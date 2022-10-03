From The Confessional: ‘I Despise My MIL’
23 parents sound off on the families they married into
Most people seem a little more comfortable venting publicly about their in-laws than their own families. So you can imagine they have even more to say when the venue is anonymous. While the theme of most of these confessions is wanting to avoid phone/IRL contact with in-laws at all costs, that’s not all people have to say about their family-members-by-marriage. Here are 23 anonymous complaints about people’s in-laws shared with the Scary Mommy Confessional.
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.
The best thing about the pandemic is that it’s kept my in laws away which is good for my mental health
Confessional #4950231
We currently aren’t speaking to my in-laws and I’m ok if we never do again
Confessional #8294775
I worry my husband is becoming more of a jerk as he ages like my FIL
Confessional #9502931
Staying at work longer than I have to this week bc MIL is in town
Confessional #5792385
I ignore my MIL calls.
Confessional #43081245
I blocked my FIL’s phone number
Confessional #1294093
I’m already thinking of how I can get out of visiting my in laws over the holidays
Confessional #64809129
My SIL is a manipulative jerk
Confessional #27498129
My mother in law almost ruined my marriage.
Confessional #34034918
My MIL doesn’t like me... and I’m ok with it.
Confessional #74594020
I would be beyond thrilled if I never had to see/interact with my in-laws ever again
Confessional #75938124
I wish my MIL never visits. She gives me anxiety.
Confessional #5449315
I am my mother in law. And she was not a good mother
Confessional #4340926
My in laws are driving me literally crazy with their messy lives!
Confessional #4909366
Just returned to work from mat leave and my MIL decided to come to town this weekend. F* off, lady.
Confsssional #9590231
I’m really worried my MIL is starting to have some mental decline, but no one else has really said anything
Confessional #6909232
Having Covid means my in laws can’t visit, and that makes me super happy!
Confessional #58354926
I’m dreading having the relationship with my son that my husband has with his mom
Confessional #5960452
I hate my MIL’s nickname for my toddler
Confessional #45739486
My future ex-SIL is a witch.
Confessional #5894586
I despise my MIL. She has been nothing but toxic & awful since day 1
Confesional #8459037
My MIL is getting remarried and I hope she takes his last name so my kids don’t have the same last name
Confessional #3495034
I dont answer my ex MIL when she calls cause I found out she talked sh%t about me with other people.
Confessional #47593419