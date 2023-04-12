You can't browse your local drugstore or open up your social feeds these days without seeing some new "feminine hygiene" products in kitschy packaging designed to make your vagina smell like rainbows and butterflies or some sh*t.

If all that clever marketing has you wondering whether or not you actually do need specially scented or formulated soaps, washes, wipes, lotions, or creams to keep things feeling and smelling fresh down there, you're not alone. We asked an OB-GYN to spill the dirty truth about whether or not those products are necessary, and you'll be low-key relieved by what she had to say.

Anatomy of the V

First, a quick anatomy refresher. Though plenty of us refer to everything down south as the vagina, it's worth being medically accurate when discussing what parts should be cleaned and which ones should never be cleaned. The vagina refers to the inner canal inside your body, and you never want to use products internally to clean your inner genitalia. More on that in a sec.

The vulva includes everything external around the vagina, including the clitoris, clitoral hood, and inner and outer labia (aka the vaginal lips). Staying on top of your vaginal health — including what it looks like, smells like, and if you notice anything abnormal or painful — is important. Unfortunately, these trendy products successfully tap into a patriarchal moral panic over the state of our vaginas and what we've been told they "should" look, smell, and feel like.

Keepin' It Squeaky: Yea or Nay?

OK. Now that we've, ahem, stepped off our soapbox, do we need this sh*t, yes or no? The answer is a resounding no, as Dr. Amy Wetter, board-certified OB-GYN at Pediatrix Medical Group, tells Scary Mommy.

First, the inside scoop: "The vagina is a self-cleaning area, and if you upset the balance of normal bacteria by using scented products, you can actually change the pH and cause other issues like bacterial vaginosis (BV) to develop," says Wetter. "The vagina itself does not need to be cleaned because of the normal and physiologic bacteria and discharge that does this for you. If you clean the vagina, you will upset the balance of bacteria and discharge, which will change the pH of the vagina and can lead to depletion of Lactobacilli that keeps your vagina healthy. An acidic vagina keeps the normal bacteria in check, which helps to prevent bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, and irritation."

What about the vulva, which can get sweaty and feel generally funky sometimes? According to Wetter, you still want to keep things super simple. "The quick answer is these products are generally safe as long as you don't have an allergic reaction, but the special scented products are typically not beneficial."

The TL;DR here, folks: "You should wash your vulva with warm water using a mild soap that is free of dyes and fragrance." That's it — nothing fancy or flower-scented. Just a gentle wash every now and again, and you're good to go.

If Something Doesn't Seem Right

So now that we've emphasized that douching, detoxing, bleaching, steaming, or any other trendy method of cleaning your vagina is unnecessary at best (and downright harmful at worst), how do you know when something doesn't look, smell, or feel right? "It is normal to have a daily discharge, and no vagina is odorless," reminds Wetter. "The smell of your vagina might change based on other factors like your menstrual cycle, diet, and sexual activity. Also, the clear and white discharge you see is the natural lubrication your vagina makes to keep it healthy."

"If you have burning, inflammation, discharge that is discolored with a 'fishy' odor, excessive discharge, pain with sex/urination, blisters/sores/warts, persistent itching, unexplained vaginal bleeding, or a significant change in your discharge, I would recommend making an appointment with your OB-GYN for evaluation," she says.

Otherwise, good old H2O (and a minimal swipe of gentle soap, if you must) is genuinely all you need to keep things happy and healthy down below.