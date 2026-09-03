“Favoritism Of Grandkids Is Ripping Our Family Apart” & 53 Other Mom Confessions

You know what will piss you right off? Perimenopause. And men being sick (like, we get it already). And people just piling more and more on your plate, knowing you’ll take care of everything because you always do. Moms already juggle so much... is it too much to ask for a teensy, tiny break?! That seems to be the throughline in this week’s batch of anonymous mom confessions.

Well, that and feeling some kind of way (both spicy and whatever the opposite of that is) about romantic interests. From situationships to work crushes and even affairs gone wrong, moms are dealing with all kinds of relationship drama right now.

So, yeah, perimenopause shows up more than once in this batch, and so do problematic partners. These days, those turn out to be a shared source of frustration for a lot of us. We’re also obviously still stressing over the typical mom stuff, too, like whether our kids will fit in at school or if it’s normal not to like your own child sometimes.

If there’s a singular takeaway from these confessions, though, it’s that you’re not alone. None of these feelings make you dramatic or ungrateful or too much. You’re just a mom, trying to make everything work in a world that is increasingly scary, and you’re f*cking exhausted. So settle in... you’re in good company.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

I’ve caught feelings for my situationship, but we’re both (unhappily) married. Confession #50546913

Perimenopause has made me really ragey! I had a breakdown about it the other day. Confession #50546914

My marriage of 23 years is over and I don’t know what to do with this sadness. Confession #52710998

Thank GOD school is back in session! I feel my sanity slowly being restored. Confession #55353590

Is it wrong to hate your kids some days? Confession #55921247

Still mourning the friendships lost after kids. 20 years. Gone. Now two of them have babies too. Confession #51483623

Got my dream job. Exhausted and insecure. Mourning that my SAHM days are over. Confession #53287081

Losing Dolly feels personal. Confession #53332956

My husband’s cancer has come back for the third time and I feel defeated. Have to tell our kids. Confession #53596887

I’m in an unhappy marriage and can’t get my high school boyfriend off my mind! Confession #51568710

Times are hard. Me and my husband of 13 years are separating. Confession #54117402

Perimenopause is kicking my @ss! Confession #55672340

Parents are the reason teachers are leaving. It’s not the kids. Confession #52861500

I hate my stepdaughter most days. Confession #51865810

My friend stopped inviting me places once she got a boyfriend. I feel replaced. Confession #55871115

I rely on Copilot at my job way too often! Please tell me I am not alone. Confession #50558661

My 3-year-old son is nonverbal and was diagnosed with autism. I cry every day from the grief. Confession #52597077

I have a crush on my coworker. He is about 10 years older than me, but he’s so hot. Confession #53057672

I am completely annoyed by my spouse 24/7. Confession #55092149

Starting a GLP-1 and scared of the side effects! But so tired of being overweight. Confession #53900544

Always as happy as my unhappiest child. Confession #55335257

I thought I’d grow out of girl drama, but some moms are NUTS. Confession #51686424

Getting another job = more income = less financial aid help with two kids in college. Confession #51702442

I’m becoming more disabled every week. I’m not sure how long I can pretend this isn’t happening. Confession #50602287

Husband is PTA president and he’s never been more attractive. Confession #53575084

I started taking a GLP-1, but I haven’t told a single person. Confession #54200920

I’m so glad my husband’s family no longer follows me on social media. Confession #54762859

People keep saying my friend’s husband who died was amazing, but he was a cheating a-hole. Confession #53773323

My husband is sick and I’m annoyed about it. Confession #55824768

I chickened out leaving my addict husband in hopes he is finally working to be clean. Confession #51916830

HRT is giving me hope! Confession #51112584

There is always something wrong with my body. I can’t catch a break! Confession #52513602

My 5yo is having major sleep disturbances, and it is so frustrating and EXHAUSTING. Confession #53172664

My kids would have friends if I wasn’t so bad at socializing with parents and other adults. Confession #50944781

I hate having to work full-time with a micromanager while also being the default parent. Confession #55966258

I’ve been ‘happy’ for 15 years. Now the depression is coming back and I’m scared. Confession #51901933

I wish my husband would lose weight like he’s been saying he would for years. Confession #53896585

I start my dream job next week! Totally stoked and overjoyed... my husband is not. Confession #53236074

Excited I don’t have to deal with my narcissistic ex anymore! Confession #53557437

I just had a baby at 45, and it has completely wrecked my body. I don’t know if I’ll recover. Confession #52118501

I always feel terrible for not regulating myself when my ADD child cannot regulate herself. Confession #50642942

I hate our dog ever since we had kids 🫣 Confession #52703808

I’m dreading having an empty nest. Confession #51054382

Happily single post-divorce. Met a guy, amazing connection. Boom. Over. Broken and devastated. Confession #53982602

I don’t think my boyfriend likes my kids, and I don’t know what to do. Confession #55580097

Overstimulated with all the things my gut tells me are now coming to light. Confession #56580097

Being a mom is exhausting. I miss the old me. Confession #56680097

Favoritism of grandkids is ripping our family apart, and I want to scream. Confession #56690097

I’m tired of always having things added to my plate. I’m worn out. Confession #56691097

Life is SO expensive!!!! Confession #56691197

Hope my daughter doesn’t get left out like I did/do. Confession #56691297

I’m just sad. Everything is great in my personal life, but I’m still sad every day. Confession #56691397

Not feeling supported or uplifted by my friends. It feels terrible. Confession #56691497