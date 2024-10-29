When you’re settling in to marathon some classic scary movies or watching your favorite holiday flicks, what could be better than a plate full of warm fall cookies and hot toddies on the coffee table? There’s something so festive and special about homemade cookies that even popcorn and standard movie snacks can’t compete with. To complete your next movie night, I've rounded up a dozen fall cookie recipes to make your dream dozen, depending on what your favorite autumnal flavor might be.

Let’s define fall cookies really quickly. They should, first and foremost, be all about seasonal spices and flavors. That means plenty of pumpkin, pecan, maple, cinnamon, hazelnut, chai, and even ginger. Ideally, they’ll also be warm from the oven when you dig in, because there’s nothing better on a chilly evening with the windows open than eating fresh cookies on the couch. Plus, baking together with your kids, partner, or friends before a movie is a nice way to spend time together before you dive headlong into a marathon.

So, what’ll it be tonight? Hot chocolate cookies to pair with mugs of steaming cocoa, or maybe chai oatmeal cookies stuffed with homemade cream cheese frosting? With a list of fall cookie recipes this good, you really can’t go wrong.

01 Chewy Ginger Cookies Foodie Crush OMG, the crackles and sugar crystals on the top of this cookie make it look like the most satisfying texture of all time. Foodie Crush’s recipe yields super chewy cookies flavored with ginger, molasses, nutmeg, and cinnamon — yeah, sign me up.

02 Maple Pecan Sugar Cookies Jessica In The Kitchen OK, maple pecan sounds like the ideal fall combo of flavors, right? These little sugar cookies from Jessica In The Kitchen would be so cute to bring to a party or movie night at a friend’s house in a festive cookie tin.

03 Pumpkin Snickerdoodles Averie Cooks The only way to make a snickerdoodle more autumnal is by adding pumpkin, right? Averie Cooks’ snickerdoodles are that perfect texture — soft in the middle and chewy around the edges — and are just everything you could ask for in a cozy fall cookie.

04 Chai Sugar Cookies Jessica In The Kitchen Chai spices can also feel really festive, so adding them to a basic sugar cookie is an easy way to make fall cookies. Jessica In The Kitchen’s recipe is actually vegan, but can be made non-vegan or gluten-free with some simple swaps she lays out in her blog post.

05 Pecan Sandies Princess Pinky Girl Classic buttery, crumbly shortbread, but filled with the texture and flavor of finely chopped pecans. Princess Pinky Girl’s pecan sandies are surprisingly easy to make, and would be so good with a hot cup of tea or coffee after dinner.

06 Hot Chocolate Cookies A Cookie Named Desire Hot chocolate is always a winner on a chilly autumn evening, so why not make hot chocolate cookies to go with? This recipe, courtesy of A Cookie Named Desire, marries chewy chocolate cookies with marshmallow fluff for a fun, nostalgic cookie you’ll just love.

07 Stuffed Carrot Cake Cookies Princess Pinky Girl While not expressly fall-themed, carrot cake has a lot of the flavors we associate with the season. These stuffed carrot cake cookies from Princess Pinky Girl feature a cream cheese frosting filling, and the cookies are bakery-sized to accommodate it. Who doesn’t love a giant cookie?

08 Hazelnut Thumbprint Cookies With Jam A Beautiful Plate Jam thumbprint cookies are sort of a holiday special, and it’s one of the best treats to pair with a hot cup of tea in the evenings. A Beautiful Plate’s recipe adds hazelnut to the dough, which pairs deliciously with berry jam dollops.

09 Spiced Caramel & Apple Gingerbread Cookie Cups Averie Cooks If you’re making a lot of cookies this time of year, you’ll enjoy a little change in shape and format with a cookie cup. This recipe from Averie Cooks will give you soft and chewy gingerbread cups filled with spiced caramel apples and topped with whipped caramel cream cheese frosting.

10 Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies Foodie Crush Foodie Crush’s pumpkin chocolate chip cookies can’t be beaten. They’re pillowy soft and super flavorful. Just note that this recipe makes 60 cookies, so unless you’re baking for a small army, cut it in half.

11 Canadian Butter Tarts Budget Bytes Technically not a cookie but pretty close in size, these Canadian butter tarts from Budget Bytes deserve a spot on the list. They’re buttery, flaky, and gooey, like tiny little pies, and they pair so well with a hot cup of coffee or cocoa.

12 Chai Oatmeal Cookies A Cookie Named Desire Oatmeal cookies: good. Chai oatmeal cookies: great. Chai oatmeal cookies stuffed with apple cider cream cheese frosting: out of this world. This recipe from A Cookie Named Desire distills all your favorite hot comfort beverages into cookie form, and you’re going to love every single bite.

Which fall cookie recipe will you choose? If you start now, you can still bake them all before it’s time to start thinking about winter and holiday cookies.