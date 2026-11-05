There’s tired... and then there’s whatever moms are feeling right now. It’s not the kind of tired that you can knock out with a quick nap (as if we even have time for one, pssh). It’s the type of tired where you’ve been running on empty so long, you don’t even remember what not being tired feels like. And this week’s confessions are chock full of women at exactly that point.

There’s a mom who just wants a single good night’s sleep, a mom who’s beyond exhausted by her mother-in-law’s boundary-pushing, a mom who’s so angry all the time she needs something to change and doesn’t know what. There’s a physician mom who’s bordering on burnout, and a teacher mom who literally got spat on by a student. Some moms are at an impasse with their kids (those teen years are tricky!).

Underneath a lot of it is the same frustration: not enough help. No partner who sees their struggles and jumps in. No village swinging by to check in. In fact, one mom says she’s jealous of anyone who has help they didn’t have to pay for.

You’ll find bits of good news tucked in here, too, like one mom who finally feels like she’s coming out on the other side of things. So no matter what you’ve got on your mind, you’ll likely find a relatable confession in the bunch. Here’s this week’s roundup.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

I’m so jealous of people with grandparent help. Or any help that we didn’t pay for. Confession #60546919

My parents never call. Tired of being the only one that ever reaches out. So I’m done. Confession #63583655

I just want one good night’s sleep. I’m so tired of being tired. Confession #69108772

It weirds me out that my MIL calls my 3-year-old daughter her best friend. Confession #68849410

Vacations with my kids are horrible… Confession #68272257

So not excited for the holidays this year. So expensive! Can it be January already? Confession #66968296

Finally back in the dating world after a 20-year marriage. I just want to keep having sex! Confession #65176327

I think I’m ruining my kids because I can’t self-regulate, and I then yell when frustrated. Confession #66057914

Mid-30s desire for a career change is reeeeeeal. Confession #65487033

His depression and grumpy mood are slowly killing my love for him. We live on edge 24/7. Confession #69044424

I wish other parents would stop bragging about their kids. It makes me feel like a failure. Confession #69171396

I have to stop believing that my daughter’s mistakes are my mistakes. Confession #68879638

It’s not perimenopausal rage; I’ve just been putting up with bullshit for 40 years & I’m finally fed up. Confession #70072085

Perimenopause is kicking my ass. Confession #69661585

I wonder if my daughter will ever be employable. Confession #69883894

I am a teacher, and today I got spat on by a student. I’m done, but I don’t know what else to do. Confession #65228603

Barely hanging on. Begging for help and getting nowhere. Confession #64730143

I’m tired all the time. Momming is so hard. Confession #65992844

My 11-year-old is in a permanent state of meltdown — I want to go run away and hide for a while. Confession #61568758

This week two co-workers told me that if I were to leave, they’d leave. Made me feel seen and appreciated. Confession #61635965

I’m 49 and have no idea what to do with my life. Confession #66459228

Abdul El-Sayed can GET IT. Confession #64055032

I’m regretting getting a dog. Confession #61769810

Parenting my 18-year-old son is way harder than his twin sister, and it’s exhausting. Confession #65962518

Wish I was married to a chef who knows food. My husband is useless in the kitchen! Confession #62834053

I feel like such a sh*t mom. All I do is yell at my 3.5-year-old. But he doesn’t listen. Confession #63810710

My husband and son argue like they are brothers and it’s exhausting! Grow up and be the parent! Confession #64712905

Jealous of adults who have time and talent for hobbies, especially artistic ones. Confession #65423398

My husband eats so much junk and has gained so much weight; I’m not attracted to him. Confession #63130533

If parents knew what’s going on in most public schools, they’d never send their kids. Confession #63568281

I don’t know how to tell my friend I think she’s making a mistake. Confession #62159631

Exhausted and stressed from my job as a physician and parenting without help. Want to run away. Confession #65000670

IVF cycle canceled. Devastated. Secondary infertility is torture. Confession #66789078

I’m a SAHM and I’m completely miserable :( Confession #67523305

I got fired and I’m changing my entire life. Confession #63361841

Even though we are broke, I can’t wait to celebrate the holidays!! Making memories. Confession #64675875

I feel like I can’t keep up with all of it anymore — wife, mom, friend, etc. I’m so tired!! Confession #68965376

Living in the Middle East for 10 years and so so so frustrated at the idiot men ruining everything. Confession #63276828

I feel like being a WFH-SAHM is doing a disservice to my son. Confession #65950751

My MIL doesn’t respect boundaries or the word NO. I’m so tired of fighting. Confession #62307595

I’m lost again after my second miscarriage. Confession #63179153

I can’t leave; I have nothing without him. Don’t be like me. Confession #66096465

Saying ‘affair partner’ makes me so mad! You are cheating and lying… no respect deserved. Confession #65328120

My sweet baby girl is so sad and can’t control her emotions at school — heartbreaking. Confession #68385406

I just want my own bed and to sleep alone at night! Confession #64491536

I want to quit breastfeeding, and I’m only seven weeks in. Confession #62488311

I wish my spouse could calm me down as naturally as my affair partner does. Confession #70121769

My husband is a giant child and I’m done managing his emotions. Confession #69045354

I’m loving the evolving relationship with my teen son. He’s just so fun. Confession #63964322

I’m just so angry all the time. I need something to change. Confession #68786804

Having a real hard time knowing how to parent my 11-year-old son. Confession #68308284

My mom sucks and always has as a mom. I’ve never mattered, and I’m an only child. Confession #65887413

Two months divorced. Now sleeping with two different guys. Finally feel alive. Confession #66646364

I feel like I’m losing my husband, the absolute love of my life. Dying inside. Confession #66378375

My husband and I just had a threesome with another woman and it was so SO hot. I want to do it again. Confession #62629797

My ex treats our kids horribly and it makes me sad. He only cares about himself. Confession #65955996

If I hear ‘Moooooommmmm’ one more time, my head is going to blast into the stratosphere. Confession #70197398