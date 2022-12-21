It's been almost a year since Netflix's beloved rom-com series Emily in Paris has appeared on our screens. Thankfully, though, the wait is over! Season 3 of the series hits the streaming platform on Dec. 21, meaning fans finally get to find out what new and exciting antics lie in store for our favorite Chicago girl (and all of the other marvelous characters) in the City of Lights.

But considering how quickly 10 episodes can come and go, it inevitably won't be long until viewers start wondering about the show's future. As luck would have it, Netflix already renewed Emily in Paris for a fourth season back in January 2022, shortly after Season 2 premiered. The series received a joint renewal, getting picked up for both a third and fourth season all at once. This shows that the streaming higher-ups have a lot of confidence in the series, which bodes well for its future for Emily in Paris Season 4 and beyond. C'est très magnifique!

While more content is guaranteed, it's impossible to say where Emily's journey will go from here. Since Season 3 is only just releasing and Season 4 has yet to get under production, details of the upcoming fourth season are scarce, to say the least. In fact, they are pretty much non-existent at this point. But given this show's flair for the dramatic and penchant to lean into its ongoing love triangle (or is it a rectangle at this point?), it's sure to be well worth the wait.

Has a fourth season of Emily in Paris been confirmed?

Oui — by Emily herself! In January, actor/producer Lily Collins shared on Instagram, "Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!! I can't tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she'd be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!…"

What exactly will Season 4 be about?

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Considering that Season 3 is still so new, it isn't easy to know what to expect from Season 4. Will Emily decide to go back home to Chicago? Will she remain in Paris and face the awkwardness of Gabriel and Camille? Does Alfie still stand a chance of winning Emily's heart in the end? These are all (hopefully) things that Season 3 will cover while also introducing new series possibilities and problems to set up Season 4.

Collins vaguely hinted at a few plot points while speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in October. "More love triangles, more drama, more laughs, more fashion, more locations, more France!" she told the outlet, ominously adding that viewers should get ready for "a lot of cliffhangers" by the end of the season. So yeah, you better believe Season 4 is going to be epic.

Which cast members will be back for Season 4?

Again, it's hard to say for sure, but most likely, all of your favorite characters will be sticking around for the fourth season. This would include Collins, who serves as the star and producer of the series, as well as Lucas Bravo (who plays Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (who plays Sylvie), Lucien Laviscount (who plays Alfie), Ashley Park (who plays Mindy), Camille Razat (who plays Camille), Bruno Gouery (who plays Luc), Samuel Arnold (who plays Julien), and William Abadie (who plays Antoine).

When can fans expect Season 4 to premiere?

Nothing has been made official yet. However, the series has consistently churned out a new season each year since the show first debuted in 2020. If that pattern continues, Season 4 will most likely come out sometime in December 2023. So, although the waiting process always stinks like merde, take comfort in knowing that Emily should return to your screens before you know it.

In the meantime, Emily in Paris Seasons 1, 2, and 3 are now available for streaming on Netflix.