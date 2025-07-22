Five Million Pools Recalled After At Least Nine Children Drown

Back in the ’80s and early ’90s, kiddie pools were basically puddle-sized and it didn’t take much to crack the side or deflate it entirely. Sometime in the early-’00s, however, “kiddie pool technology” really took off. All of a sudden pools were higher quality and way bigger at a more accessible price point. But yesterday, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall for over 5 million such pools sold nationwide for more than 20 years.

The models in question are 48-inch and taller above-ground pools that use compression straps made by Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup’. The straps — which help to maintain the structural integrity of the pools — wrap around the circumference of the pools (specifically externally and over the vertical support poles) and can create a foothold for small children, allowing them to climb into the pool absent a ladder. This is dangerous in and of itself, but can be especially dangerous if there is no ladder in the pool for them to climb out.

“While most aboveground pools 48 inches or taller in height currently being sold today have already addressed this concern, to ensure that these changes can be applied to all aboveground pools sold since 2002 that are 48 inches or taller in height, we are jointly announcing a voluntary recall,” the three companies said in a joint statement to ABC News. “The safe use of our products is important to us, and we are working together to get the word out about this recall and create a seamless process for our customers to participate.”

From 2007 to 2022, at least nine children in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Missouri between the ages of 22 months and 3 have drowned in such a way. In a press release, CPSC also noted three incidents in 2011 and 2012 where children used the straps to gain access to the pools but did not drown.

The recalled pools have been sold since 2002 across the country, including (but not limited to) at Walmart, Target, Sears, Lowe’s, Kmart, Toys R Us, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Big Lots, Costco and BJ’s. They were also sold online at Amazon, Wayfair, and Bestway USA, Intex, Funsicle and Summer Waves websites.

Fortunately, there is recourse available via Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup that does not require you to get rid of your family’s favorite summer cool-down spot. The companies, who have willingly participated in this recall, are offering a free repair kit consisting of a rope that attaches to each of the vertical support poles at the ground level and wraps around the pool. This will maintain the integrity of the pool without posing a drowning risk for little ones. Once the new rope is in place, consumers should cut and remove the compression strap.

Consumers can contact the manufacturers via the information below...