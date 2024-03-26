9 Charming (& Kid-Friendly) Towns To Visit For The April 2024 Eclipse

The official arrival of spring has us all itching for a road trip, and whether you've already taken a spring break trip or yours is yet to come, the April 8 total solar eclipse might just be the excuse you need to load up the kids and hit the road. After all, the next event like this won't happen until 2044 — if you want to do this with the kids, this is your chance.

The great news? In North America, the path of totality spans from Texas to Maine (you can view NASA's map of the eclipse path here). That means there are dozens of spots, from big ol' cities to small towns, that might be within a day's drive of your locale. And happily, many of them are hosting eclipse parties to mark the occasion. Yes, I realize it's technically a school day, but since it's going to be 20 years until it happens again, I'm betting some of you will find it worth the day off.

Here are nine places big on charm and eagerly awaiting total darkness.

04 Paducah, Kentucky Photo courtesy Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau What to Do: About halfway between Louisville and Nashville, Paducah is often overlooked but has been gaining a reputation for its creative arts scene. Since 2013, Paducah has been designated a UNESCO Creative City, primarily for its rising scene preserving and elevating crafts and folk art, design, literature, film, media arts, and music. It’s also in the path of totality! To celebrate, you can attend the X Marks the Spot Total Eclipse Festival on April 7 and 8. Held in the heart of the historic downtown, there will be science demos and workshops, eclipse art activities, yoga and meditation, celestial-themed reading stations, star gazing, a psycho fair, music, food vendors, and more. Where to Stay: Near downtown, you can stay at the Holiday Inn Paducah Riverfront, which has a pool. For something a little different, rent the historic flat at The Dim Light or try out the 1857 Hotel.

06 Erie, Pennsylvania Photo Chris Temple courtesey Visit Erie What to Do: Like Cleveland, Erie is going all out for this big solar event. Highlights include Eclipse Day Downtown, which consists of a Children’s Education Fair in partnership with the Erie Children’s Museum that features STEAM activities, astrophysicists, a bookmobile, and more. For really young children who might not leave their eclipse glasses, Gannon University professor Dr. David Horne and Gannon engineering students created a sunscreen window for them to view the eclipse safely. Or head to the Liberty Park-Highmark Amphitheater for a DJ, concessions, and more. Splash Lagoon, a waterpark, is hosting a Splashclipse Party. Where to Stay: The Holiday Inn Erie will feature eclipse-themed food and drinks at the on-site restaurant, and guests will receive eclipse goodie bags.