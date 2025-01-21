I don't often follow whatever the new fashion trend is. And I don't mean "skinny jeans vs baggy jeans" or whatever (but seriously, you can claw my skinny jeans out of my cold, dead hands); I'm talking about the "aesthetics" that hit social media every once in a while, like "coastal grandma" or "balletcore" or 20-somethings pretending like they know what Y2K fashion was. (More skirts over jeans, y'all.) But 2025 is predicted to be the year of the fisherman aesthetic, and let me tell you — I can 100% get behind that.

Because fisherman aesthetic is basically a combination of all your favorite things: adventure, coziness, flexibility. It's actually the perfect trend for moms because we have to be ready for anything at any moment. Little chilly at the playground? We've got a cardigan. Wrestling a toddler diaper change? Might as well be a giant marlin. Eating clam chowder and warming yourself by a fire after a day on the rough seas? Born for this.

So this list of products is perfect for fitting in with the fisherman aesthetic, but they'll also work for your real life. Nobody's suggesting you spend $800 on a lobster sweater, but if you're a fan of stripes, pops of red, and cozy sweaters? You're into the fisherman aesthetic.

The Best Rain Boots Merry People Bobbi Rain Boot in Dark Cherry $129.95 see on merry people A good pair of rain boots is just essential to have in your closet, but if you want to hit the fisherman’s aesthetic (and not wear full-on galoshes every single day), these are the perfect pair. From Merry People, these ankle rain boots come in a wide variety of colors, but I personally love the dark cherry. They look great with jeans, you can dress them up or down, wear them even if it’s not raining — they’re just great.

A Perfect Cable Crew Sweater Aerie unREAL Cable Crew Sweater $59.95 $25 see on aerie You can’t hit that fisherman’s aesthetic without a cable crew sweater, and this blue one from Aerie is so good. The color definitely gives off fisherman vibes, but it’s light enough to wear through the spring, and you could easily layer it if you wanted. Plus, it’s super soft and easy to throw on with some jeans for a full day in your life.

A Super Soft Red Beanie Gap CashSoft Beanie $13 see on gap Pops of red are essential to the fisherman’s aesthetic, and this super soft beanie from Gap will definitely bring that vibe. It’s so cute, but I also love how light it is — you could wear this all year long.

The Best Everyday Jacket L.L. Bean Women's BeanFlex Utlity Jacket - Deep Olive $109 see on L.L. Bean Look at this gorgeous olive green! I'm obsessed. An excellent everyday piece, L.L. Bean's utility jacket absolutely hits the fisherman aesthetic with the color and material. You'll also fall in love with it for how light it is and how great it looks with literally everything. Playground, going to the movies, meeting friends for drinks — anything.

A Great Pair Of Jeans Old Navy Mid-Rise OG Straight Ankle Jean $44.99 $26.99 see on old navy You need some classic jeans to complete the look, and these ankle jeans from Old Navy fit the bill. They can show off boat shoes (we’ll get to those later), and the color is great for that soft and worn look that’s so perfect for fisherman’s aesthetic looks.

A Cozy Knitted Cardigan Passenger Scenic Recycle Knitted Cardigan $84.95 see on passenger There are a million knitted cardigans out there, but I especially love the colors in this scenic cardigan from Passenger. It just fits the vibe. Plus, it’s a great price point and can be worn year-round.

The Perfect Striped Tee Madewell Cotton Perfect Crewneck Tee $45 $19.99 see on madewell Stripes, always. Every good fisherman-inspired wardrobe needs a striped crewneck, and this one from Madewell is perfection. Super soft, a nice loose fit (no super-cropped tops here), and so easy to wear. Hitting a trend with a t-shirt? Yes, please.

A Sea-Inspired Canvas Bag ustunels/Etsy Vintage Tattoo Sea Animal Tote Bag $19.80 see on etsy Every mom I know is carrying roughly 800 things with her on any given day. Water bottles, extra diapers, phone chargers, books — whatever ya got, throw it in this adorable sea animal tote bag. Inspired by vintage tattoos, this tote gives great fisherman’s aesthetic, and it can hold a ton of stuff. Win-win.

A Pair Of Red Canvas Shoes Vans Authentic Lowpro Shoe - Racing Red $60 $29.97 see on vans Another pop of red, this time in a pair of great Vans canvas shoes. Do they look a little Mister Rogers? Sure. Do they also work for a fisherman-inspired vibe? Absolutely. Super easy to wear with anything, and a great choice for you if you’re not feeling your rain boots.

A Sweet Ocean-Inspired Necklace Valay/Etsy Anchor Necklace $65.47 $53.28 see on etsy An anchor necklace can have such meaning beyond “fisherman’s aesthetic,” and this super dainty one is just too cute. Pair it with literally anything.

A Classic Yellow Rain Slicker Eddie Bauer Charly Waterproof Rain Parka $199 see on eddie bauer Nobody’s going to look like the frozen fish sticks guy here, but I am 100% obsessed with this Charly waterproof rain parka from Eddie Bauer. The yellow is so perfect — not too bright, not too mustard-y/neutral — and it’s just plain fun. Definitely gives fisherman vibes, but will also make you happy to wear while you chase your kids in the rain and jump in puddles.

The Perfect Baseball Cap Banana Republic Denim Baseball Cap $50 $25 see on banana republic If you’re not feeling the beanie but need something to hide your three-days-past-a-wash hair in the car line, throw on this denim baseball cap from Banana Republic. Super cute and neutral, fits the trend, and looks great with everything.

No matter why you like the fisherman aesthetic, the vibe is definitely all about adventure and coziness — and I think any mom can get behind that and these looks.