed carrots. The feta, lemon, and pistachios all add so much flavor and texture — your guests are sure to finish the plate.

02 Creamy Baked Four Cheese Mac & Cheese Dude That Cookz I’m just not sure it’s a holiday without mac and cheese on the table. Dude That Cookz’ recipe blends sharp and white cheddar, gouda, and mozzarella for the best tasting, creamiest oven-baked macaroni you’ve ever had. Knock yourself out and make an extra pan to freeze for a later date while you’re at it.

03 Hot Cross Buns Damn Delicious Hot cross buns are a labor of love, but if you have decided this is the year you try to make them, Damn Delicious’ recipe seems like a good one to try. You’ll be left with fluffy, warm, slightly sweet rolls everyone will rave about.

04 Nashville Hot Deviled Eggs Budget Bytes Yes, you could make classic deviled eggs and absolutely no one would complain. Or, you could spice it up a little with these Nashville hot deviled eggs from Budget Bytes. You can adjust the heat level to your family’s liking, but the green onion and crushed chip topping is what really sends these over the edge.

05 Honey Bacon Brussels Sprouts Family Fresh Meals Brussels sprouts are flavorful enough to hold their own against a ham, and a little honey and bacon on top of them means they’ll mesh perfectly together. This recipe from Family Fresh Meals only takes about 30 minutes from start to finish, so it’s a low-effort holiday side dish option that still delivers on flavor.

06 Corn Casserole Family Fresh Meals If you’ve never had corn casserole, I implore you to make it this year. It’s sweet, crumbly, buttery, and cheesy — honestly, what more could you want? Family Fresh Meals’ corn casserole recipe can be prepped in advance so all you have to do on Easter is pop it into the oven when the time comes.

07 Brown Butter Orange Sweet Potato Casserole All The Healthy Things Sweet potato casserole is kind of a Thanksgiving thing, sure, but this recipe from All The Healthy Things manages to make it feel a little more spring-appropriate. The brown butter and orange zest in the dish really transform it into something new. Your guests will definitely be asking what you put in it.

08 Sauteed Asparagus Budget Bytes Simple, fresh, and fast — sauteed asparagus is the perfect spring-y Easter side dish if you ask me. It takes about 15 minutes from start to finish before it’s ready, so it’s an easy one to make while your family nibbles on the deviled eggs.

09 Cucumber & Tomato Salad Foodie Crush Want something fresh to serve alongside all the hot dishes, or maybe a side dish that doesn’t require any cooking at all? Foodie Crush’s classic cucumber and tomato salad is onion-y and herby, and adds a nice light element to break up all the cheese- and butter-heavy offerings on the table.

10 Potatoes Au Gratin Princess Pinky Girl Potatoes au gratin just take a while to make, which is why they’re not the kind of food to get to enjoy every day. But if you’re OK spending a little time assembling them, Princess Pinky Girl’s potatoes turn out ooey gooey, cheesy, and tender.

11 Fried Apples Simply LaKita Apples and pork just go together, so why not make Simply LaKita’s fried apples as a side to go with your Easter ham?

12 Easter Fruit Fluff Princess Pinky Girl The Watergate, ambrosia, and Jell-O salads of the world always spark debate about whether they’re a side or a dessert, but I’m from the South, where a dish like this would sit right between the green beans and the mac and cheese. Princess Pinky Girl’s fruit fluff is easy to make and super cute to serve with some Easter Peeps perched on top.

With sides like these, no one will mind taking home leftovers, and you’ll be lucky if you have any left for yourself.