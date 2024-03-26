9 Charming (& Kid-Friendly) Towns To Visit For The April 2024 Eclipse

Get thee to the Path of Totality.
The official arrival of spring has us all itching for a road trip, and whether you've already taken a spring break trip or yours is yet to come, the April 8 total solar eclipse might just be the excuse you need to load up the kids and hit the road. After all, the next event like this won't happen until 2044 — if you want to do this with the kids, this is your chance.
The great news? In North America, the path of totality spans from Texas to Maine (you can view NASA's map of the eclipse path here). That means there are dozens of spots, from big ol' cities to small towns, that might be within a day's drive of your locale. And happily, many of them are hosting eclipse parties to mark the occasion. Yes, I realize it's technically a school day, but since it's going to be 20 years until it happens again, I'm betting some of you will find it worth the day off.
Here are nine places big on charm and eagerly awaiting total darkness.