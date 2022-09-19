Facetheory’s New Serum Plumps As it Hydrates — & It’s 15% Off Now

The older I get, the more I’m inclined to purchase a single powerhouse skincare product over a 10-step routine. I’ve never been one of those people who thinks washing their face is enjoyable, let alone a version of self-care. At the end of the day I’m more excited about my bed and a good book—aka, my idea of self-care — so I need a hardworking cleanser-toner-serum-moisturizer routine for a quick slather and go. I’m already a huge fan of this toner by Facetheory, so I was excited to find that the plumping, hydrating Hyaluret Serum S13 packs a one-two punch — and Scary Mommy readers can try it for less with our exclusive code, MOM15. Use it to unlock 15% at checkout.

Fast Facts

Who is it for: All skin types, including acne-prone, dry, combination, oily, and sensitive skin

All skin types, including acne-prone, dry, combination, oily, and sensitive skin Clean beauty specs: Free of alcohol, parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils

Free of alcohol, parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils Active ingredients: Retinol ester, hyaluronic acid, beta-glucan, liquorice extract, and dill extract

Retinol ester, hyaluronic acid, beta-glucan, liquorice extract, and dill extract Formula notes: Unscented, thin liquid that’s easily absorbed, vegan, cruelty-free

Unscented, thin liquid that’s easily absorbed, vegan, cruelty-free Regular Price: $31.99 for a 30-milliliter bottle

The Revolutionary Ingredient In Hyaluret Serum S13

With the Hyaluret Serum S13, all you need is a single product to target fine lines, boost collagen, and keep acne at bay. The combination of two superstar ingredients — ester of retinoic and hyaluronic acid (which together make sodium retinoyl hyaluronate) — prove the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. The powerful-yet-gentle ingredients work in tandem to preserve moisture and keep skin looking plump and smooth. Together they also help balance skin and prevent breakouts, all while kickstarting collagen production. And since sodium retinoyl hyaluronate has a low molecular weight, it absorbs deeply into the skin to cause less irritation.

A Look At The Other Soothing Ingredients In The Formula

While retinol ester and hyaluronic acid coming together to form a powerhouse ingredient is what feels particularly ground-breaking here, the formula also boasts three other important ingredients worth noting:

Beta-glucan , which is sourced from baker’s yeast, helps seal in hydration by protecting the skin barrier, and ultimately protecting against environmental damage. It penetrates deeply to help fill in lines.

, which is sourced from baker’s yeast, helps seal in hydration by protecting the skin barrier, and ultimately protecting against environmental damage. It penetrates deeply to help fill in lines. Liquorice extract is a soothing botanical that targets dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and excess oil as it brightens. It’s been found to significantly reduce redness for those with sensitive skin and rosacea.

is a soothing botanical that targets dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and excess oil as it brightens. It’s been found to significantly reduce redness for those with sensitive skin and rosacea. Dill extract helps improve skin resilience and firmness by enhancing skin elasticity.

The Research-Backed Results

If there’s one thing that Facetheory is known for, it’s providing research-backed results. During in-vivo testing, subjects applied sodium retinoyl hyaluronate to half the face and a placebo to the other half. After six weeks — on the side of the face where the sodium retinoyl hyaluronate was applied — 14 subjects showed a 36% reduction in fine lines and a 34% increase in skin elasticity, as well as a 43% improvement in skin roughness. In a separate study with the same procedure, 16 volunteers with problem skin reported a visual improvement of acne and showed 43% reduction in sebum content and 25% reduction in pore size.

About The Company

Facetheory is a UK-based skincare brand boasting innovative products that are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. With affordable prices and sustainable packaging, Facetheory has amassed an enthusiastic fanbase of skincare lovers — along with over tens of thousands of real customer reviews. Plus, they offer product returns within 365 days if you’re not satisfied. I especially appreciate that simplicity is paramount to Facetheory’s ethos.

How To Use Hyaluret Serum S13

A simple one or two drops of the Hyaluret Serum S13 is all it takes to start revitalizing skin and keep it calm and moisturized. The brand recommends that you apply after cleansing and toning, then follow up with a moisturizer (although you do you and use the routine that works for those inevitable “I’m so tired I might sleep in all my clothes” kind of days ). Whatever you do, don’t forget the SPF (of at least 30+), because any form of retinol may increase skin’s sensitivity to sun.

You’ll also want to make sure that you ease into using the serum to make sure your skin is tolerating the ingredients. The brand recommends that you start once or twice a week (just not back to back nights). Gradually work your way up from there until every night is tolerated. Also know that it could take time: On average, it can take at least four weeks to build up to daily use.

What Others Are Saying About Facetheory

Facetheory tends to turn shoppers into loyalists. Here are just a few standout reviews from verified reviewers:

“I had a rough patch on my cheek for years that five days of this serum smoothed out. I only use it at night and have not noticed any irritation. My skin has definitely improved.” — Judith Lewis Mernit

“I can't use traditional retinol because it causes my eyes to have a severe reaction. I decided to give this one a go and so far I've had no problems! It's been great for my sensitive skin (and eyes). It's too soon to say for sure if I'll see long-term results, but so far I've really been enjoying it, and my skin seems brighter the next morning.” — Kristen Langsdorf

“Love this serum, I have oily / combination spot-prone skin and since using this my skin was less oily and looked great within a few days. It didn’t irritate my skin at all, and I didn’t bother to introduce it to my regime slowly. [...] My skins never looked or felt better.” — Anonymous