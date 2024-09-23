13 Easy Fall Breakfast Recipes For Your Family

Fall is the time of year when I’m most ready to feed my family. There’s something about it not being 1,000 degrees outside that makes me want to serve my kids anything other than prepackaged yogurts and bananas for breakfast, and having a list of easy fall breakfast recipes is a must. I want to give them cozy, hearty meals before I send them off into that crisp fall air, but it’s also morning and there are three of them and we have school routines — it just needs to be easy.

Luckily, there are tons of great easy fall breakfast ideas out there, whether you’re a sweet bread fan and want all the muffins or more of a savory family. And honestly, if pumpkin spice Cheerios are your breakfast, that counts as an easy fall meal, too. This list isn’t about impressing anyone; it’s about loading up on all the seasonal flavors you can and giving your kids the kind of breakfast you’d like yourself. Most of these easy fall breakfast recipes can be made in advance, and if you play your cards right, you could end up as one of those super-prepared parents who makes all the breakfasts overnight for less-stress mornings.

So, go ahead and make a list of your favorites. Some of these recipes are just one-bowl mixes and some may require a little extra work, but you can utilize things like jarred applesauce and frozen veggies to make them less fussy than you think. No matter what, any breakfast served during the fall counts as a fall breakfast. (And maple syrup is basically an extra food group this time of year.)

Apple Cider Doughnut Muffins A Cozy Kitchen Don’t be intimated by these apple cider doughnut muffins from A Cozy Kitchen. Not only could you make them the night before, but they’re actually super easy to whip up in the morning as they use applesauce — not fresh chopped apples or homemade purée. You can even make the batter a day in advance and bake the morning of if you like. The only time-consuming bit is letting the batter rest for about 20 minutes before baking, but if you don’t have time, you can go ahead and throw them in the oven — they just might not be as tall as a bakery-style muffin. But these taste exactly like an apple cider doughnut you’d find at a fall festival... just in muffin form.

Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal Damn Delicious Oatmeal makes another appearance on this list of easy fall breakfasts because A) it just isan easy fall breakfast, and B) this recipe for pumpkin pie oatmeal from Damn Delicious will blow your mind. Made like your own favorite oatmeal, once the oats and the milk have combined, just add in the pumpkin puree,spices, and top with the syrup and pecans.So good and hearty and full of the fall flavors you love.

Monte Cristo Casserole Averie Cooks While this Monte Cristo casserole recipe from Averie Cooks may not include pumpkin or apple, it is loaded up with cozy flavors and hearty ingredients for a super-filling breakfast perfect for fall mornings. Plus, it has ham, and doesn’t ham just feel like a seasonal breakfast item? You can make this overnight and simply pop it in the oven in the morning for a great, stick-to-your-ribs fall breakfast.

Pumpkin Butter Inside Bru Crew Life Obviously a jar of pumpkin butter isn’t a breakfast meal (or is it), but you can absolutely turn this super easy recipe for pumpkin butter from Inside Bru Crew Life into an even easier fall breakfast. Make it the night before and serve it with yogurt or oatmeal, or just spread it on toast in the morning. It’s loaded with all those fall flavors you love and is the perfect touch of sweet and spice.

Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal A Pretty Life in the Suburbs This apple pie baked oatmeal from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs is as wholesome as it sounds — and it’s really hard to mess up. Again, easy is the name of the game, and this recipe doesn’t require you to chop a bunch of apples, peel anything, or do a bunch of work. Use applesauce and a few everyday ingredients like rolled oats and spices, and just mix it all up. You can prep this the night before as well, so your family has a perfect, warm fall breakfast when they wake up.

Pumpkin Spice French Toast with Cider Syrup Half Baked Harvest Are you ready for the most decadent fall breakfast of all time? You want to make Half Baked Harvest’s pumpkin spice french toast with cider syrup. It’s a big meal, but I’m still calling it easy because you can mix up the egg mixture for the bread to dip in overnight and even leave your bread slices in it until morning. Then all you have to do is pull out your griddle or your pan and flip ‘em! This is such a great comfort breakfast — the bread is stuffed with cream cheese! — but it really doesn’t take as long as you’d think. And if you want to make the cider syrup, it only takes a few minutes!

Oatmeal Banana Bread A Spicy Perspective If your family loves a good bread for breakfast, but wants to avoid too much sweetness, try A Spicy Perspective’s oatmeal banana bread. It’s made like your traditional banana bread, but adding apple pie spice or pumpkin spice and oatmeal really makes it feel like an elevated, fall-inspired dish. Maybe slather some pumpkin butter on top? Serve it all with eggs, bacon, or even a bowl of cereal if you want to round out breakfast.

Pumpkin Muffins Pinch of Yum How incredible do these pumpkin muffins from Pinch of Yum look? They are so simple to make, and with ingredients like Greek yogurt, real maple syrup, and optional chocolate chips, you can feel good about giving your kids a breakfast that basically tastes like a dessert. Bonus: You can whip up all the ingredients in a food processor for maximum ease.

Sausage Breakfast Casserole Budget Bytes This sausage breakfast casserole from Budget Bytes doesn’t have any of the fall flavors like apple orcinnamonor pumpkin, but it is super easy to throw together and loaded up with all the things you want on a crisp fall morning — sausage, eggs, cheese, and even tortilla chips. Using frozen veggies, you can make this a fast breakfast to throw together, and it makes for gorgeous leftovers.

Pumpkin Yogurt Parfaits The Picky Eater It doesn’t get much easier than these pumpkin yogurt parfaits from The Picky Eater, but it doesn’t get much prettier either! Just layer in the ingredients, and you can either make some granola for the top, use store-bought, or add some other kind of crunchy topping like toasted coconut or nuts for a really great fall breakfast. These are loaded with protein and natural sweeteners, so you can feel extra good about giving them to your kids before school.

Maple Sausage Breakfast Sliders Cookies and Cups Another breakfast you can make the night before or quickly whip up in the morning, these maple sausage breakfast sliders from Cookies and Cups are a huge hit. With precooked maple sausage, all you have to do is scramble some eggs and assemble everything together for a hearty, delicious, sweet, and savory fall breakfast.

Pumpkin Spice Granola Gimme Some Oven Homemade granola is one of those things that makes you feel really fancy, but it’s literally so easy to whip up. This recipe for pumpkin spice granola from Gimme Some Oven includes all your favorite fall flavors plus plenty of crunch with the pecans, pepitas, and toasted rolled oats. Just throw everything together and bake, and you can use it to top yogurt, eat with milk, or just grab a handful as you’re running out the door. It’s great for those busy mornings when you really need something to give you energy for the rest of the day.

Egg-in-a-Hole Toast i am a food blog This classic breakfast dish has many names, but no matter what you call it, egg-in-a-hole toast is always a great fall breakfast. It’s the perfect kind of hearty dish you need before heading out into the crisp air, and never does buttered toast sound better than in the fall. This recipe from I Am a Food Blog tells you how to make the perfect egg-in-a-hole toast, and you’re honestly going to find this is the superior way to eat eggs.

Which fall breakfast is your favorite? Add a few into your morning rotation for those crisp, cool mornings.