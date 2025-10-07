I Checked Out The New Evermore Resort In Orlando And Realized I’d Been Vacationing All Wrong

As a Type A-ish mom, I love a good itinerary. When we plan a family trip, I want to know what we’re doing pretty much every minute of the day so we can maximize our time. If we’re getting the most out of our trip, we’re going to have the best trip, right? Who cares about the meltdowns and the parental burnout and the lack of sleep! We've got things to see! We’ve got things to do, people! Up and at 'em!

This is how I thought all trips should be taken until my family and I were hosted at a new Orlando resort that whispered to me, as I walked in the doors, Relax, slow down, and enjoy the moment.

Evermore Resort in Orlando is designed with connection in mind and not just family or friend connection, but also connection with yourself. And sure, this could sound super cheesy, but something about a low-key resort with literally every single special amenity you can think of really took all the mental guessing out for me, and I was just able to loosen up.

Evermore Resort accommodations

Evermore Resort has houses, flats, and villas with 2 to 11 bedrooms, each one set to fit your personal price point. You could come with just your spouse, immediate family, or bring the entire family reunion. Evermore is also perfect for a mom’s getaway or if you actually have friends you’d vacation with, meet up at Evermore and share a house! The kids can all live up on the third floor (bunk bed rooms and vintage video games!) and eventually wander down to the kitchen or watch a movie in the movie theater room. We had a Bluey marathon!

Every single detail of this place has been masterfully crafted to be comfortable, convenient, and make you feel like you’re really on vacation. You can enjoy your private pool (with grill, outdoor bathroom, cornhole set, and more) or venture towards Evermore Bay for drinks, activities, and some of the finest dining I’ve ever experienced.

Evermore Orlando Resort

Evermore Resort dining

From casual counter orders to an elevated dining experience, Evermore has something for every age and every palate. We ordered chicken fingers and wraps from the quick service spot over at The Landing (delicious and kiosk ordering for ultimate convenience!) and also had the opportunity to dine al fresco at Sophia’s Trattoria.

Over the course of a few hours, we ate some of the best food I’ve ever had, paired with some of the best wine I’ve ever drunk. Our waiter was so knowledgeable and helpful with our ordering and made the experience fun and interactive. And yes, our six-year-old dined with us for over two hours, screen-free, thanks to a huge grassy area and sand pit near the patio where she could run off within view to get her wiggles out.

Katie Garrity

Evermore Resort activities

One of my bigger areas of worry when it comes to vacationing is that the kids are going to be bored if we’re just doing a “beach” vacation, thus my need to fill up every second of every day. Evermore Resort thought of that, too!

There’s no shortage of amazing attractions in Orlando (duh!), but that’s what makes Evermore so special. You don’t need to go anywhere to have so much fun. We spent an entire day hanging out in Evermore Bay, enjoying multiple swim zones, watching the kayakers, and chilling in our cabana. My daughter and husband went down the family waterslide about 100 times.

While my family was soaking up the sun and jumping off the rope swing at The Blue Hole, I walked over to the Conrad Spa, located on the other side of the Evermore Bay at the Conrad Orlando Hotel. Listen, I wanted to cry when my massage was over because it was probably the best massage I’ve ever had. My masseuse took her time, asked for any extra accommodations I needed, and made the entire experience so peaceful.

After my massage, I toured the rest of the spa, which is equipped with a lush spa garden and water oasis with outdoor treatment areas. I also had about three of their homemade granola bars while I soaked in the zen.

Throughout the day, Evermore provides tons of activities for kids (some free and some with a small additional charge), like pirate treasure hunts, live animal shows, or candy sushi-making classes. They even had a Taylor Swift listening party on the books!

I also need to give a special note to the Evermore staff. From the concierge that I bonded with over our love of reading to the bellhops to our amazing server to the actor who took my kid on a pirate scavenger hunt, everyone was all-in on making our time so special. The hospitality at Evermore was beyond.

Our last night at Evermore, enjoying the beautiful evening. Katie Garrity

On our last night, we made our way down to the beach on Evermore Bay, took off our shoes, and just enjoyed the sounds of the resort. They have a DJ playing some tunes, and people were just dancing and laughing. My husband and I enjoyed an adult beverage while our daughter built sandcastles. At one point, my husband turned to me and said, “This is the most relaxed I think I’ve ever seen you in my life.”

And he was totally right.