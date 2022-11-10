Fox News Host Pleads For Women To "Get Married" So They Will Vote Republican

Midterm election results are wrapping up, and there was no “red wave” like some Republicans predicted would be the case after a low approval rating for President Joe Biden, inflation, and gas prices continually being on the rise. Fox News talking heads were less than pleased with the outcome after the election and looked at many places to place the blame.

However one particular Fox News host, Jesse Watters, 43, decided that single women are to blame for Republican’s woes and then begged them, on air, to get married (to men, obviously) and then they’ll all change their political stance to a more conservative one. Angry yet?

Watters is convinced that “Democrat policies” are “designed” to keep women single. Watters must think that closing the wage gap, having body autonomy, and just being treated decently are all terrible platforms that keep women from being married off.

Watters kept going on his less than charming rant, implying that women simply cannot think for themselves, and asked for the men out there to go “put a ring on it.”

“Single women and voters under 40 have been captured by Democrats. So, we need these ladies to get married. And it’s time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it,” he said with a smirk.

It should be no surprise that single women are voting on the issues that matter most to them, like abortion rights and fair pay. Watters then did acknowledged that abortion rights were a major motivator among midterm voters, nothing that Republicans will have to figure out how to navigate that going forward in the 2024 election.

Now, it should be noted that Watters might not be the best poster child for good ole conservative values in marriage. The Fox News host finalized his divorce from his wife of ten years whom he shared two children with in 2019. That same year, he married his new wife, a younger woman he met while she was working as his intern.

Want to know the super romantic and not at all creepy and manipulative way that he courted his new bride? On an episode of his panel series The Five, he admitted that he "let the air out of" his now-wife Emma's car tires when he "was trying to get [her] to date" him.

"She couldn't go anywhere. She needed a lift, I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in the car," said Watters in his story.

Emma, 29 — who worked with Watters at the time — didn't know that her husband pulled off this elaborate ruse in order to further their relationship until Watters told it on air.

“You're basically the Zodiac Killer,” joked fellow Fox New host Greg Gutfeld.

Not far off!

Single women on Twitter had some harsh responses to Watters’ plea for them to get married and get more conservative.

“Never getting married simply out of spite now,” one wrote.

“Big ‘get married to men so they can control your vote’ energy here,” another said.

“I think GOP men are designed to keep women single,” another said, and yep, that’s a really strong point.