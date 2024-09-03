How To Host A Practical Magic Girls’ Night In

The first time I ever saw Practical Magic was with my best friend during our freshman year of college. She had grown up with the movie, but it was one I didn't remember watching with my mom (we watched Hocus Pocus a lot, though). When I finally did watch it, I fell head-over-heels for the Owens sisters — all of them. The movie was the perfect blend of witchy and girl power and spooky with an absolutely perfect soundtrack, and it soon became our thing. When I had my first daughter, I was in an abusive marriage, and as I cuddled my newborn alone in a hospital room the night after she was born, Practical Magic came on the TV. It felt like my BFF was right there with me, and it's why, to this day, I think every person needs to have a Practical Magic girls' night in with their own besties.

Sure, sure, it's a romcom, too, and obviously works as a date night movie with your partner. But Practical Magic is for the women, the friends, the sisters. It's for connecting with your best friend in a deeper meaning than you ever thought possible and leaning in hard to the power of sisterhood and the magic of it all.

And it's about midnight margaritas.

But if you want to throw a Practical Magic girls' night, things will look a little different than the movie. For instance, I don't suggest actually having to fight a demonized ex-boyfriend or avoiding law enforcement, and I definitely think your midnight margaritas should be at, like, 6 p.m. instead. But you can for sure throw an epic movie night in celebration of one of the best movies in the world. Here's how.

Food to Make for Your Practical Magic Girls' Night In

Practical Magic is full of little fun food nods, and you can really get the essence of the movie with cozy treats and even a full dinner if you want. Think lime and coconut to pay tribute to the margarita scene, chocolate cake in honor of the breakfast the younger Sally and Gillian often ate with their aunts for breakfast, and any recipe that includes rosemary or lavender. (There's even one here with oatmeal as a sweet nod to the oatmeal and mint scrub Sally's first husband loved so much.)

Practical Magic Drinks

I mean, margaritas are a must, right? And legend has it that if you really want midnight margaritas at midnight, you should start the movie at 11:12 p.m., according to Another Cocktail Blog. But no matter what time you start the movie, these drinks are the perfect option. There are some here that require some rosemary and lavender as part of Sally’s little mantra at the end of the movie, and naturally, there’s a margarita recipe.

Practical Magic Girls’ Night In Crafts

Your party doesn't have to include crafts, but if you're into making things (a la the Owens sisters), there are a few fun little things you can do on theme with the movie (and that you'll actually want to keep). Think stars, like the favorite shape of Sally's future love according to her spell, and of course, some lavender and soap action.

No matter how you celebrate, a Practical Magic girls’ night in already has everything you need if you’ve got your besties with you. Start the movie early, get a good dinner into your belly so you can avoid a margarita hangover, and always plant lavender for luck.