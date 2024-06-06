Get excited: Emily in Paris is coming back for season four! We already knew that the hit Netflix show would be returning to the streamer in two parts: part one will drop August 15, and the second part will hit September 12. But now we have photographic evidence of what your favorite American in Paris has been up to since last season.

The show’s star excitedly posted a bunch of photos from the set to Instagram on Thursday.

She wrote, “@emilyinparis dropping looks!! It’s my pleasure to FINALLY share a first look at season four. With every new season comes new fashion choices, and Emily’s winter wardrobe will not disappoint. Hope these get you as excited for August 15th as I am…”

Earlier this spring, Netflix dropped a juicy teaser trailer for the upcoming season, below.

A quick recap of season 3: Emily and Alfie finally seemed to find their groove, but then Camille, who is pregnant and has a secret lover, called off her wedding to Gabriel at the altar saying he was in love with Emily. Seeing this, Alfie said he’s “nobody’s second choice” and left the wedding venue. So, yea.

Here’s what Netflix shared is ahead for season 4: “After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

Who’s excited for August 15th now?!