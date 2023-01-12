Happy New Year! If you’re just getting back to the grind after a family trip, chances are you’re feeling... like you could use a real vacation. A few readers who submitted anonymous confessions about traveling with the whole family had positive things to say — but most of them were of the opinion that “vacation” with kids is more of the usual craziness, just in a different, usually less convenient location. Here are 28 people’s honest thoughts about trips with the fam.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.

It’s not a vacation, it’s a work trip. Confessional #82365463

Nightmare sharing room with 3yo. Rather be at home. Confessional #88327382

Husband is more of a PIA than the kids 🤣 Confessional #89090475

being around smug team no-kid relatives makes me want to scream Confessional #82546273

I feel punished for having a family of 5. Hotels are a joke. Family passes are for 4. WTH! Confessional #81092839

We are one and done, and seeing families with multiples on vacation gives me anxiety Confessional #87543627

I wish we’d stayed home because it was AWFUL, but we did it for my parents who paid. Confessional #87849586

Same work- or maybe more!- different location & not familiar where anything is! Confessional #80293847

I’d rather take a vacation by myself Confessional #89987647

So much work for me! I get jealous seeing my hubby relax while I wrangle the kids Confessional #87849586

The finest resort still feels like camping when kids are in tow. Confessional #87654631

Kids ruin every fam vacation. Someone is always unhappy with the plan - ALWAYS Confessional #81192834

As a single mom, my kids keep me company on vacation, I’m grateful even if it can be tiring. Confessional #89987465

I’d rather go on a trip with my girlfriends than anyone I’m related to. Confessional #84565647

I’m like the family travel agent who also goes on the trip to make sure everything runs smoothly. Confessional #81384723

Vacationed with husband, in-laws and 2 kids. Felt like I had 5 kids. Confessional #87264736

We love them! And the kids love them more than they like getting gifts 🙌 Confessional #83434526

It would be more of a vacation if my family just went without me and I stayed home in silence Confessional #80965473

I’d rather leave my husband at home and just go with my kids Confessional #89402938

It’s not really a “vacation” it’s just watching your children in a different location Confessional #88756347

I’m a SAHM and vacations feel more like a job I didn’t know I was applying for. I work the entire time Confessional #86647382

Never get a room near or above the pool area. You’ll be swimming 24/7. Confessional #85546473

I “accidentally” booked myself a seat a few rows away from my family on a flight. Confessional #89356748

I don’t take my kids on vacation because it’s too stressful for all parties involved. Confessional #82663747

It is not a vacation, it’s a trip! Same *hit different place Confessional #88989675

Hate them, dread them, always force fake happiness so much that it’s so exhausting! 😅 Confessional #81218928

I refuse to go with in-laws overnight Confessional #89927365