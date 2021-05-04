Take (some of) the worry out of owning a pool with the best pool alarms for kids. As a Mama Bear, you are all over safety for your kiddos. You routinely check your smoke alarm batteries, always have the littles in approved car seats, and helmets are not negotiable on bikes and scooters. So why wouldn’t you take those same precautions with your backyard? Pools, even inflatable ones, can provide endless hours of family water fun, likely being the epicenter of some of your best family memories. However there is no denying they can be dangerous. Which is why finding the best pool alarm for kids can be incredibly important and may prevent a tragedy from happening.

Sadly, over three thousand people pass away each year from accidental drowning, with drowning being the number one cause of demise in kids between 1 – 4 years of age. As if this statistic isn’t heart breaking enough, most of these fatalities are totally preventable. So now is the time to prevent terrible accidents: get your kiddos in to swim lessons, fence in your pool if possible, and purchase one of the best pool alarms for kids to keep everyone swimming happy all pool season long.

What are pool alarms & how do they work?

A pool alarm system will alert pool owners when someone (or something) has made contact with the water when you’re not expecting it. The alarm’s sensor is generally triggered by the waves created by the person — or sometimes animal — who’s fallen in. While pool alarms are a great addition to your pool’s safety features, it’s important to also be prepared by implementing other safety measures, like a pool gate. With the increased protection of a gate alarm, floating sirens, or a water motion sensor nobody will be getting wet in your pool unless you allow it.

Best Pool Alarms for Kids

The super versatile Pool Patrol motion censored pool alarm is made to protect any shape or size above ground or inground pool — heck, it is even perfect for a hot tub or spa! Featuring a dual siren, this baby emits a powerful alarm heard from up to 200 ft. Got a larger pool or spa? Pop two of the floating alarms in the pool to cover a larger surface area. And with adjustable sensitivity, every rain drizzle won’t trigger the siren (unless you want it to). One Amazon customer admits the product saved a life, writing “my daughter snuck out the back slider and just put her feet in the water. The alarm went off what I presume to be right away and we were able to get her in time before she went in more. The actual alarm in the pool and the indoor alarm are definitely loud enough for all to hear. I cannot recommend this enough.”

The only smart alarm on our list, the Lifebuoy system pairs advanced sensors with modern technology for supreme safety. The app-controlled dual alarm system blares from indoors and the pool area when a person or pet falls in the water. The combination of a state-of-the-art microprocessor with multiple sensors seamlessly protects your pool area. These detectors are so accurate they can even alert you if the pool cover is removed. This is the only pool alarm system that can be effectively used with a pool cover, adding another layer of security. “The Lifebuoy is amazing, only surpassed by Lifebuoy's Customer Service. They are immediately available to guide you with the setup and answer any questions you may have,” one Amazon customer revealed. “The alarm is very loud and the app keeps you informed of any activity. You can even take the Lifebuoy with you on vacation.”

Keep the kiddos (and fur babies) safe and unwanted swimmers out of your pool with the PoolEye Alarm. Specially designed for above-ground pools, the PoolEye PE14 is a battery-operated wave detection alarm. The water motion sensor emits a loud siren when activated that is so loud anyone in proximity of the pool will be alerted. “Easy to install,” mentioned one Amazon reviewer. “When you hit the side of the pool it emits a high pitched siren sound. It's easy to turn off and it's easy to reset.”

Swim easy knowing your family is safe with the Poolguard Alarm. Completely made in the USA and NSF certified for superior safety, the Poolguard alarm features effortless installation — just place it and go. The dual alarm system features a battery operated in-pool motion sensor combined with a receiver that alarms as well. That means sirens will sound in the pool as well as wherever the receiver is. Created to keep kids and pets safe around your pool, the Poolguard is known for less false alarms than their competitors. “The second week using this and a neighbor's dog found its way into my pool and could not figure out how to get out,” said one Amazon customer. “If not for this unit we would have woke up to a sad discovery. It works great.”

This little black pool gate alarm from Hendun packs a punch with a booming 140 dB siren. Nobody is getting through your pool gate without your permission, and if they do, this baby will let you (and possibly the whole neighborhood) know immediately. The fully waterproof alarm features a remote control to easily switch between chime, alarm, and off mode as well as a number pad to key in your unique access code manually at the gate. Easily attach the alarm using super strong self adhesive or the screws and straps included, adding another important layer of pool safety for your family. “This alarm is great! Especially for the price. It was super easy to install. The instructions were super clear. We had it figured out and up in less that 20 min,” said one customer.

The simple peel and stick installation of this wireless alarm works just as effectively on a sliding door or window as it does on hinged ones. Perfect for added pool safety with little ones in the house, install this on the slider out to the pool and keep your family extra safe. “Great for toddlers who can open doors,” reviews one mom on Amazon. “A friend has a similar device for a doorwall that leads to her pool area, I liked the idea of being alerted to dangerous doors being left open and got one too. It is simple to install (seconds, really) and LOUD. So loud I feel bad for my neighbors. But this also means I can hear it anywhere in the house, so I know if the toddler has escaped or someone has let the dog out.”

Regardless if you are looking for the best in pool alarm systems or need to pass a city inspection, the Poolguard alarm system is for you. To pass city inspection most pool home owners are required to have a UL 2017, water hazard entrance door alarm for your personal pool. Ideal for living with small children, the pool alarm will sound seven seconds after the gate is opened and will blast for 5 minutes or until an adult resets it. It even sounds if the child closes the gate behind them. And deactivation only requires a simple press of the pass through/reset button. “Does what it should... We have had no problem with it after using it for several weeks,” said one Amazon customer.

Suitable for use both indoors and out, the clever Techko ultra slim door alarm is created for indoor outdoor use on sliding glass doors and screens. This means that even with the glass sider open, your alarm will still be armed while the screen door is shut. “This is the best pool door alarm” reviews one Amazon customer. “In the world of pool safety this is the GOAT door alarm. Easily the best product I have found due to the bypass feature which allows the adults and tall people to open the door and close it without setting off the alarm. I lost my nephew on the 4th of July, 2020. If they had had these he might be alive today.” The UL 2017 safety certified pool alarm from Techko features a versatile super slim patented design that is just as effective on pool gates as it is on sliders.

