Fall always takes a little longer to feel like fall than I would like. That’s why so many of us start buying pumpkin-scented candles, mini cinnamon pinecones, and all the fall decor a little early. It’s not like we can go enjoy a crisp fall day on Sept. 2, you know? So we might as well lean in hard to the other parts of fall, and that includes filling our kitchens with all the pumpkin spice snacks and treats.

Every year, there are new pumpkin spice treats to try — and every year, I go totally hog wild on the seasonal aisles of my favorite grocery stores. From pumpkin coffees and cookies to baking mixes and muffins and even hot cocoa, there’s literally a little pumpkin spice in everything. Some of your favorite brands do a limited edition version of their snack item with a little extra pumpkin spice added in, and some go completely off the walls and develop some new kind of food you can’t figure out but must try. (Looking at you, Aldi.)

This list is not complete, by any means. This doesn’t include all the pumpkin spice things you’ve had every year or the ones you’re expecting to buy as soon as they hit the shelf. But it does include some new items available in 2024, as well as some tried-and-true favorites of mine that I buy year after year. Because it’s not just fall — it’s Pumpkin Spice Season. And I’m out of my gourd excited for it.

Siggi’s Pumpkin & Spice Skyr Yogurt Siggi's The way my mouth is already drooling. Siggi’s skyr yogurt is a fan-favorite already — incredibly creamy and packed with protein, this is one of those yogurts that you fully enjoy. Like, sit down and pull up a blanket because you’re about to go to another planet. And their pumpkin and spice flavor? Unreal. It’s like the perfect crack of a pumpkin landed in the yogurt, but there’s plenty of spice so not a single bite feels bland. And because there are no artificial flavors or sweeteners, you know you’re getting something really good and delicious. Serve it for breakfast, eat it for a snack, whatever you want. With all that protein, it’s a great after-school treat or snack on the way to a practice or activity to keep everyone’s bellies happy. You can find Siggi’s at retailers nationwide Aug. 13 through Dec. 2024.

Bubbies Pumpkin Spice Mochi Bubbies If you’ve never experienced Bubbies Mochi before, let their pumpkin spice flavor be your first bite. Wrapped in sweet mochi, this pumpkin spice treat is so beyond creamy and just the right amount of pumpkin spice. It’s like a tiny pumpkin pie a la mode, all wrapped into a one-handed dessert. They’re also just the right size, and because they’re ice cream, they help give you that fall flavor you want... even if it’s still a billion degrees outside. You can find them in stores near the end of August/early September.

Pumpkin Chipotle Pasta Sauce Aldi OK, so this isn’t exactly “pumpkin spice,” but it’s a pumpkin flavor I am dying to try. From Aldi, on their super fun Aldi finds aisle, comes this Specially Selected Pumpkin Chipotle Pasta Sauce. I’ll be honest — that’s all I know so far. But when it hits shelves on Aug. 21, I’ll be the first one there to snag a jar. Pumpkin has already been known to work well with pasta and sausage, and I hope this one will be a nice creamy, savory sauce with a fun kick. Hearty, cozy, all the things you want in a fall dinner. And honestly, when has Aldi ever steered you wrong?

Pumpkin Spice Werther’s Soft Caramels Werther's Don’t even pretend like you don’t love a Werther’s Originals candy. I seriously can not wait to get my hands on their pumpkin spice Werther’s soft caramels. The thing about pumpkin spice is that there can be too much of it, but having it packed into a smooth caramel feels like the ultimate way to get a sweet treat and a taste of fall without overdoing it or upsetting your stomach. Plus, don’t you want to be the person who has a Werther’s in her purse for someone who just needs a little sweet something? You can find the pumpkin spice, and other fall flavors like maple creme, in stores now.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Starbucks You knew this bad boy would be on the list, right? Everyone can keep their PSL, but you will never pry my hands off my Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew. You can find it in your own grocery store, and it’s the perfect afternoon pick-me-up. The cold brew is always smooth, but the pumpkin spice flavor gives it a little oomph. I swear: All you need is a little dash of cream or even some cold foam on top for the best fall coffee.

Bobo’s Pumpkin Spice Oat Bites Bobo's Bobo’s Oat Bites are just the best little taste of coziness, and their limited edition version of Bobo’s Pumpkin Spice Oat Bites is on my list to try this year. You can purchase them in a pack of 30 for $29.99 starting near the end of August, and you’ll be delighted by the ingredients. Plant-based, dairy-free, and loaded with whole grain oats, this is a snack or little treat to save you in between meals and keep everyone satisfied and happy.

Good & Gather Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix Target I am continuously impressed with the Target Good & Gather line, especially their baking section, so I’m fully on board with their pumpkin spice hot cocoa mix. I had one pack last year from a friend and reader, and it wasn’t enough. I need more. Some hot cocoa mixes either do too little or too much, but this one is just right — you immediately taste that pumpkin spice flavor. It’s like dipping a pumpkin cookie into your hot cocoa. Just so good. Maybe throw in some pumpkin spice marshmallows, too. You can find this pumpkin spice hot cocoa mix on Target shelves now.

International Delight Cold Foam Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer Target Remember that cold brew I was talking about? Grab a can of this International Delight Cold Foam Pumpkin Spice Creamer to top it and you literally have heaven in a glass. I already love the International Delight cold foams, but this one is such a great taste of fall. You could honestly even use it to top a pumpkin pie or pecan pie at Thanksgiving for some extra wow factor. It’s so creamy, and it doesn’t have any weird after-taste like so many cold or whipped foams do. You’ll love it! Find it in your local grocery store now.

Frosted Flakes Pumpkin Spice Cereal Walmart Did you know about pumpkin spice-flavored Frosted Flakes? Somehow, this one went under the radar for me, and I am livid about it because I am dying to eat about 10 bowls right now. I already love how crunchy Frosted Flakes are and how it’s just the right amount of sweetness, so I’m guessing this cereal will be just as good and perfect for busy fall mornings. (Or fall nights with a horror movie, or fall lunches, or just a fall afternoon pick-me-up... cereal is a 24/7 snack.) You can find Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes at your local grocery store now.

Pumpkin Spice Instant Oatmeal Walmart I love oatmeal, but I’ve yet to find a pumpkin spice version I love, so I’m excited to try Walmart’s own Great Value Instant Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice. I love Great Value oatmeal — it has way more flavor than some of the name-brand versions — and the pumpkin spice one has pretty good reviews. I’m imagining eating it with a little drizzle of maple syrup and maybe even some of that pumpkin spice cold foam just to turn it into a breakfast dessert. You can find it on shelves now at your local Walmart.